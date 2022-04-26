Karol G and Becky G’s Moms Singing Along to “MAMII” Is the Video We Didn’t Know We Needed

Music

Karol G and Becky G’s new song “MAMII” has been rocking playlists since it came out a few weeks ago and its message of empowerment has made it an instant classic for fans of the two stars.

The song was also a key part of Karol G’s epic performance at Coachella last week when Becky G made a surprise visit to the festival to perform “MAMII,” making thousands elated. But the real stars of the show were Karol G and Becky G’s actual moms, who sang the song together front row center.

In a video that’s gone viral since being released, Karol G’s mom, Marta Navarro can be spotted dancing and singing alongside Becky G’s mom, Alejandra Gómez, and it looks like the two knew the lyrics just as well as their daughters.

The two can be heard singing the chorus in the video: “Hasta boté el celular, de lo tóxico que eres se volvió perjudicial, lo que se va, se va, conmigo no te equivoques” and it’s clearly visible how proud of their daughters they are.

Hopefully, this isn’t the last time the two collaborate. And judging by a recent photo of the two with Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello, it looks like another song might be in the works.

