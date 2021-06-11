Nu Music Fridays: J Balvin, Ricky Martin, Deorro and More New Releases

Latidomusic

Legends meet rising stars: J Balvin with Jay Wheeler, Ricky Martin and Paloma Mami, Elvis Crespo and Deorro, and more new music releases you need this weekend.

Check out below our full list of new releases for the week of June 11th.

J Balvin, Jay Wheeler – “Otro Fili”

After his collab with Maria Becerra, J Balvin continues teaming up with rising stars, this time around with Puerto Rican singer Jay Wheeler. Grab a tissue, “Otro Fili” is here to get you in your feels.

Ricky Martin, Paloma Mami – “Qué Rico Fuera”

Puerto Rican icon Ricky Martin teams up with Chilean artist Paloma Mami to turn up the heat in their new collab “Qué Rico Fuera,” and the music video comes packed with dance moves.

Deorro, Elvis Crespo, IAmChino – “Napoleona”

If a formula works, why not try it again? Mexican DJ and producer Deorro teams up once again with Elvis Crespo, this time they recruit IAmChino for a new club-banger-meets-merengue in “Napoleona.”

Villano Antillano, Ana Macho – “Muñeca”

Villano Antillano and Ana Macho team up to serve us this Pride Month. Say hello to our new favorite Latin Trap anthem. Click here to check out our exclusive interview with Villano Antillano.

Feid – “FUMETEO”

El Ferxxo is back with another single from his upcoming album ‘Intershibuya La Mafia’. The Colombian singer’s new single comes accompanied by a music video directed by DeathOfGian, which is by far one of the hardest Reggaeton music videos released to date. Imagine The Last Supper meets Fast and the Furious.

Ximena Sariñana – “Aquí No Hay Pena”

Mexican singer Ximena Sariñana wrote a touching original song for the documentary film On The Divide, which talks about the last abortion clinic in the U.S./Mexico border.

JP Saxe, Kany García – “Like That Spanglish Version”

Canadian pop singer JP Saxe loves to collaborate with Latin artists, and honestly, how can you not love him for that? He teams up this time around with Puerto Rican singer Kany García for the Spanglish version of his single “Like That.”

Pol Granch – “Lüky Charm”

If you’re looking for an 80s pop synth song en español, French-Spanish singer Pol Granch has you covered with “Lüky Charm.”

Omy de Oro, Juhn – “El Malo”

Omy acknowledges his mistakes when it comes to relationships and wanting to make up for lost time in “El Malo” with fellow Puerto Rican singer Juhn.

Los Dos Carnales & Calibre 50 – “Crónicas De La Batalla”

Get your corrido fix with Los Dos Carnales and Calibre 50’s new collaboration.

Marc Seguí, Don Patricio – “Malas Yerbas”

After his success with “Tiroteo,” Spanish singer Marc Seguí releases his new single “Malas Yerbas” with Don Patricio, which despite talking about a toxic relationship and heartbreak, the song and music video manage to convey good vibes with a mix of rock, afro beats, and reggaeton.

Eladio Carrión, Bizarrap – “BZRP Music Sessions 40”

An instant classic. Eladio Carrión becomes the first Puerto Rican artist to join Argentinian producer Bizarrap for his viral BZRP Sessions, and this collab was totally worth the wait.

Anthony Ramos, Leslie Grace feat. Marc Anthony – “Home All Summer”

Sign me up for Summer in the City! Anthony Ramos, Leslie Grace and Marc Anthony will get you dancing with “Home All Summer” from the In The Heights Original Soundtrack.

