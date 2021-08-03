Aventura & Bad Bunny’s “Volví” Music Video Is The Bachatón Moment We Needed

Latidomusic

Latin music’s heavy hitters Aventura and Bad Bunny unite for their new single “Volví.” Romeo Santos and the Puerto Rican superstar blend bachata and reggaeton music in the chic music video.

Aventura is closing out a chapter with Bad Bunny.

Aventura and Bad Bunny broke the Latino Internet on Tuesday morning with “Volví.” Romeo Santos referred to the new single as closure to his reunion with Aventura. The King of Bachata will perform his final shows with Aventura this fall on the Inmortal Tour. “Volví” marks the band’s first new release since “Inmortal” on Santos’ 2019 album Utopía.

The power of Bad Bunny and Aventura’s fans could make “Volví” a huge hit.

Bad Bunny x Aventura

For Bad Bunny, “Volví” is definitely going to add to his string of hit singles this year. He scored his first solo top 10 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart with “Yonaguni” and landed another global smash with Nio Garcia’s “AM” remix with J Balvin. Combined with the power of Aventura and Romeo Santos, Benito’s latest collaboration might become his biggest song yet.

“Volví” is an irresistible bachatón bop.

Santos and Bad Bunny wrote “Volví” with the song’s producer Alex Killer. Killer has worked with Benito in the past on his early hits like “Soy Peor” and “Chambea.” For those who were wondering if this was going to be a trapchata or bachatón song, it’s the latter. The Dominican bachata of Aventura meets Bad Bunny’s reggaeton sound.

Santos gives the baby-come-back anthem some nostalgia with his signature “so nasty.” To match Romeo’s haunting vocals, Benito digs deep to deliver his most soulful performance. The bachata breakdown at the end is everything. This is the sexy dream team that we didn’t know we needed. In the music video, a couple shares a hot-and-heavy dance to “Volví.”

