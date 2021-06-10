All the Amazing Fashion Looks From the ‘In the Heights’ Premiere

Fierce

Photos via Getty Images

It feels like we’ve been waiting years for “In the Heights” to make its premiere. And finally, that day has come. On Wednesday night, “In the Heights” finally had its world premiere. Celebrities, stars, and entertainers walked the yellow carpet in Washington Heights, New York City–the neighborhood where the eponymous movie is set.

The attendees of the “In the Heights” premiere were a veritable who’s-who of Latino Hollywood. Not only did the cast of the film walk the yellow carpet, but other Latino celebs joined in on the fun too. Take a look below out all the best fashion moments of the “In the Heights” premiere.

Anthony Ramos

Anthony Ramos walked the yellow carpet in a leopard print *designer* suit with his beautiful fiancee, Jasmine Cephas Jones. Cephas Jones was wearing a gorgeous white dress by LBV.

Lin Manuel Miranda

📷 First Look: @Lin_Manuel Miranda attends the #InTheHeightsMovie Opening Night Premiere during the 2021 #TribecaFilmFestival at United Palace Theater on June 09, 2021 in New York City.



Pictured with @VAMNit, @ltmphd and @Vegalteno pic.twitter.com/S7Lraxwd4o — LinMiranda.com (@Linmirandacom) June 9, 2021

Lin Manuel Miranda kept it casual by wearing a blue button-up and navy slacks. Of course, the outfit wouldn’t be complete without some eye-catching kicks. Miranda complemented his outfit with custom-made shoes that were painted with the original “In the Heights” Broadway poster. He also brought his wife and parents along with him!

Jimmy Smits

(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Legendary actor Jimmy Smits (who plays Kevin Rosario in the movie) was decked out in a classy navy suit with a red pocket square. We’re guessing he flew straight from the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony to the “In the Heights” premiere.

Joan Smalls

Puerto Rican supermodel Joan Smalls wore a figure-flattering Burberry two-piece dress. She topped off the outfit with a sleek, high-ponytail and dramatic cat eye makeup.

Marc Antony

(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Does Marc Antony ever not look cool? The salsa legend attended the premiere in a well-tailored, geometric blazer paired with an unbuttoned button-down. He finished off the look with a pair of dark jeans, accessorizing with some dark sunglasses.

Leslie Grace

Up-and-coming singer-actress and “In the Heights” star Leslie Grace attended the premiere in a stunning, green and blue Armani gown that gave off serious peacock vibes.

Melissa Barrera

(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Newcomer Melissa Barrera showed up in a bright green, cut-out gown by Dundas World with matching shoes.

Dascha Polanco

“Orange Is the New Black” star Dascha Polanco wore a sequined, emerald green slinky dress.

Daphne Rubin-Vega

(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Broadway legend Daphne Rubin-Vega wore a plunging, bright pink number paired with a pink lip.

Olga Merediz

(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Olga Merediz, who plays Abuela Claudia in the movie, wore a beautiful, bejeweled pale-gray dress complete with sheer sleeves and bow-tied pumps.

Gregory Diaz



(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Teen “In the Heights” star Gregory Diaz took a page from Anthony Ramos’s book and wore an animal-print blazer. He paired the look with slim-cut slacks and sequined loafers.

John M. Chu

“In the Heights” director John M. Chu channeled his preppy side and wore a salmon-colored two-piece suit.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com