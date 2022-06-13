Watch Christina Aguilera and Mya Reunite for a ‘Moulin Rouge’ Throwback at LA Pride

Music

On the evening of June 11 at LA Pride, Christina Aguilera and Mya reunited to sing “Lady Marmalade,” the hit track from 2001’s “Moulin Rouge.” Even though fellow collaborators Pink, Lil’ Kim and Missy Elliott weren’t in attendance, the crowd absolutely ate up the performance, as evidenced by fan videos.

In this video from Twitter user @Tomas_Mier, Aguilera can be heard saying, “Thank you so much for doing this,” to Mya before introducing her to the crowd. Dressed in vivacious matching yellow outfits, Aguilera and Mya took to the stage and had the crowd going wild.

Not only that, but Aguilera also introduced Kim Petras to sing a duet of “XXX,” one of the singer’s hits from the early 2000s. It was a night marked by nostalgic kick, especially the throwback to Aguilera’s defining single, “Beautiful,” which has become an anthem for the LGBTQ+ community in the decades since its release.

Reflecting on the influence the song has had in anticipation of Saturday night’s performance, Aguilera told People, “I was also proud to put a spotlight on the LGBTQ+ community with my ‘Beautiful’ music video, which features a gay couple, as well as a trans woman. I wasn’t thinking too much about it beyond wanting to show people owning who they are. It was somehow taboo at the time, but it represented something so true. I still hear stories about how that video has helped people, and it means everything to me.”

Aguilera continued, “I also want to mention that my friends in the LGBTQ+ community have helped me in ways that I will never forget. They’ve allowed me the freedom to be myself and share my deepest, darkest secrets with them.”

At one point in her performance, Aguilera dressed up as MCU heroes Black Widow and the Hulk. At another, Aguilera could be seen wearing a rainbow one-piece. During the performance, she donned no fewer than seven different outfits.

Later in the night, Paris Hilton did a DJ set that featured her own 2006 single, “Stars Are Blind,” as well as Britney Spears’ “Toxic.”

LA Pride 2022 saw the largest attendance since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Thank you @Xtina for one of the most special and memorable shows at @lapride! Your continued support and love for the LGBTQIA+ community means EVERYTHING! To our forever ally, we LOVE you! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/ihVVRTmAZF — Christina VIP (@XtinaVlP) June 12, 2022

This is how u serve for a pride show am so proud of @xtina 💅🏼🔥 #PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/QBTjYCiUi8 — NEWNICKNAMESOON. (@anewbitchinmee) June 12, 2022

