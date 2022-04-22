Karol G, Bad Bunny and Christian Nodal Won Big at the 2022 Latin AMAs

Music

Las Vegas, US, Apr 21 (EFE) — Karol G and Bad Bunny were the big winners at the 2022 Latin American Music Awards at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday night.



Despite being the biggest winners at the awards, neither the Colombian nor the Puerto Rican were present at the event.



Karol G took home six awards including artist of the year, favorite female artist, favorite urban artist, favorite urban album and album of the year for her third studio album “KG0516.” Her track “El Makinon” with Mariah Angeliq also secured her the collaboration of the year award.



Bad Bunny came in second with five wins, including favorite male artist, favorite tropical song for “Volví,” viral song of the year for hit “AM,” and song of the year and favorite urban song for “Dákiti” with Jhay Cortez, who collected the award and dedicated it to Puerto Rican artists.



Christian Nodal also picked up four awards, including favorite solo regional Mexican artist for the fourth consecutive year, favorite regional Mexican album for “Ahora” and favorite regional Mexican song for “Botella Tras Botella,” his hit with Gera MX. He was also given the Extraordinary Evolution award.



Mexican actress and singer Lupita D’Alessio was also honored with the Legend Award.



The more than three-hour long ceremony kicked off with a message of solidarity to Ukraine with a bilingual rendition of the Black Eyed Peas song “Where is the Love” in which the Ukrainian singer NK participated.



Among the other performances, Jesse & Joy sang “Respirar,” Luis Fonsi brought the crowd to its feet with “Dolce,” and Gloria Trevi performed the television premiere of “La Recaída.”

