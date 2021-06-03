Latidomusic

Meet Yendry: The Dominican-Italian Singer Doing Latin Music On Her Own Terms

By June 3, 2021 at 6:26 am
Yendry is a rising star in Latin music born in the DR and raised in Italy, whose art is definitely impacted by both cultures and therefore the reason why her music sounds so different and can’t be put in a box. In our exclusive interview with Yendry for Latido Music by mitú, the “Barrio” singer talked to us about her musical influences, performing for the first time at the Latin AMAs, and more.

Watch the full interview here:

Growing up between Dominican Republic and Italy

Yendry was born in the Dominican Republic, and lived there until she was 4 years old. Her mother went to Italy to work while her grandma and tías raised her, an immigrant story that’s very common for many moms in our community. Once Yendry turned 4, she was able to move to Italy and there they started their live together in the European country.

Yendry’s song “Nena” talks from her mother’s point of view, where her mom sings to her and prays that angels always protect her nena, her baby girl back home.

Living between both cultures, it was hard for Yendry at the beginning of her life to find her identity. “I think you don’t really know yourself when you’re a teenager. [I would think] Am I Italian because I’ve lived here my whole life? Or am I Dominican because I have that [Dominican] approach to life?”, Yendry shared. “Italian society was hard to fit in, that’s why I think I forced myself to speak Italian perfectly, I wanted to be accepted”.

Even though Yendry would visit the DR to see family, it wasn’t up until 5 years ago that Yendry went back to Santo Domingo on a self-discovery trip. “I wanted to discover my island, my people, the place I was born. Now I feel like I’ve [finally] found my place.”

Finding her roots in the DR as a recording artist

Yendry went back to the DR to work in the studio, and it was her first experience connecting with both the press and fans in her home country as an artist. Even though she felt a bit star-struck when people recognized her on the street, it reinforced her beliefs that her music approach of going back home was right.

While she was in town, she shared a documentary on her YouTube channel that talks more about her upbringing featuring her mamá, abuela and the people in the Dominican Republic fully embracing one of their own.

Describing her own sound

While her music tastes might be eclectic and ranging from different genres, Yendry still picks up on some elements from her music and likes to experiment with different sounds, she likes to “not have limits in the studio”, and you can tell that from her work. Her sound can’t be put in a box, and Yendry wants to keep pushing the envelope with the elements of her music. For her upcoming projects, she wants to do more songs in both English and Spanish.

Musical influences from Etta James to Juan Luis Guerra, Kendrick Lamar, Radiohead and everything in between

Imagine you set your music library on shuffle and you go through a variety of music genres, that’s what Yendry would describe her music influences as. Her taste is varied ranging from the classics like Otis Redding and Ella Fitzgerald, to FKA Twigs, Rosalía, and Juanes, Yendry is very curious and open to learning about different genres of music.

Yendry’s love for Frank Ocean speaks volumes

While doing my research before our interview, I read an interview where Yendry mentioned she dreamed about doing a collab with Frank Ocean. As a massive Frank Ocean fan myself, I had to ask her about this and it was great to share a moment with Yendry where we talked in depth about Frank’s music and how he has influenced her sound as well. Yendry goes way back a a Frank Ocean fan, before his debut album Channel Orange was released in 2012, and “Pink and White” has been her alarm for a very long time.

Yendry is fully aware that Frank Ocean doesn’t have that many concerts, and calls him a “diamond” that you need to seek out and see perform live at least once.

Dream collaborations with SZA, Nathy Peluso and more

Yendry’s musical taste is so varied, it’s no surprise that she wants to collaborate with people from different genres including James Blake, HER, and SZA. From the Latin space, it’s Nathy Peluso.

“Nathy Peluso is one of my dream collabs right now”, Yendry shared. “I would love to work with her. The beauty about music is that when you meet an artist, and you go to the studio with them, you never know what’s going to come out. That’s what I love most about doing music.”

Performing for the first time in the US at the Latin AMAs

A star was born that day. “It was my first red carpet, the anxiety about falling”, Yendry shared about her very first televised US performance at this year’s Latin American Music Awards.

For her performance, Yendry wanted people to focus on her and her voice, and it was her creative decision not to have any backup dancers or choreography. “I wanted [the performance] to be natural and raw, because it was my first one, I wanted people to see me as I am first. I think we nailed it”, she laughed.

Future plans include the release of an EP this year

Yendry is aware that in order for new fans to know the versatility of her sound, the best way to do so is by putting out an EP that shows her full range, which she hopes to release later this year. As of last week, she released her latest single “YA”, and is working with Damian Marley in the studio, which she says has been an incredible experience.

However, more than anything, she wants to perform live again. “I hope we’re going back to having concerts. I really miss the energy from the people and the feeling of being on stage”.

Thanks to Yendry for the interview and we can’t wait to see what’s next in her career.

Women Are Marching In The Dominican Republic As Part Of A Green Wave To End The Country’s Total Abortion Ban

ERIKA SANTELICES/afp/AFP via Getty Images

For years now, women across Latin America have been fighting for their rights. In too many countries women are literally fighting for their safety and lives, not to mention access to equal pay, education, and safe and legal abortion.

Recently, these activists have started to see victories pop up across the region in what many are calling a green wave. With Argentina having legalized abortion late last year, many are hoping that the momentum will carry over into other countries.

Dominican feminists are demanding an end to the nation’s total abortion ban.

The Dominican Republic’s current penal code (which penalizes abortions) dates all the way back to 1884. It should go without saying that the time to update these archaic laws is long overdue.

The group of feminists use the hashtag #Las3CausalesVan and wear green, representing the latest in a green wave of reproductive rights that has spread across Latin America and the Caribbean.

“We are manifesting in front of Congress to demand respect to the life, health and dignity of women, emphasizing the inclusion of the three causals in the penal code,” Saray Figuereo, one of the activists involved in the movement, told the APP. “And we won’t let them make up an excuse that they’ll include them in a special law.”

The movement for the “Las 3 causales” (3 “causals” or “grounds/circumstances” in English) demands the approval of abortion in three extreme cases:

  1. When the pregnancy is a byproduct of a rape or incest
  2. When it represents a risk for the woman (or girl)
  3. When the fetus is nonviable

It’s the first time in generations that there is hope to update the country’s laws.

In 2020, the Dominican Republic held a historic election where Luis Abinader of the Modern Revolutionary Party won the presidential elections—the first time an opposing party won after a 16-year rule by the Party for Dominican Liberation.

In an interview with El País, he said, “Look, I disagree, as does the majority of the population, not only in the Dominican Republic but in the world, with free abortion, but I do think that there must be causals that allow the interruption of pregnancy. That has been the official position of our party.”

Reproductive rights in the Dominican Republic have long been an ongoing issue. The ratio of maternal mortality in the country is 150 per 100,000 births, higher than the average of 100 in Latin America.

“It’s been over 25 years fighting for this and all the lives that we keep losing, especially marginalized lives that are not even valuable enough for the media and the press to cover them, because the erasure of these voices is constant in the Dominican Republic,” activist Gina M. Goico told the AP.

These Long-Time Best Friends Just Found Out They’re Biological Sisters

Photo via Cassandra Raquel Madison/Facebook

We’ve all had those friends that are so close to us that they feel like they’re family. Well, in the case of these of two Connecticut women who had the same feeling, that ended up being the case.

Best friends Julia Tinetti and Cassandra Madison learned that they were biological sisters, adopted from the Dominican Republic.

The story is stranger than fiction. Julia and Madison met in 2013, when they both worked at a bar called The Russian Lady in New Haven, Connecticut. The women immediately bonded when they discovered that they both had tattoos of the Dominican Republic’s flag.

Cassandra rehashed the meeting via a Facebook post: “Julia notices the Dominican flag on my arm and makes a comment about how she’s Dominican too BUT she’s adopted from there. I stop her in her tracks and tell her I’m adopted from there too.”

“After that moment, we were so tight,” Julia told Good Morning America. “We started hanging out. We would go out for drinks, for dinner. We started dressing alike.”

Apparently, Cassandra felt the same way. “I thought she was cool,” Cassandra said to GMA. “We just kind of hit it off right away. It was very natural.”

@iamcassandraraquel ♬ Put Your Back In It (Afrobeat) – DJ Flex

According to them, coworkers were always telling them that they looked like sisters. But when the two of them cross-referenced their birth certificate, their information didn’t add up.

“Papers said we were from two different cities [with] different last names,” Julia explained. “And, our mothers’ names on our paperwork were different.” But the two women believed they were somehow connected–they just didn’t know how.

The mystery finally began to unravel after Cassandra took a 23andMe DNA test.

Through 23andMe’s genetic database, Cassandra tracked down her biological family in the Dominican Republic through a first cousin. She then traveled to the DR where she met her bio-family for the first time–an incredibly emotionally experience. While Cassandra’s bio-father was still alive, her bio-mother had passed away in 2015 from a heart attack.

Years later, Cassandra finally pressed her bio-father on whether or not he had put up another child for adoption. While at first he was hesitant to talk about the painful memory, he finally admitted that he had, indeed, put another child up for adoption years ago.

It was then that Cassandra finally urged Julia to take a DNA test so they could finally put their questions to rest.

The results came back on January 28th, 2021 and finally confirmed what they had long suspected: they were biological sisters.

The entire ordeal has been both thrilling, joyful, and emotionally taxing for the women. At times, it has even been bittersweet, considering the trauma their biological family endured in the past.

“On top of the DR being a very poor country, [our family] couldn’t take care of us,” Julia explained. “I was [born] 17 months later and they weren’t ready.”

All in all, Julia summed up how she feels about the situation in a very direct way: “This is the type of thing you see on TV.”

We couldn’t agree more!

