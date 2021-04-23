Hit-Maker JonTheProducer Drops Debut “Doctor” with Prince Royce, Mau y Ricky And Piso 21

Entertainment

Exactly three years after Natti Natasha and Becky G changed the game in reggaeton with “Sin Pijama,” the women have reunited for “Ram Pam Pam.” The Dominican reggaetonera and the Chicana pop star are ballers in the new music video. In an exclusive with Latido Music, Natti and Becky talked about the legacy of “Sin Pijama” and coming together again. Natasha also opened up about her pregnancy and her baby girl that’s on the way.

With “Sin Pijama,” Becky G and Natti Natasha showed that two women in reggaeton could be bankable and break records together.

On April 20, 2018, Becky G and Natti Natasha changed the way women were viewed in reggaeton with the release of their global hit “Sin Pijama.” In a genre that’s dominated by men, they proved that two women could be bankable together with the 38-times Platinum song. The music video has over 1.8 billion views on YouTube.

“I remember believing in ‘Sin Pijama,'” Becky G tells mitú. “I had the demo for like over a year. Nobody heard what I heard. It was so frustrating. I remember someone telling me, ‘If you think it’s such a hit then why would you want to share it?'”

When she was a kid in Inglewood, Becky was listening to Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. Those two pop queens were often compared with each other as they coming up in the 2000s. Becky was hoping that they would join forces one day.

“I used to think, ‘Damn, it would’ve been crazy if Britney and Christina Aguilera went on a tour together,'” Becky says. “If they did albums together. The records that would’ve broken. I didn’t have that alliance to look up to growing up. It was the opposite. It was the media feeding and pitting each other against one another. I used to think, ‘Wow, that’s really toxic.'”

Becky G saw “Sin Pijama” as her chance to create that alliance between women that she wanted to see, especially in reggaeton where that was rarely happening. She reveals that record execs were having concerns if the audience would be able to tell Becky and Natti apart because they’re both “very pretty” and have the same hair color.

“We also come from very different places, very different experiences, and point of views, and have our talent and banderas to represent,” Becky says. “We are so different so let’s come together to show people that we are more together.”

Before “Sin Pijama,” Becky and Natti were coming off their own music videos with a billion views each.

It was also a matter of mathematics for Becky as both reggaetoneras were coming off their own music videos with over a billion views each. For Natti, it was her collaboration “Criminal” with Ozuna and for Becky, that was “Mayores” with Bad Bunny. “I was like, ‘We have a billion views here and we have another billion views here,'” she says. “If we come together that’s another billion. That’s three billion views right there.”

When Becky received the track with Natti’s fire verse, she admits that she had to go back into the recording studio after. Natti wasn’t playing any games when she came through with the iconic “p*rra en la cama” line.

“[Natti] is bad a*s!” Becky says. “Natti has flow. When she sent me her part to ‘Sin Pijama,’ I died. I actually went into the studio again to re-record my parts. I was like, ‘Yo, she brought the heat and I gotta meet her there.'”

There have been more all-women collaborations in reggaeton since the success of “Sin Pijama.”

Since “Sin Pijama,” there’s been a rise in all-women collaborations in reggaeton and in Latin music. More women have felt empowered to come together and release anthems like “Sin Pijama” after the song’s success. Last month for Women’s History Month, Natasha dropped “La Duras” with Colombia’s Farina, Argentina’s Cazzu, and Puerto Rico’s La Duraca.

“Sin Pijama” also became an anthem for their fans in the LGBTQ+ community.

“Sin Pijama” was not only a pivotal point for women in reggaeton, but it also became an anthem for queer communities to enjoy in the club. As women have fought for space in the male-dominated reggaeton scene, that’s something that’s resonated with their fans in the LGBTQ+ community.

“The queer community is just so beautiful and inspiring,” Becky says. “They see us as underdogs, and they felt like underdogs, and when we come together, we get to really hear each other and represent one another. They continue to be such a huge support to me as an artist. I think to a lot of us Latinas.”

In the Zoom conversation, Natti nods in agreement as Becky says that. “I’m always grateful to the community,” she adds. “They saw us and they felt the same way. They’re also struggling for their acceptance. As women in freaking reggaeton, which is music, why is that something hard? From the get-go, I felt so supported. Everything that we do is also for everyone, and for them. To us, that’s very important to do that. I’m always blessed with the support.”

Natti recently revealed her pregnancy.

Natasha revealed her pregnancy at the Premio Lo Nuestro Awards in February. She was performing her latest hit “Antes Que Salga El Sol” with Dominican-American pop star Prince Royce. During the performance, she was proudly displaying her baby bump.

“It feels a bit nerve-wracking, but it feels fun,” Natasha says about her pregnancy. “I really wanted it and I’ve never been happier before in my whole entire life.”

Natti is having a baby girl with Raphy Pina.

Earlier this month, Natasha had a gender reveal party with her fiancé Raphy Pina. They have a baby girl on the way. When I ask Natti what she thinks if her future daughter wanted to be an artist as well, she says with laugh, “I’m like, ‘You are not going out, child, from this house.'” After joking, Natasha says hopefully her experiences as an artist can help out her daughter if she chooses that path.

“I would let her,” Natti says. “She can do whatever she wants. I did it anyways even if my parents didn’t want me to do at the moment because they didn’t understand. I just want to be very prepared. I thank God I went through everything I went through just so I could be there for her. Even though she could do her own thing. I want to be able to give her the right advice and not come from an ignorant place.”

Natti and Becky reunite for their new collaboration “Ram Pam Pam.”

Natasha’s pregnancy was a little visible in her music video for “Ram Pam Pam.” This marks her second collaboration with Becky G. In a continuation of the “Las Duras” music video, Becky G drives them to a gym where they own the basketball court. Prince Royce from the “Sin Pijama” music video also makes an appearance. Natti presented Becky with the hypnotic and sexy banger.

“I said if I could do any type of collaboration with this huge song that I have had the feeling it was going to be, it has to be Becky,” Natti says. “There’s no one in the world with who I have better chemistry, personally and in general. To find someone genuine to say, ‘If I have a hit, this is who I’m sharing it with.’ And that was her. It’s catchy. I feel like it’s different. It has all the elements for her and me and for people to enjoy it.”

Becky is looking forward to the day that she and Natti can turn up to “Ram Pam Pam” at the clubs. She describes it as one of the songs that will have you running to the dance floor, even if you’re in the bathroom.

“I know you’re preggers right now, but I can’t wait to until your little princess is here so we can go out,” Becky says. “And we can be like that movie Bad Moms when they party and get chocolate wasted. It’s just puro perreo. I love it.”

With “Sin Pijama” in the history books of reggaeton and “Ram Pam Pam” poised to empower more women in the genre, Natti reflects on her impact with Becky G. What that can mean for her daughter and the girls that come after them.

“I hope this way that Becky and me are paving,” she says. “That it could give these little girls a possibility in the future to say, ‘It’s not impossible anymore or it’s not so hard anymore.'”

