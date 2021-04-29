Latidomusic

These Are Mexican Pop Star Sofía Reyes’ Top 5 Collaborations Including “Dancing On Dangerous”

By April 29, 2021 at 11:34 am
ALOSIAN VIVANCOS

Mexican pop princess Sofía Reyes features in Russian DJ Imanbek’s “Dancing On Dangerous” music video. The two stars teamed up with Jamaican icon Sean Paul. The EDM anthem is another example of Reyes’s versatility as an artist. She’s done pop, reggaeton, power ballads, and beyond. In honor of her new release, we picked five of our favorite Sofía collaborations.

Sofía was discovered by Prince Royce on YouTube.

Reyes hails from Nuevo León. After uploading covers to YouTube as a child, she was discovered by Dominican-American singer Prince Royce. He signed her his label D’Leon Records in a partnership with Warner Music Latina. In 2016, Reyes and Royce collaborated for their duet “Solo Yo.”

Since breaking out, Sofía is one of the most-viewed Mexican artists on YouTube.

Reyes’ first big hit was 2014’s “Muévelo” with Puerto Rican OG Wisin. The music video has over 58 million views on YouTube. Since breaking through with that collaboration, she has amassed over a billion views on YouTube. With “Dancing On Dangerous,” Reyes is still going strong. Here are Latido Music’s top five Sofía collaborations.

“1, 2, 3” with Jason Derulo and De La Ghetto

Reyes really broke through as a global pop star thanks to 2018’s “1, 2, 3.” She teamed up with U.S. hit-maker Jason Derulo and Nuyorican OG De La Ghetto. The song was helmed by JonTheProducer and Mau y Ricky’s Ricky Montaner. Reyes had no time for games in this playful breakup anthem.

“R.I.P.” with Anitta and Rita Ora

Reyes assembled a stellar group of women for “R.I.P.” She teamed up with Brazilian superstar Anitta and “How We Do (Party)” hit-maker Rita Ora. The kiss-off anthem uniquely blended elements reggaeton, pop, and Brazilian baile funk. These three singers packed the track with plenty of girl power.

“Tick Tock” with Thalía and Farina

Reyes came through with another girl power anthem last year. She joined forces with Mexican pop icon Thalía and Colombian rapper Farina. They documented the making of this song for the Facebook Watch series Latin Music Queens, which starred all three women. Reyes, Thalía, and Farina had no time for B.S. in this all-star standout.

“Life” with Maejor and Alonzo

Last year Reyes also worked with producer-turned-artist Maejor on one of her most interesting collaborations, “Life.” This was a global event release with French rapper Alonzo in the mix. Reyes proudly represented Mexico. Maejor turned a sample of Dido’s “Thank you,” which Eminem sampled in “Stan,” into a carpe diem anthem.

“Dancing On Dangerous” with Imanbek and Sean Paul

Reyes enters the world of EDM in “Dancing On Dangerous.” The song was produced by Imanbek, who won a Grammy for his world famous remix of “Roses” by SAINt JHN. Reyes comes through with a fun and flirty performance while Sean Paul gives the song a refreshing tropical touch. This anthem about living life on the edge is absolutely electric. In the music video, Reyes explores Joshua Tree with her rumored boyfriend, Mexican actor Alosian Vivancos.

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Read: Top 10 All-Women Collaborations in Latin Music

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

Reventón De Verano Live-Stream Concert: Maluma, Becky G, Myke Towers And More Performing

Latidomusic

Reventón De Verano Live-Stream Concert: Maluma, Becky G, Myke Towers And More Performing

By at 11:16 am
BY  | April 29, 2021 AT 11:16 am
ANHEUSER-BUSCH

Colombian superstar Maluma is headlining the Reventón de Verano virtual live-stream concert this weekend. Other Latin music superstars in the line-up to perform include Becky G, Prince Royce, and Myke Towers.

The show will be available to stream for free this Sunday (and next week).

The popular beer brand Anheuser-Busch is hosting Reventón de Verano. The virtual live stream kicks off on Sunday, May 2 at 6 p.m. EST. Fans can stream the show for free at ReventonLive.com. If you miss out on the first airing on Sunday, the concert will be available to watch in full the coming week at the website.

Maluma and co. will be performing from different parts of the world.

The cool thing about Reventón de Verano is that the artists are performing from different parts of the world. Maluma, who recently partnered with Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold for his song “Rumba,” will be performing live from Miami. His backdrop will be a sustainable art gallery by Federico Uribe, who designed his 7 Días En Jamaica (#7DJ) album cover.

Prince Royce will be performing from his home turf of the Bronx. Becky G will be performing from her hood of Inglewood. Similarly, Myke Towers is shooting his performance from Puerto Rico. He promises a special guest performance as part of his set. The Boricua rapper recently dropped his album Lyke Mike.

Other artists scheduled to perform include Mon Laferte and Lupita Infante.

Tejana actress Eva Longoria will also appear for a special cooking segment. Leslie Grace, Wilmer Valderrama, and Karen Gonzalez are set to join Longoria during her segment.

Other artists scheduled to perform include Mexican pop star Sofía Reyes, Chilean rock star Mon Laferte, and Lupita Infante, the granddaughter of Mexican legend Pedro Infante. Venezuelan-American influencer Lele Pons is helping host the show.

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Read: Exclusive: Maluma Talks Sun Collab “Rumba,” Working with The Weeknd, J.Lo And More

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
Becky Gconcerteva longoriaMalumaMon Lafertemyke towersPrince Royce

Hit-Maker JonTheProducer Drops Debut “Doctor” with Prince Royce, Mau y Ricky And Piso 21

Latidomusic

Hit-Maker JonTheProducer Drops Debut “Doctor” with Prince Royce, Mau y Ricky And Piso 21

By April 23, 2021 at 7:35 am
BY  | April 23, 2021 AT 7:35 am
JP CAJINA

Latin hit-maker JonTheProducer is stepping out as an artist. The producer released his debut single “Doctor” featuring Mau y Ricky, Piso 21, and Prince Royce. The guys battle the heartache blues in the music video.

One of JonTheProducer’s biggest hits is “Sin Pijama.”

Jon Leone, who is better known as JonTheProducer, is behind today’s top hits in Latin music. He’s a French-American producer of Jewish descent, but he’s found his groove in the Latin genre. His credits include the 38-times Platinum “Sin Pijama” by Becky G and Natti Natasha and the 4-times Platinum “No Me Acuerdo” by Thalía with Natasha.

He won his first Latin Grammy Award in November with Camilo.

JonTheProducer also helped Colombian pop star Camilo rise to prominence last year. He’s behind Camilo’s breakthrough album Por Primera Vez. JonTheProducer won his first Latin Grammy Award in November when Camilo’s “Tutu” took home Best Pop Song. He was also nominated for a Grammy Award in March for his work on Camilo’s album.

“Doctor” is JonTheProducer’s first release an artist.

In November, JonTheProducer announced his signing with the label Good Family Group, in a partnership with Sony Music. “Doctor” marks his debut single as an artist. JonTheProducer worked on Venezuelan duo Mau y Ricky’s hits and they return the favor. With Dominican-American pop star Prince Royce and Colombian group Piso 21, the guys commiserate over the heartache that’s got them hot and bothered. Like in his past hits, JonTheProducer turns this collaboration into an alluring and addictive track.

The “Doctor” music video plays out like a rom-com.

In the “Doctor” music video, JonTheProducer flips the script of the romantic comedy scenario. While women are usually featured in the movies getting over heartbreak with ice cream in bed, bubble baths, and spa sessions, it’s the guys that are indulging in all that here. Mau y Ricky, Prince Royce, and the Piso 21 members join JonTheProducer for the self-care activities.

Mau y Ricky recently signed on for a reality TV show that will follow their family life. They guys will star in the series with their father, Ricardo Montaner, sister, Evaluna Montaner, and Camilo, their brother-in-law.

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Read: Exclusive: Natti Natasha and Becky G Talk “Sin Pijama” Legacy, Reuniting for “Ram Pam Pam”

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
Becky GCamilojontheproducermau y rickyNatti Natashapiso 21Prince Royce