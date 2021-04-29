These Are Mexican Pop Star Sofía Reyes’ Top 5 Collaborations Including “Dancing On Dangerous”

Latidomusic

Mexican pop princess Sofía Reyes features in Russian DJ Imanbek’s “Dancing On Dangerous” music video. The two stars teamed up with Jamaican icon Sean Paul. The EDM anthem is another example of Reyes’s versatility as an artist. She’s done pop, reggaeton, power ballads, and beyond. In honor of her new release, we picked five of our favorite Sofía collaborations.

Sofía was discovered by Prince Royce on YouTube.

Reyes hails from Nuevo León. After uploading covers to YouTube as a child, she was discovered by Dominican-American singer Prince Royce. He signed her his label D’Leon Records in a partnership with Warner Music Latina. In 2016, Reyes and Royce collaborated for their duet “Solo Yo.”

Since breaking out, Sofía is one of the most-viewed Mexican artists on YouTube.

Reyes’ first big hit was 2014’s “Muévelo” with Puerto Rican OG Wisin. The music video has over 58 million views on YouTube. Since breaking through with that collaboration, she has amassed over a billion views on YouTube. With “Dancing On Dangerous,” Reyes is still going strong. Here are Latido Music’s top five Sofía collaborations.

“1, 2, 3” with Jason Derulo and De La Ghetto

Reyes really broke through as a global pop star thanks to 2018’s “1, 2, 3.” She teamed up with U.S. hit-maker Jason Derulo and Nuyorican OG De La Ghetto. The song was helmed by JonTheProducer and Mau y Ricky’s Ricky Montaner. Reyes had no time for games in this playful breakup anthem.

“R.I.P.” with Anitta and Rita Ora

Reyes assembled a stellar group of women for “R.I.P.” She teamed up with Brazilian superstar Anitta and “How We Do (Party)” hit-maker Rita Ora. The kiss-off anthem uniquely blended elements reggaeton, pop, and Brazilian baile funk. These three singers packed the track with plenty of girl power.

“Tick Tock” with Thalía and Farina

Reyes came through with another girl power anthem last year. She joined forces with Mexican pop icon Thalía and Colombian rapper Farina. They documented the making of this song for the Facebook Watch series Latin Music Queens, which starred all three women. Reyes, Thalía, and Farina had no time for B.S. in this all-star standout.

“Life” with Maejor and Alonzo

Last year Reyes also worked with producer-turned-artist Maejor on one of her most interesting collaborations, “Life.” This was a global event release with French rapper Alonzo in the mix. Reyes proudly represented Mexico. Maejor turned a sample of Dido’s “Thank you,” which Eminem sampled in “Stan,” into a carpe diem anthem.

“Dancing On Dangerous” with Imanbek and Sean Paul

Reyes enters the world of EDM in “Dancing On Dangerous.” The song was produced by Imanbek, who won a Grammy for his world famous remix of “Roses” by SAINt JHN. Reyes comes through with a fun and flirty performance while Sean Paul gives the song a refreshing tropical touch. This anthem about living life on the edge is absolutely electric. In the music video, Reyes explores Joshua Tree with her rumored boyfriend, Mexican actor Alosian Vivancos.

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com