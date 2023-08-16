Venezuelan Singer Gotopo Redefines Her Afro-Indigenous Ancestry Through Experimental Music

crema

Gotopo is a rising star. Her music is making waves in the industry for her distinctive way of showcasing her Afro-Indigenous heritage through art.

This Venezuelan artist was born in Caracas, then moved to Barquisimeto, in the country’s northwest. A decisive moment in that trip ignited her artistic journey.

“My first memory of music is what I underestimated the most. I remember when my grandmother died when I was five, so I moved from Caracas. On that trip, I got up in the middle of the bus and started singing. People were shocked,” she tells mitú.

Gotopo discovered her mission far away from Venezuela after years of studying music in her village

In her new village, the singer-songwriter developed a passion for everything related to music, regardless of the genre. An elementary school teacher took it upon himself to teach her how to play instruments. Among them were the cuatro and guitar. She also learned how to read chords.

After several years, she attended a musical conservatory and went to Europe, where she discovered her true self and mission.

“When I went to live in Europe, I found my voice,” she said. “I found Gotopo because everything that happened before was an apprenticeship.”

Gotopo thinks her music has grown, and through it, she seeks to reclaim the beautiful and painful experiences erased by colonialism.

“My music embodies ancestral futurism. It’s like an ancestor from the future, connecting to a culture you may never fully grasp since some memories have vanished,” she explained.

The singer’s debut EP blurs the line between folk and electronic music, taking audiences on an exciting journey

Gotopo’s EP promotional single “Sacúdete” with Don Elektron came out in May. In this song, they drew inspiration from Changa Tuki or Raptor House, an electronic music genre from Caracas, Venezuela.



Additionally, the Venezuelan star blends folk, techno and reggaeton in her songs, like “Cucu,” “Fuerza natural,” and “Piña pa la niña.”

Through her art, Gotopo effortlessly exudes beauty, femininity and sensuality. Her goal? To lead the audience on a spiritual journey resonating not only with new generations, but also with those seeking to connect with the past.

Furthermore, she believes dancing, silence and even food are rituals to learn the natives’ history and make mindful decisions in the future.

