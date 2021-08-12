Reggaeton Goes EDM: How J Balvin, Farruko + Jhay Cortez Are Shaking Up The Genre

Latidomusic

As reggaeton music goes global, the sound is evolving. The latest trend is seeing artists like J Balvin and Jhay Cortez teaming up with world famous DJ Skrillex, and reggaeton and EDM collaborations are only becoming more prevalent.

J Balvin has released a number of reggaeton and EDM crossovers.

Colombian superstar J Balvin has been ahead of the game for a few years now. He started blending EDM and reggaeton music with his breakthrough single “Mi Gente” in 2018. He joined forces with French producer Willy William. Balvin also teamed up with Major Lazer for “Que Calor” and DJ Snake in “Loco Contigo.” He’s currently sit at No. 3 on Billboard‘s Hot Dance Electronic chart with the house-infused “In Da Getto” featuring Skrillex.

Farruko has a crossover hit on his hands with the viral “Pepas.”

One of the biggest dance hits of the year belongs to a reggaetonero. Puerto Rican singer Farruko is ahead of J Balvin on Hot Dance Electronic chart with “Pepas,” which was produced by Colombian DJ Victor Cárdenas, who is giving house music a guaracha makeover. After going viral on TikTok, the song at No. 2 is shaping up to be Farruko’s biggest hit.

Jhay Cortez is continuing to take reggaeton music to new places.

After collaborating with J Balvin, Skrillex teamed up with Puerto Rican singer Jhay Cortez and the two artists blended house and reggaeton music on Cortez’s new single “En Mi Cuarto.” Cortez is a visionary in the reggaeton scene and he keeps pushing the envelope for the genre. The song will be featured on his upcoming album Timelezz.

Axel Rulay and Verbo Flow have one of the biggest dance anthems of the year.

No party this year is complete with Alex Rulay’s breakthrough hit “Si Es Trucho Es Trucho” with Verbo Flow. The producer of Puerto Rican and Dominican descent joined forces with Farruko and El Alfa for the remix that’s globalizing the dance anthem.

This week Colombian reggaetonera Karol G is collaborating with Dutch DJ Tiësto for “Don’t Be Shy.” As two of latest genres to crash the party in the last decade, it’s exciting to see Latin and EDM music come together.

