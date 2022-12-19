The Tea Is Boiling: 2022’s Most Shocking Music Chisme

Music

Many things happened this year that certainly weren’t on our 2022 bingo cards. Argentina is headed to the World Cup final match, Elmo feuded with Rocko, student loans might be partly forgiven after all, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock live on TV, and the holidays arrived faster than that parking ticket you got last weekend. But one thing truly set 2022 apart: all the chisme… especially music chisme.

TIME Magazine named 2022 “The Year of Gossip” for a reason, so let’s just say we’re re-coining this year “The Year of Chisme.” While the year passed by at record speed, every day was like an advent calendar for good chismeseo. And we’ve compiled an epic round-up to give you proof.

Sit back, relax, and enjoy the piping-hot tea we’ve prepared for you. Here are some of 2022’s most shocking music chisme moments we’re still not over.

1. Shakira and Piqué’s Split

Colombian superstar and Barcelona-born football player Gerard Piqué shocked the world upon announcing their split in June. Soon after, news outlets began to report foul play — as in, Piqué might have cheated. Either way, the tea soared to boiling temperatures when Piqué was spotted with new 23-year-old girlfriend Clara Chia Marti two months later:

Pique with his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti. pic.twitter.com/5SsKB30h63 — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) August 20, 2022

In September, Shakira told Elle she was going through the “darkest hour” of her life. She explained the separation was “incredibly difficult” for both her and their two children, calling it a “bad dream.”

No doubt Shakira’s song “Te Felicito” warned us all back in April, though: “Don’t tell me you’re sorry/ It seems sincere but I know you well, and I know you lie.”

2. Bad Bunny said he and reported girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri were “besties”

Bad Bunny was thought to be off-the-market and very much attached to rumored girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri. After all, the reggaetonero talked to Rolling Stone in May 2020 about her: “I am with someone, she is very special in my life. This quarantine has made me understand that she is the best companion I could have.”

He continued, “I am happy with her. [People] don’t know she has helped me a lot in emotional aspects when I needed it the most.” Berlingeri even photographed that Rolling Stone cover.

The jewelry designer was spotted on his arm ever since, even accompanying him on tour. But things took a turn by July 2022 when Bad Bunny said on IG that the two were just “besties.”

He explained, “Gabriela and I are best friends… people don’t know… If she wants to have a boyfriend, she can have one.”

This video came right after Berlingeri starred in his “Titi Me Preguntó” video— in a wedding dress no less. Meanwhile, the explanation came before Bad Bunny was seen kissing an alleged fan at a club. It seems the lyrics to “Titi Me Preguntó” might be based on real life.

3. Ricky Martin’s nephew alleged the singer had abused him, but withdrew claims

Ricky Martin has filed a $20 million lawsuit against nephew that accused him of sexual abuse, TMZ reports.



The nephew had previously claimed they had a 7-month romantic relationship, which the singer denied. pic.twitter.com/qrykUry01l — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 7, 2022

In July, Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin was accused by his nephew Dennis Yadiel Sánchez of sexual abuse. Martin fiercely denied the shocking claims, citing he was being “persecuted’ and “extorted” by his nephew. Sánchez filed a restraining order against the star but eventually withdrew all claims. The case was officially dismissed, but now Martin is filing a $20 million lawsuit against his nephew in return.

Still, as Martin tweeted, “truth prevails.”

Truth prevails.



Swipe right for English pic.twitter.com/4Q7UOHCi7e — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) July 21, 2022

4. Music producer Raphy Pina went to federal prison

Meanwhile, music producer Raphy Pina was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for illegal possession of firearms. Natti Natasha’s husband is currently serving his prison sentence in North Carolina, and even indirectlly communicates with fans through social media.

Back in July, he took to Instagram to describe the terrible conditions he was dealing with in a Puerto Rican prison before being transferred to NC.

“I have the same uniform from 6 days ago, I can’t eat healthy food… a cell without air conditioning or electricity.”

Further, he often speaks about missing his children Chingui, Mía, Monty, and his adorable baby with Natasha, Vida Isabelle.

5. Anuel AA was at the center of lots of chisme

Reggaeton star Anuel AA was also at the center of tons of chisme— at least when it came to his love life. Back in January, dancer and influencer Yailin La Más Viral confirmed her relationship with Anuel thru a cute IG post. Calling the singer her “malote,” the two continued to post about each other throughout the year. By June, the two were happily married.

Divorce rumors began to swirl just a few months later. That being said, their exciting pregnancy announcement in November quickly shut the rumors down. Anuel captioned an adorable video with, “I’M GOING TO BE A DAD.”

Anuel also had a baby with Melissa Vallecilla, who he reportedly met at a party hosted by Drake. The two welcomed adorable baby girl Gianella Gasmey in June. Vallecilla told People En Español the pregnancy was a “surprise.”

6. Cardi B went to trial

Cardi B has reportedly come out victorious in the civil lawsuit against her for the cover of her 2016 mixtape, Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1. pic.twitter.com/xh5SVDJSDM — World Latin Honey (@WorldLatinHoney) October 22, 2022

Cardi B also had her fair share of controversy this year. The rapper went on trial for copyright infringement and was at the center of a $5 million lawsuit. Kevin Michael Brophy accused the singer of editing his back tattoo onto the back of the model that posed for her “Gangsta Bitch Music Vol 1” album artwork. Brophy said he was “humiliated.”

#CardiB celebrates legal win over artwork featuring unauthorized use of man’s back tattoo on cover of mixtape ‘Gangsta Bitch Music Vol 1’ pic.twitter.com/1PBOPMJgsx — All Tea All Shade (@TeaTimeTips2) October 22, 2022

The jury trial ruled in Cardi B’s favor, putting an end to the 5-year-long fight. The rapper told “El Gordo Y La Flaca” (in Spanish!): “God is the best judge, and that is why I won this case.”

7. Residente and J Balvin got into a major feud

2022 also had a good amount of feuds— the worst between Residente and J Balvin. The feud technically started in September 2021 when J Balvin tweeted about the Latin Grammy’s. He wrote, “The Grammy’s don’t value us, but they need us.”

Residente took to IG Stories to fight back, comparing Balvin’s music to “a hot dog cart.” He explained, “A lot of people can like them… but when those people want to eat well, they go to a restaurant. And that restaurant earns Michelin stars.”

The “Muerte en Hawaii” rapper continued, “If you want to get nominated, you have to stop making hot dogs and open a restaurant. Or… make an [amazing] hot dog… the point is, if you don’t [write your songs] you have to tone it down.”

Ouch. At that point, Balvin simply posted a hot dog cart photo on Instagram. Instant classic.

But the real drama came in March 2022 when Residente released his “BZRP Music Sessions #49,” amassing more than 133 million views. In the song, he says Balvin is “the copy of a clone, the Logan Paul of reggaeton” and that he tattooed “loyalty” on himself because he forgets it. No word if this feud will ever really die down.

8. Fans suspected Demi Lovato’s song “29” called out Wilmer Valderrama

demi lovato easily ended wilmer valderrama with '29' and we love to see it pic.twitter.com/rTKLDVl0Lv — BLUE 🩸 (@lovatoblue_) August 17, 2022

Singer Demi Lovato released her song “29” back in August of this year. Immediately, fans began to suspect the lyrics are actually about ex-flame Wilmer Valderrama. The two famously dated when Lovato was 18 and he was 29, an age gap many have since called out as inappropriate. They allegedly met when Lovato was 17, but didn’t date until the next year.

Demi Lovato reflects on the 12-year age gap between her & ex Wilmer Valderrama in new single, '29':



“[…] too young to drink wine / Just five years a bleeder, student and a teacher / Far from innocent, what the fuck's consent? / Numbers told you not to, but that didn't stop you” pic.twitter.com/CDVsl7AN6V — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 17, 2022

Taking aim at Valderrama, the track says: “Finally twenty-nine… funny, just like you were at the time/ Thought it was a teenage dream, just a fantasy/ But was it yours or was it mine?/ Seventeen, twenty-nine.”

Lovato also sings, “Far from innocent, what the f**k’s consent?/ Numbers told you not to, but that didn’t stop you.”

9. It got heated between Madonna and Cardi B

Madonna on the impact of her ‘Sex’ book and how attitudes have changed:



“I spent the next few years being interviewed by narrow minded people…Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP, Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked ass…You’re welcome bitches” pic.twitter.com/oKAZEL7iQD — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 22, 2022

Move over Residente and J Balvin— things also got heated for a second between Madonna and Cardi B. Definitely not on our 2022 bingo card!

Madonna took to Instagram Stories to point out how her 1992 coffee table book “Sex” broke barriers for female performers to come. She described, “In addition to photos of me naked there were photos of men kissing men, woman kissing woman, and me kissing everyone.”

She explained how sharing her “point of view” about her sexuality led to being “interviewed by narrow minded people” trying to “shame” her. While explaining she was called a “witch,” she said now “Cardi B can sing about her WAP,” while also calling out Kim Kardashian and Miley Cyrus.

Cardi B was not here for the call-out, and took to Twitter to fight back. The “Press” rapper wrote, “These icons really become disappointments once u make it in the industry that’s why I keep to myself.”

However, by October 23, all was well between the two megawatt stars. Cardi tweeted: “I talked to Madonna …It was beautiful.”

I talked to Madonna …It was beautiful 🥲….Have a great day and drive safely yallll😘 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 23, 2022

10. Rosalia’s “Despechá” launched (fake) breakup rumors

Did people really think that rauw and rosalia broke up because of despechá lmao — Lagiuls (@tw_motomami) September 26, 2022

Not exactly chisme (maybe anti chisme?) but it was part of the 2022 rumor mill nonetheless. This year, rumors couldn’t stop swirling about a potential Rosalia-Rauw Alejandro breakup after they reportedly deleted several IG posts. We’re thanking the music gods right now, because the two are definitely still very much on:

Rosalia’s summer anthem “Despechá” no doubt added fuel to the fire, with lyrics like: “Baby don’t call me, I’m busy forgetting about your wrongs.” That being said, some people even suspect the two are engaged, so… we know nothing.

11. But Jhayco and Mia Khalifa actually called it quits

🚨 Desde hace varios días corre un rumor relacionado con una posible ruptura de Mia Khalifa y Jhay Cortez.



Mia K ya no sigue a Jhayco en Instagram y ha borrado las fotos que tiene con él. Además no le ha acompañado a las 3 funciones del Choli. pic.twitter.com/vYio58HZIR — willy (@ELHOMBREW) August 1, 2022

One couple that did call quits though? Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Jhayco and Mia Khalifa. The cute couple announced they were dating in November 2021 when Jhayco posted an Instagram photo of the two of them. He captioned it, “The pressure is not me, it is her 👑✨🤍.” They attended the Latin Grammy’s together that same month, but reportedly called it quits by August 2022.

That month, Khalifa tweeted, “The most embarrassing thing in the world to be right now is a girlfriend, praying for y’all.” Photos were deleted, and it seems like these two are very much over.

The most embarrassing thing in the world to be right now is a girlfriend, praying for y’all 🫶🏽 — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) August 2, 2022

12. J Balvin and Christian Nodal got into a feud on IG

Me watching Nodal and J Balvin go at it pic.twitter.com/ymK09sxiwA — Cloud9ineDreams💫 (@Cloud9ineDreams) June 2, 2022

Another day, another 2022 feud— and with J Balvin at the center again. This time around, you just had to subtract Residente… and add in a dose of Christian Nodal.

Things got heated in June 2022 when Balvin posted a picture of Nodal on his Instagram, followed by a photo of himself. Apparently pointing at how Nodal was “copying” his signature look of tattoos and bleached hair, Balvin captioned it with, “Find the differences 😂😂 @nodal.”

While the post has since been deleted, Nodal took serious offense at it. He went on Instagram Stories and did not hold back.

Nodal said the difference between them was: “That I actually have talent, carnal, and I can proudly sing my compositions wherever, whenever, however with pride.”

The “Botellla Tras Botella” singer continued, “[Balvin] has a documentary talking about peace, mental health, vibes, and energies, but in his Instagram account with millions of followers, he posted a photo so they can make fun of me.”

Nodal then released a Balvin diss track of his own titled “Girasol.” The lyrics state, “I want you to cry… You’re a joke every time you try to sing… You say ‘Latino Gang’ but you step on all your people.” Listen to it here:

13. And later, Canelo Álvarez got pissed at Lionel Messi for allegedly kicking a Mexico jersey

Así como respeto Argentina tiene que respetar mexico!! no hablo del país(argentina) hablo de messi por su mamada que hizo. 👊🏻🔥 — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) November 28, 2022

Much later in the year, the World Cup came along— and a short-lived feud between boxer Canelo Álvarez and Argentine soccer great Lionel Messi.

After the Mexico-Argentina game, fans began to question a video of Messi allegedly “kicking” a Mexican jersey in the locker room post-match. While it seems like he was just taking off his shoes, fans grew angry at the jersey being on the floor in the first place.

Canelo caught wind of the video, and let’s just say it was over. The boxer tweeted, “Did you see Messi cleaning the floor with our jersey and flag?” continuing, “[Messi should] pray to God I don’t find him!! 👊🏻👊🏻🤬🔥.”

The boxing star said, “Just like I respect Argentina, [they] have to respect Mexico!… I’m talking about Messi because of the bulls*** he did.”

Messi eventually responded, “It was a misunderstanding, anyone who knows me knows that I don’t disrespect anyone.”

He continued, “I don’t have to apologize, because I didn’t disrespect the people of Mexico or the team or anyone.”

Leo Messi on the controversy about the Mexico shirt:



“It was a misunderstanding, anyone who knows me knows that I don't disrespect anyone. I don't have to apologize, because I didn't disrespect the people of Mexico or the team or anyone.” pic.twitter.com/bmXkW1jRM1 — MC (@CrewsMat10) November 30, 2022

Canelo also apologized, tweeting that he got “carried away by the passion and love” he has for his country. He said his comments were “out of place” and apologized to Messi and Argentina’s people.

Estos últimos días me dejé llevar por la pasión y el amor que siento por mi país e hice comentarios que estuvieron fuera de lugar por lo que quiero disculparme con Messi y la gente de Argentina. Todos los días aprendemos algo nuevo y esta vez me tocó a mí. — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) November 30, 2022

14. Contrary to rumors, Karol G is very much still “free”

Karol G & Feid. pic.twitter.com/1Gqq1a61qt — Best of Karol G (@karolggallery) August 5, 2022

Meanwhile, fans continued to suspect that Karol G was in a relationship with fellow Medellin-born singer Feid. The truth? Just like Karol G sings in her hit song “Provenza,” she “was with someone, but she’s free now.” Meaning— she is very much single!

Feid told reporters in May, “If I had something to say, I would, but I don’t. We made a song, I was with her on tour, I love her a lot and everything, but apart from that, no.”

That hasn’t stopped fans from going into FBI-style investigations to uncover the very-much-unconfirmed romance. A fan held up a poster at a Feid concert that asked if he was with “La Bichota” (A.K.A. Karol G). Feid answered, “No, they exchanged me for a Kia.” Some fans assert he was answering to another poster, though.

Una fan fue al concierto de Feid con un cartel que preguntaba si andaba con Karol G, Feid contesta No, que lo cambiaron por un Kia😂 pic.twitter.com/m2NElOfJUL — carloxx iván (@itscarlosivan) November 15, 2022

Meanwhile, other fans began to suspect Feid’s phone background was a photo of Karol G back in June, so we’ll also leave this here:

El fondo de pantalla de Feid es Karol G o estoy loca? pic.twitter.com/LOz65StBhw — Marie Peace (@NoMeBusque1) June 25, 2022

15. But fans hope La Bichota became a godmother after a fan gave birth at her concert

I know you know about the bebecita that was born during the @karolg concert last night at the @savemartcenter! Karol G went to the hospital straight out of her concert after hearing that her fan gave birth. She met Baby Anahi, Norma, & Francisco of Hanford. #KarolG #Fresno pic.twitter.com/KamJXbPWvm — Mayra Franco (@MayraFrancoTV) October 27, 2022

Karol G might not be in a relationship, but fans really hope someone makes her into a (fairy) godmother. Incredibly enough, a fan gave birth at the singer’s Fresno concert in October— and the “CAIRO” singer visited her at the hospital. The two posed for the most adorable photos ever, and we’re still not over it.

omg karol g went to go visit her at the hospital 😭 pic.twitter.com/jzpiZnfJRU https://t.co/ElVhd2daNE — alex (@okayimdonebye) October 26, 2022

