Danna Paola’s First US Concert Shatters Expectations for ‘Padrinos y Madrinas’ Fans — Pride Colors and Tequila Shot Included

Latin pop singer Danna Paola is taking over the U.S. stages one concert at a time.

The Mexican artist kicked off her “XT4SIS USA TOUR” in San Jose, California, over the weekend with a sexy show, and mitú had a front-row seat.

Danna Paola conquers her first U.S. audience

In true Latinx style, Danna Paola opened her show with a dark and sexy rendition of her song “Mia,” which set the tone for the electrifying performance. She also addressed the audience as the “padrinos y madrinas” of her first-ever U.S. tour.

The set list for the singer’s first concert included her top hits “El Primer Día Sin Ti,” “Sodio,” “Cachito,” “Aguita,” and many others.

An unexpected show

Danna Paola captivated the crowd throughout the show. As the songs went on, the singer said farewell to her clean-cut persona and took risks on stage with provocative choreography.

To put the cherry on top, she also pulled out some tequila to toast the audience as she shared an emotional speech about her excitement to finally perform for her American fans.

Danna Paola shows her support for the LGBTQ+ community

In the middle of the electrifying concert, two of Danna Paola’s male dancers shared a passionate kiss. However, this comes as no surprise. The Mexican singer is known for being an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. So much so that the colors of Pride shone all over the stage during her performance of “TQ Y YA,” an anthem that celebrates love out loud.

Danna Paola also took a moment to acknowledge the queer fans in the audience, who proudly waved a rainbow flag. The singer invited the fan to the stage, took the flag, and said in Spanish: “I hope you guys are ready to cry all night because we came to cry. I’ve already cried backstage.”

A unique talent

Danna Paola’s first concert of her U.S. tour was the perfect stage to show the audience her unparalleled talent. The singer showed off her powerful voice when she sang “Me Myself,” accompanied by a solo dancer who interpreted her feelings in a choreographed performance.

In fact, one of the most impressive features of her talent is the personification of every song, every feeling, and every message she wants to convey.

And it’s no coincidence.

Danna Paola has been acting since she was 4 years old, being part of the cast of telenovelas such as “Amy, La Niña de la Mochila Azul.” In this way, her acting talent exceeds the limits of the stage in a mind-blowing way.

While her U.S. fans were overjoyed after the announcement of her first U.S. tour, Danna Paola had only 10 dates confirmed. But last month, she surprised everyone by announcing that she had added eight more dates.

Coinciding with her tour, the Latinx pop queen premiered the music video for her latest single, “Tenemos Que Hablar.”

Now, it’s the turn of her fans in Houston, Texas, who will be able to enjoy her talent this Friday, August 18.

