Entertainment

Vanessa Bryant Wishes Gianna Happy Birthday On What Would Have Been Her Late Daughter’s 15th Birthday

By May 1, 2021 at 10:51 pm
Photo via vanessabryant/Instagram

The grieving process continues for Vanessa Bryant on her daughter, Gianna’s, birthday. If you have lost a loved one, you know that milestones like anniversaries, birthdays, and holidays can be especially hard. Days that would’ve been joyful in the past become bittersweet at best, and unbearable at worst.

On Friday, Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, who passed away last January in a tragic helicopter accident.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant)

Vanessa Bryant posted a throwback photo of her and Gigi from years ago. A young Gigi sits in her mother’s lap. Vanessa’s arms are wrapped around her young daughter.

Vanessa Bryant’s birthday tribute to Gigi was short and sweet: “Dear Gianna, Happy 15th Birthday! [heart emoji] [kiss emoji] I love you! I miss you everyday! I wish you were here with us. There are no words to express how much I miss you. I love you Mamacita!”

Then, Vanessa Bryant tagged the birthday post #Quincenera, #Principessa and #Mambacita. As you may know, Gianna Bryant was dubbed “mambacita” because she loved basketball just as much as her father, the Black Mamba himself.

Just last month, Vanessa Bryant also celebrated what would have been her 20th anniversary with her late husband, Kobe Bryant.

On April 18th, Vanessa Bryant posted a beautiful photo of her and Kobe on their wedding day. “Happy Anniversary, baby. I love you. 20 years,” she wrote.

By publicly acknowledging Gigi Bryant’s 15th birthday even though she’s no longer here, Vanessa Bryant is doing exactly what grief counselors suggest. “Don’t ever feel you have to apologize for grieving. It’s what you need to do, even if it makes others uncomfortable, and you’re apology is unnecessary,” says renowned grief counselor Dr. Ken Druck.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

This Mother Day Ad Featuring Vanessa And Natalia Bryant Is All We Needed Right Now

Entertainment

This Mother Day Ad Featuring Vanessa And Natalia Bryant Is All We Needed Right Now

By April 29, 2021 at 12:02 pm
BY  | April 29, 2021 AT 12:02 pm
Bulgari

It’s been more than a year of ups and downs for the Bryant family after losing both Kobe and 13-year-old Gianna. But out of their incredible loss and mourning, the family has come together and celebrated many milestones and special moments. From Natalia’s modeling career and acceptance to USC to Vanessa’s branding campaign, the family has kept themselves busy.

Now, mother and daughter are teaming up for a beautiful Mother’s Day ad and it’s everything we could want and need right now.

Vanessa and Natalia Bryant are starring in Mother’s Day ad for Bulgari.

Few people have been through as much as the Bryant family has over the past year. But they continue to show just how resilient and united they are. Case in point: Vanessa and Natalia are starring in a Mother’s Day ad for Italian jewellery company Bulgari.

The duo stars in a new campaign video for Bulgari and Vogue titled “A Mother’s Legacy,” in which the 18-year-old tells her mother, “You’re the strongest person I’ve ever known. We connect on a whole different level, and I feel like that’s rare in mother-daughter relationships.”

Replies Vanessa, 38, “I wish that I had someone like you when I was growing up … You’re like the constant North Star to all your friends.”

Natalia also praises her mother for “always [looking] for the positive side of any situation” and teaching her to do the same, adding, “You’ve always been my rock my entire life.”

Reaction to the moving ad has been swift and positive.

The family’s famous friends couldn’t get enough of the moving clip. “This is the most stunning and heartfelt video. You both are constant lights,” Lily Collins commented on Natalia’s Instagram post of the Mother’s Day-themed ad. “This warmed my heart so much,” singer Chloe Bailey added.

The ad for Bulgari is also just the beginning for 18-year-old Natalia who recently signed with IMG Models as she looks to pursue a career in fashion.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
mother and daughterMother's Dayvanessa bryant

A Group of Volunteer ‘Fairy Godmothers’ Threw a Lavish Quinceañera For This Homeless Teen Girl

Things That Matter

A Group of Volunteer ‘Fairy Godmothers’ Threw a Lavish Quinceañera For This Homeless Teen Girl

By April 26, 2021 at 8:26 pm
BY  | April 26, 2021 AT 8:26 pm
Photo via Getty Images

For most Latinas, having a quinceañera is a right-of-passage. Your quinceañera is the official milestone that proves you’re finally a woman. It’s a party that you look forward to your entire childhood. It’s that one time in your life that you, and only you, get to feel like a princess.

Unfortunately, not every girl has the luxury of having a quinceañera. Some girls’ families don’t have the finances to throw a huge party.

In Miami, a group of “fairy godmothers” organized a quinceañera for a homeless teen girl whose family recently emigrated from Mexico.

The girl, Adriana Palma, had moved with her family from Mexico to Miami in early 2020. But because of the pandemic, her father lost his job. Adriana, her parents, and her three younger brothers spent the next four months living in their SUV.

Relocating to another country is hard enough, but Adriana faced another challenge by being homeless, struggling to learn English, and chasing down random Wi-Fi signals in order to complete her homework assignments. It was a struggle, to say the least.

And to make matters worse, Adriana’s fifteenth birthday was coming up. Adrian’s parents told her that, since they were homeless, they wouldn’t be able to throw her a quinceañera. “We will be together as a family,” her mother, Itzel Palma, told her. “That will be my gift to you.”

Luckily, the Palma family had a group of guardian angels watching out for them. Being homeless wouldn’t prevent Adriana from having a quinceañera.

A charity called Miami Rescue Mission had already hooked up the Palmas with a small apartment for the family to get back on their feet. “Cover Girls”, a subgroup of the Miami Rescue Mission, dedicate their time to help women and children who are in tough circumstances.

When Lian Navarro, leader of the Cover Girls, found out about Adriana’s situation, she knew she had to help. Cuban-Amercian herself, Navarro knew how important quinceañeras are to young Latinas. She called up her group of volunteers and they got to work making Adriana’s dream come true.

The 60 “fairy godmothers” decided to throw Adriana the quinceañera of her dreams in a local Miami church. They settled on a theme: Paris.

The volunteers decorated the bare church in gold Eiffel towers, supplied pink macarons and French pastries, they topped off each table with a floral centerpiece. They gifted Adriana with every item on her wish list. Not to mention, Adriana was able to be dressed up in a frilly pink quinceañera dress. Her hair and makeup were professionally done. A professional photographer captured her special day.

“We want them to have these memories,” said Cover Girl volunteer, Tadia Silva, about children and teens who grow up homeless. “They have to believe they are worth all that because they are.”

After her beautiful quinceañera, Adriana appeared to know her true worth. At the end of the party, she gave her “fairy godmothers” personalized notes of thanks. “I felt like a princess,” she said.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
HomelessnessimmigrationQuinceañeraVolunteer