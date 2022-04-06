J Balvin’s YouTube Was Hacked for a Hot Second – And the Hackers Posted Residente’s Diss Track
After nearly a month, the world was finally forgetting about the beef between J Balvin and Residente, but yet again something new has come up.
A group of hackers reposted Residente’s legendary diss track on J Balvin’s official YouTube account on Tuesday morning. The video reportedly received over 20,000 views before YouTube took it down.
For those who haven’t been up to date on the drama between the two, Residente and Balvin have been publicly feuding for months since Balvin announced he was boycotting the Latin Grammys last year.
Residente, who has 31 Grammys, responded on a now-deleted Instagram post by saying Balvin’s music was like a hot dog truck “a lot of people like it…but when they want to eat well, they go to a restaurant.”
But just when fans thought that the “Atréve-Te-Te” singer and the “Agua” singer had made peace, Residente made jaws drop around the world when he released “Residente: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 49,” an eight-minute and 39-second freestyle dedicated to destroying Balvin’s reputation.
The track attacked Balvin for everything from his corporate turn to his racist and misogynistic song “Perra,” to the fact that Balvin accepted the award for Afro-Latino Artist of the Year at the 2021 African Entertainment Awards.
Many artists came out to comment about Residente’s tiradera from Sabastián Yatra, who criticized Residente for inciting violence to Alejandro Sanz who said he saw “a murder committed with a pencil.” While it seemed like everyone had something to say about the tiradera, J Balvin has so far remained silent about the track, instead continuing to keep it cool and perform at the Grammys last Sunday.
But it might be hard for Balvin to remain silent after hackers took control of his YouTube account and reopened old wounds. The hack was reportedly part of a large hack of artists’ accounts ranging from Michael Jackson to Daddy Yankee to Ariana Grande, orchestrated by a group of Spanish hackers.
The hack coincides with comments that the reggaetonero Nicky Jam made about the feud in an interview with Spanish comedian David Broncano. The “Ojos Rojos” singer said he doesn’t see the feud coming to an end anytime soon, telling Broncano how he tried to get his two friends together to make peace but was unable to get them to see eye to eye.
Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com