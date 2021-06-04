Daddy Yankee, TINI, Lunay + 60 More Latin Stars Headlining TikTok’s Suena Festival

Latidomusic

This week TikTok announced the line-up for the Festival Suena and it’s stacked with over 60 superstars in Latin music. Among the artists confirmed for the virtual event are reggaeton pioneer Daddy Yankee, Argentine pop princess TINI, and Puerto Rican heartthrob Lunay. That doesn’t even scratch the surface of the full list.

You’re not going to want to miss this star-studded event.

Del 11 al 13 de junio, ¡sube el volúmen! 🎤 Tus artistas favoritos están en #SuenaEnTikTok Fest 🎶💥



No te pierdas de todos los performances, Q&As, recetas y mucho más. pic.twitter.com/tnCFjvO8oJ — TikTok LatAm (@TikTokLatAM) June 2, 2021

On the TikTok platform, Festival Suena will be happening from June 11-13. The shows will begin at 3 PM EST through TikTok live. The only sensible way to tackle such a monster line-up is to go through the list by country.

Puerto Rico

According to the flyer, Daddy Yankee will only be doing a Q&A on TikTok live. Along with Lunay, other Puerto Rican acts scheduled to perform include Guaynaa, Tainy, and Kevvo. There’s actually not as many Boricua acts as there are Mexican and Colombian artists.

Mexico

Mexican icon Thalía is headlining Festival Suena. Mexican pop princess Danna Paola and rising alternative artist Ed Maverick are also scheduled to perform. There’s actually a lot of regional Mexican acts in the line-up, including Christian Nodal, Banda El Recodo, Joss Favela, Rámon Vega, and Río Roma. You can expect Mexican rapper Gera MX to perform “Botella Tras Botella” with Nodal.

Colombia

Colombian icon Carlos Vives is headlining the virtual event. Among the Colombian heartthrobs in the line-up are Sebastián Yatra, Manuel Turizo, and Llane. More Colombian acts scheduled to perform include “Telepatía” hit-maker Kali Uchis, Morat, Cali y El Dandee, Feid, ChocQuibTown, and Mike Bahía.

Argentina

Argentina is in the house with TINI leading the line-up. La nena de Argentina Maria Becerra will also perform. Among the Argentine trap artists scheduled to appear are KHEA and Tiago PZK.

There are also a few Venezuelan acts in the line-up like Mau y Ricky, Danny Ocean, and Nella. This run-down does not include all the artists and countries represented on the line-up. Do yourself a favor and be sure to check out the full flyer because most likely your fave is performing.

