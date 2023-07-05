mitú’s Joshua Galvez Gets the VIP Experience With Feid: “I Felt Very Spoiled”

crema

Feid is the newest addition to the elite gang-gang of reggaeton all-stars to emerge from Colombia. The Medellin-based reggaetonero first appeared on the music scene as a producer and songwriter for artists like J Balvin, earning him an ASCAP Latin music award for their collaboration on the hit song “Ginza” in 2017.



Feid, born Salomón Villada Hoyos, wanted his stage name to reflect his faith in both God and his art, and his fé was not misplaced. He has since exploded in his own right, attracting thousands of fans to sold-out venues, all decked out in Feid’s signature bright green color.



If you’re experiencing extreme FOMO because you’ve never been to a Feid show, have no fear — I’ve got you covered.

As the social media manager for Crema, I was treated to the whole VIP experience by Feid’s team. This included an all-expense paid hotel stay, amazing seats, backstage passes and the answer to the age-old question: “What really goes on in the tour bus?” Hint: it’s not what you think. Mal pensados.



I was invited to experience the “Feid effect”

It all started when Feid’s team reached out to me, inviting me to experience the “Feid effect” at one of his San Diego shows. Obvio— this was too great an opportunity for me to pass up. On the day of, Feid’s team sent an Uber Black to my place and off we went. Staycation mode: activated.

Upon his arrival in San Diego, I checked into the luxurious U.S. Grant Hotel, where I honestly felt very spoiled. To feel like an official member of the Feid army, I wore a thrifted green jacket I had miraculously found with my name embroidered on it — such a lucky steal!

USED WITH PERMISSION FROM UNIVERSAL MUSIC

If you’ve never been to a Feid concert, everyone is wearing bright green. I don’t think I’ve ever been to a show where everyone was wearing one color. At Feid concerts, everyone looks like a clone, since they’re all wearing green, a fitted hat and sunglasses. It’s a Feid army.



Getting a VIP tour of Feid’s tour bus was like being on “Cribs”

It was then time to go to the venue, which was the Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater at the San Diego State University campus. A small group of other VIPs and myself were given wristbands and admitted beyond the velvet rope — muy fancy.

Backstage, there were unlimited food and drinks, which was just one of many perks. Like I mentioned… extremely spoiled. While Feid got ready, I got to tour the tour bus, which felt like being on an episode of Cribs, making my 2005 MTV dreams come true.

The tour bus was totally decked out, and unsurprisingly, very green. Of course, I would expect no less from the Green God himself.

Meeting Feid in the flesh before the show

Afterward, Feid greeted the group and we all hung out for a little while. He was super nice and super chill, speaking quietly as he was trying to preserve his voice for the show, explaining how much he prioritizes singing and performing. It quickly became clear to me that he’s really all about his art.



But — what really goes on in the tour bus? Well, the answer may be way more wholesome than you think: Feid said that all they do is have Mario Kart tournaments. In fact, one of the funniest things he said all night was that the tour was a Mario Kart tournament with shows in between. Sweet life!

Writing music, performing at sold-out shows, rescuing Princess Peach — all in a day’s work for Feid.

The monster truck photo shoot we never knew we needed

Then, Feid invited me and the others onstage to take some photos, with his signature monster truck as the perfect backdrop. The final product is iconic, giving us a glimpse of Feid’s goofy side. We both cracked up so hard as soon as this photo op was over.

USED WITH PERMISSION FROM UNIVERSAL MUSIC

Feid graciously excused himself and thanked the group as he had to warm up and start soundcheck. Meanwhile, me and the others were treated to a cocktail hour and Mexican food. Needless to say, we were really wined and dined.

Finally, it was showtime

We had amazing seats. The show started with the audience wearing 3D glasses until the curtain dropped and Feid appeared. It was a super cool aesthetic immersive experience — the giant amphitheater was like a green ocean!



Feid was legit singing the whole time. He turned off the audio and the whole audience was singing every word — it was a great show. Back in the media room, they gifted me a goodie bag full of merch, glasses, pins, and everything you could want. Finally, the wild night came to a close. Womp womp womp.



But hey — I can’t complain! Although there may be price tags for similar VIP experiences, the night was priceless and I could not be more grateful. I knew he was a big artist, but I didn’t know he could easily sell out a show like that, and the type of craziness that would ensue.



All in all, I’d consider this your official recruitment into the Feid army. So, go buy a new, all-green outfit and secure some tickets to a Feid show ASAP. Take it from someone who had an absolute blast— you won’t regret it.

