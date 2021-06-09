Karol G, Bad Bunny And Danna Paola Lead 2021 MTV MIAW Nominations

Latidomusic

The nominations for this year’s MTV MIAW Awards are here and Karol G is leading the pack with six nominations. Behind the Colombian reggaetonera are Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny and Mexican pop princess Danna Paola with five nominations each.

Kali Uchis and Kenia Os will host the 2021 MTV MIAW Awards.

MTV’s MIAW Awards (or MTV Millennial Awards) have aired every year on MTV Latin America since 2013. The awards didn’t happen last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. MTV MIAW is returning next month with Colombian-American singer Kali Uchis and Mexican artist Kenia Os as the hosts.

Karol G is the most nominated artist this year.

Karol G is up for six MTV MIAW Awards. She faces off with Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Maluma, Natti Natasha, Rauw Alejandro, and Danna Paola for Artist MIAW (or Best Artist). In the category for Artista + Duro Colombia (Best Colombian Artist), her competition includes Sebastián Yatra, Camilo, and Piso 21. There’s also a category named after her hit song “Bichota” that she’s nominated in: Bichota of the Year.

Bad Bunny is heating up the nomations thanks to his Rosalía collaboration.

Bad Bunny is up for five MTV MIAW Awards. Along with Artist MIAW, he’s also up for Video of the Year and Music-Ship of the Year. In both categories, he’s nominated thanks to his hot-and-heavy collaboration “La Noche de Anoche” with Spanish pop star Rosalía.

Danna Paola is tied with Bad Bunny’s five nominations.

Tied with Bad Bunny’s five nominations is Danna Paola. She’s also up for Music-Ship of the Year thanks to her collaboration “No Bailes Sola” with Yatra. In the Artista + Ch*ngón México (Best Mexican Artist category), Paola faces Gera MX, Christian Nodal, Mon Laferte, Reik, and Alemán. There’s a lot of Mexican rappers in that category.

The Best New Artist category includes Yendry, Natanael Cano, and Maria Becerra.

In the Emergente (Emerging Artist category), there are a few of the favorites that we covered on mitú. Mexican superstar Natanael Cano, Dominican-Italian artist YENDRY, and Argentine pop star Maria Becerra are included in the mix. The MTV MIAW awards will air on July 13 on MTV Latin America. Fans can vote for all their favorites here.

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com