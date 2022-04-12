Alejandro Fernández’s Upcoming Tour ‘Amor Y Patria’ Is All About Mexican Pride

Music

If you’re an Alejandro Fernández fan, let’s just say you might get very excited about his latest announcement.

The “Te Olvidé” singer just shared that he is embarking on his “Amor Y Patria” tour in September 2022, which will celebrate his love of Mexico and las fiestas patrias.

We can’t wait to see you in September for @alexoficial’s #AmoryPatria US Tour ❤️‍🔥🇲🇽



🎫 Tickets on sale 4/15 pic.twitter.com/f9tXIC5z2H — Seitrack U.S. (@seitrack_us) April 12, 2022

Whether you’ve often found yourself singing “Me Dediqué A Perderte” at full volume while cooking cochinita pibil, or you know every single lyric to “Si Tú Supieras” (perfectly accompanied by un tequila) like us — there’s no doubt the Guadalajara-born singer’s tour will rock all our worlds.

With just six dates, this tour will surely sell out fast, especially since it will mark the singer’s official comeback after his father Vicente Fernández’s death last December.

#YTB #DED #RUS @

Singer Alejandro Fernández paid loving tribute Sunday to his father, the legendary Vicente Fernández, who died this weekend at age 81. pic.twitter.com/RuuCZSZN8w — #YTB #DED #RUS (@ded0608) December 18, 2021

Tickets to Fernández’s “Amor Y Patria” tour officially drop on April 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. P.T. on Ticketmaster, and will span six U.S. dates.

The “Hoy Tengo Ganas De Ti” singer will visit Tucson, AZ on September 9, Ontario, CA on September 10, Temecula, CA on September 11, Las Vegas, NV on both September 15 and 17, and finally Pico Rivera, CA on September 18.

Even more special? While the tour is set to be an homage to Mexico, it’s also all about family: both Fernández’s Las Vegas concerts will include his son Alex Fernández and we love to see it.

About the upcoming tour, the 50-year-old singer explained: “I am very excited to come back and sing with you, and celebrate ‘AMOR Y PATRIA.’ We’ll see each other soon… que viva Mexico!”

We hope Fernández sings all our favorites like “Caballero” and “Nube Viajera”— but also have our fingers crossed that he brings in a few of Chente’s iconic tracks, too!

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com