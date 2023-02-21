Karol G and Myriam Hernández Sing ‘El Hombre Que Yo Amo’ Together in Chile

crema

Karol G has done it again. The Colombian artist, who has paid tribute to great music icons during her tour, took the stage at the Viña Festival to none other than Myriam Hernandez, “la baladista de America.”

Down the continent, in one of Chile’s most beautiful cities, the Colombian singer closed a generation gap on a stage when she sang alongside Hernandez the hit “El hombre que yo amo.”

Karol G invitó a Myriam Hernández a cantar con ella en Viña del Mar. Siempre se puede quedar con todos los reflectores pero decide compartir un pedazo de su éxito con otr@s artistas que pueden estar relegados por las nuevas caras. Karol G se merece todo lo bueno que le pase ♥️ pic.twitter.com/jOcPtdnWrd — Oscar Alarcón Castro (@OskarAlarkon) February 20, 2023

Just as she has previously done with icons such as Anahí, La Mosca, and Grupo Niche, Karol G invited, whom she described as one of her biggest musical references.

“I have a special guest. I’m getting more nervous than I already was,” said Karol G before inviting Myriam Hernandez.

“I have sung this song all my life, and tonight is like a test for me to have her on this stage. She is a queen; she is a master of music.”

And the whole world shuddered to hear again the chords of “El hombre que yo amo,” 34 years after the album took the charts by storm.

Myriam Hernandez, America’s balladeer

Before Shakira, Bad Bunny, and even Selena, Latin American ballads were something else.

The last decades of the 20th century gave us unparalleled artists like Hernandez, who, not in vain, has earned the title of “la baladista de America.”

Myriam Hernandez got her start at age 15 on the Chilean television shows “Generación Joven” and “La Pandilla.” By age 20, she was performing the theme song for a telenovela.

Hernandez took the world by storm with her 1987 album of the same name, and today has sold more than six million records worldwide.

Her voice has accompanied other talents such as Marco Antonio Solis, Cristian Castro, and Gilberto Santa Rosa, but it has been her career that has transformed her into a cultural phenomenon.

After nine studio albums and a successful world tour, Myriam Hernandez is today a living legend.

Being invited by Karol G again on a stage she had not been on for years, is a long-deserved tribute.

“Linda preciosa… Thank you, Karol, thank you, thank you, Viña, I missed you. It’s been 17 years since I was here,” Hernandez wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for bringing me back, Karol; I love you.”

