Los Bukis Announce New US Dates To Close Out Their Record-Setting Tour

Los Bukis, the legendary Mexican band that first formed in 1976, is winding down their 25th Anniversary Reunion tour, one that has, over the last year, spanned the entire globe and resulted in the #2 most successful world tour of 2021, ranking right behind The Rolling Stones.

Now, the band has announced a handful of North American dates, in addition to a series of upcoming performances across Mexico, to close out the tour, including one at the LA Memorial Coliseum in August.

JUST ANNOUNCED 🚨 Los Bukis returns to the LA Coliseum August 18! 🎟️ Tickets on-sale Friday, May 6th at 10am! pic.twitter.com/rh7Iwo2OIV — LA Memorial Coliseum (@lacoliseum) May 3, 2022

A press conference at the Coliseum on May 3 to commemorate the upcoming dates and the band’s success over the last five decades resulted in the City of Los Angeles declaring the day to be El Día De Los Bukis. Although the group initially disbanded in 1996, they’ve remained hugely popular throughout the years and their reunion tour, which began in 2021, was a bona fide cultural phenomenon.

According to an article in LAist:

“Councilmember Curren Price authored the motion to declare the day after the band.

Price says Los Bukis’ music brings people together, saying in a statement: ‘When Marco Antonio Solís sings, we all speak the same language. Until this day, you cannot go to a wedding, a quinceañera or a baptism without hearing one of their songs.'”

In addition to the new holiday in their honor, the Los Bukis press conference also doubled as a Mother’s Day celebration.

A handful of mothers were flown in to see the press conference live and “were gifted two tickets to the tour stop in their cities together with a beautiful Mother’s Day flower bouquet and Los Bukis memorabilia,” reads a press release.

Fans of the band are absolutely ecstatic about the new dates, and have taken to social media to express their excitement:

