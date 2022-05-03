Everyone Is Talking About the Afro-Latina Reporter That Stole the Show at Met Gala

Fierce

The Met Gala rolls around every year, and it’s always full of instantly meme-able moments — A.K.A. Rihanna’s epic 2015 yellow gown made by Guo Pei that everyone photoshopped into pizza, an omelet, or even the yellow brick road from “The Wizard Of Oz.”

This year, though, reactions centered on the “Gilded Glamour”-themed fashion instead, with dresses that looked straight out of Netflix’s “Bridgerton.”

Some of the best looks from tonight’s Met Gala #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/cWrEwccsIT — #MetGala (@21metgala) May 3, 2022

Even then, a lot of fashion lovers felt pretty underwhelmed with the outfits:

this year’s met gala theme must be the shein age not the gilded age — tori (@voguepearls) May 2, 2022

Many fans still freaked out over Blake Lively’s metallic, reversible Atelier Versace dress, or the fact that Kim Kardashian brought out Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress that costs an insane $4.8 million. Yeah, no biggie. But us? We can’t get over Afro-Latina Telemundo reporter Génesis Suero’s Met Gala look… and can we just say she was the best dressed of the night?

Celebrities ‘not trying’ to dress up for Coachella just to get eaten up by a reporter at the Met 😭 #MetGala #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/lgj0u45KDZ — fawn (@fawnyourfav) May 3, 2022

It’s no wonder everyone instantly freaked out over Suero’s entire outfit — we’re serious when we say it is jaw-dropping. The Dominican reporter’s dress seemed straight out of a storybook, as if it was created by Cinderella’s fairy godmother herself. Countless viewers rushed to find out who Suero was, and where she got that dress that outdid all the celebrities (sorry, not sorry).

Suero’s now-iconic intricate gold gown was designed by Lucia Rodriguez, who is also from the Dominican Republic. Very on point with the “Gilded Glamour” theme, the gown features a sweetheart neckline, puff sleeves, and super-intricate gold embroidery and sparkle throughout.

It’s not surprising that Suero was crowned Miss New York USA in 2018 — she is truly a modern-day princess.

Twitter exploded the moment the Telemundo reporter was photographed on the Met Gala carpet, and users did not hold back their excitement. One fan exclaimed, “she ate those wanna be celebrities UP,” while another stated: “She looks like a Disney Princess.”

SHE'S A REPORTER????? give her her 10s ,she ate those wanna be celebrities UP #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Tz50GcABHA — N ᱬ (@bettergiaw) May 2, 2022

She looks like a Disney Princess 👑 — Tami Marie (@opalmarie69) May 3, 2022

Others harkened back to “Bridgerton,” coining Suero “the season’s diamond,” while another user asked, “How you going to be a reporter and report on other peoples looks when you’re the best dressed[?]” Yeah, kind of awkward — but we love to see it.

The seasons diamond for sure! pic.twitter.com/7dESWHZhVy — Terri BoraⓂ️ (@venee_b) May 3, 2022

How you going to be a reporter and report on other peoples looks when you’re the best dressed!! She definitely understood the whole era before walking on that damn carpeT — TheRealSalana (@SalanaThe) May 3, 2022

All in all, there’s no doubt Suero understood the “Gilded Glamour” assignment, and we can’t wait to see what she does next.

