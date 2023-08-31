Jhayco Says He ‘Believes’ in Aliens, Would Show Them His ‘Whole New Album’

crema

Jhayco, 30, is at an all-time high, enjoying the success of his latest single “Holanda” while prepping for the start of his “Vida Rockstar” United States tour next month.

The Río Piedras, Puerto Rico-born star may have started out writing songs for other artists, such as “Criminal” by Natti Natasha and Ozuna, but today? Jhayco is a lightning force — and yes, a rockstar.

Loading the player...

Gracias x el apoyo aqui un Preview de mi proximo tema, un Regalo por todas las cosas bonitas que están pasando en esta nueva etapa de mi carrera! 🖤🦇

Adivinen el artista 👤

Ahhh y

VIDA ROCKSTAR TOUR (Mexico Edition)

Comenzo 🎸🦇 pic.twitter.com/QTQxnICkVk — JHAYCO (@jhaycortez) August 25, 2023

mitú spoke to the “Easy” reggaetonero about a wide range of topics. Like, does Jhayco believe in aliens? What are his favorite artists of all time? And seeing how he’s a tattoo aficionado, how many more does he want? Spoiler alert: quite a few.

JhayCo es el único hombre que no me ha decepcionado este año. — k (@kdecasillas) August 25, 2023

Jhayco’s “vida de rockstar,” started out living between Carolina, Puerto Rico and Camden, New Jersey as a child. Once he started writing and producing music as a young teen, his years of hard work eventually catapulted his fame.

While you may know many of Jhayco’s hits like “No Me Conoce,” “En La De Ella,” and “Ley Seca,” he dished on some fun facts you may not know. Such as, being fully bilingual since second grade.

“I think being bilingual really opened so many doors, for me and for my music,” he explained to mitú. “The way I write, I could just take from so many more places than if I just knew Spanish [or English].”

“I listen to so [much] English music, I can know what they say in the lyrics, plus I have so many friends that talk English and I can learn new slang in English,” he added. “I think it’s a great, great tool for anybody that has grown up being bilingual.”

Jhayco had an epic summer in Ibiza and wants at least a few more tattoos

Jhayco can be found prepping for his upcoming single release, a collaboration with a very mysterious artist. While fans continue to wonder who the featured artist is, Jhayco is taking it all in stride.

“I have a pool and my home. So I when I wake up, I just, I need to feel that natural air outside,” he describes. “[I] start reading my emails are seeing everything I have for the next day, in my notes, in my Whatsapp, and just chill out.”

“Take some energy, some vitamin from the sun, and then exercise… sudarlo, sudarlo,” he adds. His drink of choice when wanting something refreshing? A Ciroc Vodka Spritz in his “favorite” flavor, Pineapple Passion.

A music lover, he has a few tunes he loves to listen to while chilling.

“I love Ismael Rivera, he sings salsa, I love Bob Marley a lot, Cultura Profetica, I love The Weeknd, he’s a major inspiration,” he says. “Post Malone, I love [him] too.”

And while we’re on the topic of sunny, poolside hangs, let’s just say Jhayco’s summer was very epic. As in, Ibiza epic.

“My summer was really, really super fun. I really had the time to be with my friends. We went to Ibiza two times, and we went to Barcelona,” he says. “I really had a lot of fun. I was just traveling, I was on my Europe tour. But in between I got a break and I went to Ibiza. I went to all these islands.”

TE DIJEEE QUE YA GOLDITOOO!!! pic.twitter.com/9ksKta1KAK — JHAYCO (@jhaycortez) August 8, 2023

In between his tour, music releases and a bit of vacation time, is Jhayco thinking of more tattoos? Of course.

“I am thinking about more. I have to finish my leg, and I’m looking where I have space to do more. But yes, definitely. Maybe five or six more,” he laughed. “It’s coming.”

One thing we didn’t see on our bingo card, though?Jhayco’s thoughts on aliens

With recent news of extraterrestrials possibly being among us, we thought we’d ask Jhayco about what he thinks of the very-real possibility aliens exist… because well, why not?

“I do believe in them…I would show them my whole new album.” Aliens perreando to Jhayco’s dembow? Honestly, a perfect welcome to planet Earth.

The “Dakiti” singer has been hard at work this month on tour in Mexico, and is gearing up for all of his U.S. shows this year. “Being [in Mexico], and seeing how people reacted to songs,” he recalled, “Just really made me really, really excited about what was going to happen in the U.S. tour.”

Adding, “It gave me to also make it better. But I just, I just already see the energy, and the show. So I’m excited to see it all come together.”

Jhayco me dio la mejor experiencia de mi vida 🦇 pic.twitter.com/nmbp7NsHUc — Ximena Lamas (@Xmls_22) August 25, 2023

Of course, we can’t talk about Jhayco’s tour without noticing the artist’s tour style. One look at the Puerto Rican singer’s Instagram shows his fun outfit combinations, including printed collared shirts, tie-dye, flared pants and cool jewelry.

“I’m only in boots, I’m loving boots right now, and Vans,” he claims. “All my fans know I always have a lot of details, just like accessories, I love accessories, I love belts.”

He says he’s a “simple” guy, with a signature go-to look: “I think a white tee, the tattoos, and some boots, it’s so fire.”

About that futuristic, video game-esque “Holanda” music video? Well, that’s the new Jhayco

Jhayco’s music video for “Holanda” which he released last month is… a ride.

Viewers are taken through an apocalyptic, video game-esque rollercoaster through a wasted city, where we watch the artist transform into a bat. Flying off buildings while singing about a woman who later becomes a piece of art.

Of course, we had to ask the singer about his inspirations behind the clip. He described how it’s a bienvenida into his new “world” and image, a dark, fun take on being a rockstar.

“I thought about what I am and what I represent in the genre, and what space I could take, and what I can represent that resonates with me, with my day to day,” he explained.

“I love to party, and not like in a club or anything, just in the studio, and work… for me, that’s rocking out,” he continued. “So when when you find something that goes with you, and you link with it, everything just comes to your mind.”

For him, “Holanda” was all about creating a new world.

“I’m really happy that I was able to really bring it to life so effectively,” he said. “I really wanted to create this world where this music is, and this album is a whole new world.”

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@nglmitu.com