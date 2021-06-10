All the Amazing Fashion Looks From the ‘In the Heights’ Premiere
It feels like we’ve been waiting years for “In the Heights” to make its premiere. And finally, that day has come. On Wednesday night, “In the Heights” finally had its world premiere. Celebrities, stars, and entertainers walked the yellow carpet in Washington Heights, New York City–the neighborhood where the eponymous movie is set.
The attendees of the “In the Heights” premiere were a veritable who’s-who of Latino Hollywood. Not only did the cast of the film walk the yellow carpet, but other Latino celebs joined in on the fun too. Take a look below out all the best fashion moments of the “In the Heights” premiere.
Anthony Ramos
Anthony Ramos walked the yellow carpet in a leopard print *designer* suit with his beautiful fiancee, Jasmine Cephas Jones. Cephas Jones was wearing a gorgeous white dress by LBV.
Lin Manuel Miranda
Lin Manuel Miranda kept it casual by wearing a blue button-up and navy slacks. Of course, the outfit wouldn’t be complete without some eye-catching kicks. Miranda complemented his outfit with custom-made shoes that were painted with the original “In the Heights” Broadway poster. He also brought his wife and parents along with him!
Jimmy Smits
Legendary actor Jimmy Smits (who plays Kevin Rosario in the movie) was decked out in a classy navy suit with a red pocket square. We’re guessing he flew straight from the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony to the “In the Heights” premiere.
Joan Smalls
Puerto Rican supermodel Joan Smalls wore a figure-flattering Burberry two-piece dress. She topped off the outfit with a sleek, high-ponytail and dramatic cat eye makeup.
Marc Antony
Does Marc Antony ever not look cool? The salsa legend attended the premiere in a well-tailored, geometric blazer paired with an unbuttoned button-down. He finished off the look with a pair of dark jeans, accessorizing with some dark sunglasses.
Leslie Grace
Up-and-coming singer-actress and “In the Heights” star Leslie Grace attended the premiere in a stunning, green and blue Armani gown that gave off serious peacock vibes.
Melissa Barrera
Newcomer Melissa Barrera showed up in a bright green, cut-out gown by Dundas World with matching shoes.
Dascha Polanco
“Orange Is the New Black” star Dascha Polanco wore a sequined, emerald green slinky dress.
Daphne Rubin-Vega
Broadway legend Daphne Rubin-Vega wore a plunging, bright pink number paired with a pink lip.
Olga Merediz
Olga Merediz, who plays Abuela Claudia in the movie, wore a beautiful, bejeweled pale-gray dress complete with sheer sleeves and bow-tied pumps.
Gregory Diaz
Teen “In the Heights” star Gregory Diaz took a page from Anthony Ramos’s book and wore an animal-print blazer. He paired the look with slim-cut slacks and sequined loafers.
John M. Chu
“In the Heights” director John M. Chu channeled his preppy side and wore a salmon-colored two-piece suit.
