J Balvin Announces New Wellness App OYE, and You Can Get a Year For Free

Grammy-nominated musician J Balvin, who’s been very open about his mental health struggles, has announced the launch of his new wellness app, OYE, in collaboration with one of Latin America’s leading psychologists, Carlos Lopez, and a team of happiness activists and wellness experts.

This bilingual, interactive app aims to allow its users to “shift their moods with guided reflections, transform negative feelings through expressive movement practices, and improve relationships through listening,” according to a press release.

Balvin, inspired by his own journey and the taboos that still surround conversations about mental health in the Latinx community, hopes that OYE will create a space for users of all backgrounds to take the healing process into their own hands.

The Colombian artist understands that, while it can be difficult, prioritizing mental health is key to long-term happiness and success, and that anyone, no matter what walk of life they come from, can utilize the skills and coping mechanisms that OYE has to offer.

In a statement, J Balvin said:

“Through my own journey with mental health and wellness, I was inspired and committed to bringing resources to more people around the world. With OYE, we have created a community-focused platform that will provide engaging and accessible emotional wellness practices for all. Everyone’s health journey is different and deeply personal. We wanted to not only encourage and allow people to prioritize emotional and mental health, but also provide diverse opportunities to the global community to build their own worlds of wellness in creative ways.”

In bringing OYE to life, Balvin has enlisted the help of not only Carlos Lopez, but happiness activist Mario Chamorro, social impact executive Patrick Dowd, journalist Isaac Lee, and OYE’s Head of Wellness, Mari Sierra.

Together, the team has developed a series of “daily wellness practices,” provided in both English and Spanish, that will offer users an opportunity to gain a deeper insight into their own wellness needs.

In his own statement, Mario Chamorro said:

“OYE is designed for anyone who wants to feel better emotionally, physically, and socially with a special emphasis on bilingual young adults. Feeling better starts with exploring how you feel, so we want to provide members with a safe space to open up and connect with their full range of feelings.

With this app, people can begin to normalize checking in with themselves every day through emotional wellness check-ins and guided wellness practices that help people work through emotions in the safety of their own home. In addition, the OYE Creators community will offer a platform for healers and artists to share creative bilingual wellness practices with much broader and more diverse audiences than ever before.”

Courtesy of OYE

“Embodiment and social healing are central to OYE’s methodology,” said Mari Sierra, “OYE is not a cure for acute mental health issues; it is a community content platform for making emotional wellness part of your everyday life through mind-body connection. Our purpose is to help the world feel better and empower the next generation to be more in touch with themselves, their bodies, and their people.”

New members who sign up before the app officially launches in September can get a year of OYE for free. Just visit OYE.co to sign up and learn more about how you can incorporate OYE into your everyday wellness journey.

