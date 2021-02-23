A Woman Saves A Dog During The Texas Snow Storm Using Tortillas
Texas recently dealt with one of the worst winter storms in its history. Millions were left without water and power for days and Sen. Ted Cruz was caught up in a scandal after being caught going on a Mexican vacation. One pup is catching everyone’s attention after being rescued thanks to tortillas.
One lucky dog in San Antonio was saved from the cold by a caring woman with tortillas.
Kristina Salinas-Labrador was out buying tortillas for her family on Thursday when she spotted a dog in the freezing cold in San Antonio, Texas. Instead of driving by, Kristin stopped her car and spent 30 minutes luring the dog to the warmth of her car using tortillas. Kristin told the WOAI reporter that he stopped to save the dog’s life because he was skinny and could likely die from the cold weather that crippled much of Texas.
According to her interview with WOAI, Kristin saved the dog because she felt like helping during the hard times Texans are facing.
“Dogs, they don’t know what’s going on; cats, pets, they don’t know what’s going on,” Kristin told the reporter. “So, we try to help them out – one dog at a time. I’m hoping the next person will stop, too, and help the different strays.”
This isn’t the first time that Kristin or her wife have picked up a stray animal.
Nicole Salinas-Labrador, Kristin’s wife, told NBC News that the dog’s name is now Taco. Nicole admitted that she and her wife often stop for stray dogs and cats when they see them while out and about. Nicole joked that her wife used her “Mexican ways” to get the dog in the car, according to NBC News.
The couple is taking care of Taco until they can find a forever home for the sweet pup.
“Hello everyone! Thank you for sharing and for your interest! He was scanned for chip and he doesn’t have one. And no one has still claimed him,” Nicole wrote in a comment under the Facebook post. “He is with me and my family for now. He is getting fully vetted today and making sure he is in perfect health. Anyone that is interested in adopting him feel free to PM me. This process will def take some time.. I do extensive background checks to make sure any stray that is in my care goes to the absolute best forever home. Any questions feel free to message me.”
