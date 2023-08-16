RBD to Take the Stage at Billboard Latin Music Week, Give First Interview Since Reunion

crema

An entire generation is eagerly awaiting the return of one of Latin pop’s iconic bands. RBD (Rebelde) announced their first tour in 14 years just a few months ago, but few of us knew that their debut would also pass through an exceptional stage.

As announced by Billboard on Wednesday, the iconic Mexican band will take the stage during its Billboard Latin Music Week, one of the most important celebrations of music, culture, and entertainment in our community.

RBD members Christian Chavez, Maite Perroni, and Christopher Uckermann will participate in the event that will take place at the Faena Forum in Miami from October 2-6, 2023, coinciding with Hispanic Heritage Month.

Not only that, but Chavez, Perroni, and Uckermann will publicly recount for the first time the history of how their reunion “came to fruition,” Billboard explained in a press release.

The five members of RBD will also sit down with Billboard and Billboard Español for their first interview as a group.

Image courtesy of Billboard.

RBD joins a roster of Latin stars in celebrating the year

Billboard Latin Music Week is definitely setting the tone for celebrating Latin talent. In addition to bringing RBD to the stage for the first time, the event will feature superstars such as Chencho Corleone, Feid, Manuel Turizo, and Myke Towers.

Similarly, coinciding with our culture’s month-long celebration, the event will feature exclusive panels, conversations, and other performances.

For example, Feid will bring together his creative and management team for a panel that will take us through his creative process to success.

Billboard had already announced the participation of Latin music giants such as Shakira, Grupo Frontera, Natanael Cano, and Peso Pluma, among others.

A celebration with more than 30 years of trajectory

While Latin music has influenced music around the world for centuries, it was only two decades ago that it climbed the international charts.

However, events like Billboard’s Latin Music Week have been celebrating our culture for more than 30 years, making it the “largest and longest-running” gathering of the Latin music industry in the world.

Last year alone, the Awards was a sold-out edition featuring artists such as Maluma, Ivy Queen, Chayanne, Romeo Santos, and Christina Aguilera in Q&A sessions.

Finally, this year’s awards edition will coincide with the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023, which will take place on Thursday, October 5, at the Watsco Center in Miami.

