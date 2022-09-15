It’s Not Drake, It’s Blake! People Are Calling This Look-Alike ‘Tequila Papi’

Music

A man identified on TikTok as Pinny MH went viral this week when users on the popular video app realized just how much this guy looks like Drake. The video has racked up more than 1 million views and nearly 200,000 likes, with commenters in awe of the resemblance.

Not much is known about the mystery man who shares quite a few similarities with Champagne Papi, but he is undeniably some kind of multiverse version of the popular rapper. As always, there are some hilarious comments on the video, including a few that read, “Drake if he never met Lil Wayne” and “Great Value Drake.”

It really is pretty strange how much Pinny MH resembles Drake, to the point where there’s almost an uncanny valley effect, which represents the relation between how much an object or person resembles a human being in proportion to the negative emotional impact that image has on people. The term has come up a lot since the debut of Marvel’s “She-Hulk” show, where the CGI is often so close but so far from recreating star Tatiana Maslany’s face.

Nothing to do with aesthetic or preference, but the features are so similar and so striking that looking at his face too long might subconsciously rub some people the wrong way. However, Pinny MH isn’t the only Drake doppelgänger out there. In fact, there are some clones out there who play into the resemblance, usually to impress the ladies.

In order of least to most convincing, here’s a brief history of Fake Drakes:

1. Tory Lanez Spots “Drake” At the Club

Tory Lanez spotted Lil Wayne and Drake in the club last night😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9o0R0lRRat — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) October 10, 2021

Rapper Tory Lanez was clubbing in Miami one night when he had to pull out his phone and get a video of a Drake look-alike he spotted in the crowd. The video also claims to capture a carbon copy of Lil Wayne, but the video is too dark to really see. When he gets to “Drake,” however, the image is much clearer.

There’s definitely a passing resemblance, but Tory Lanez kind of missed the mark on this one. Not only that, the look-alike in question does not seem happy to have Tory Lanez filming him in the club while he screams “Drake!” at him.

2. Izzy Drake Challenges Champagne Papi to a Boxing Match

Similarly to Tory Lanez’s video, the resemblance between Drake and Izzy Drake is definitely there, but it’s a little bit of a stretch. What makes this story a bit more interesting is seeing just how much Izzy leans into that resemblance, going so far as to challenge Drake to a boxing match for $1 million dollars and a record deal with his label, OVO.

Appearing on the “We In Miami” podcast, Izzy said, “I’m challenging Drake to a boxing match. I just signed with Celebrity Boxing. If you win, I’ll change my name from Izzy Drake to just Izzy,” adding that he wants a record to deal to “feed my family.” Drake didn’t seem to like that idea too much, as the boxing match never came to fruition.

3. Drake Fan Runs Into Him On the Street

In a TikTok reposted by The Shade Room, a Drake fan can be seen posing with another doppelgänger who even has Drake’s trademark heart-shaped haircut that he debuted during the rollout of his album, “Certified Lover Boy.” One commenter, however, stripped this man of his certification, dubbing him Uncertified Lover Boy, while another read, “He really told his barber I want the same heart Drake got.”

There’s definitely a closer resemblance here, if only because this particular look-alike went as far as having the same hairstyle and beard as the one and only Aubrey Graham.

4. Drake Spotted Dancing in a Miami Club

For some reason, Drake’s evil twins keep popping up in Miami, but this one shares a number of striking similarities. Not only is this Fake Drake dressed head-to-toe in OVO garb, he also has a heart buzzed into his hairline and a beard so similar to Drake’s it’s almost a little weird.

This guy is arguably taking the resemblance a bit too far, leaning into the Drake persona harder than anyone else on this list, but it seems to be paying off as the video shows him serenading the woman he’s with on the dancefloor. And in what is perhaps the best comment on any of these videos, some comedic genius decided to go with “Champagne Copy.”

Have you seen any convincing Fake Drakes on social media or in real life? Let us know in the comments!

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com