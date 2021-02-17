A Mother Was Arrested For Leaving Her Kids To Go To Work At Little Caesars, Now Moms Are Rallying Behind Her
A recent report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that nearly 2.3 million women in the United States have been forced to leave the workforce as a result of the current pandemic. For many, their reasons for being forced out of work have come as a result of closed schools and a lack of child care. The new statistics underline that Black women and Latinas have been hit particularly hard by the economic crisis with over 1 in 12 Black women ages 20 and over and almost 1 in 11 Latinas remaining unemployed this January.
It’s no wonder that women and mothers are being forced to go to extremes to ensure their children have roofs over their heads and food to put in their mouths.
Recently, one Ohio mother was arrested on charges of child endangerment after facing little options regarding child care.
Twenty-four-year-old Shaina Bell was arrested recently after police officers arrested her leaving her young children in a motel room while going to work at her job at Little Caesars.
According to WFMJ-TV, Liberty Township police wet to a local Motel Six after 6 p.m. on Feb. 11 and found two of Bell’s kids alone in a room. Bell’s 10-year-old told police at the time that the moter was at work and was meant to return by 10 p.m. Bell told officers that she had asked someone to check on her children every hour while she was away.
Bell was charged with two counts of child endangerment. The charges count as a first-degree misdemeanor which carries a possible maximum sentence of six months in jail and fines of up to $1,000.
In response to the arrest, supporters put together a GoFund Me account with a $5,000 goal.
The page describes Shaina as a single mother to three young children. “She works hard and she loves her family very much,” notes the page. “On Thursday February 11, 2021 Shaina was arrested at her job and taken to jail for leaving two of her children (ages 10 and 2) alone in their hotel room while she went to work. She was released the next day but found herself in the need of immediate housing.”
“This is a sad story. Arresting single parents in cases like this only furthers the goalpost for them,” one GoFundMe donor commented on the fundraiser page. “An arrest can mean a loss of job & income, court fees, time away from work and barriers for future employment. I hope this young lady is able to get on her feet and get housing for her and her children.”
As of Wednesday morthing, the GoFundMe page has already brought in over $100,000 in donations.
Bell pled not guilty to the charges against her, according to Vice and she was released from jail last Friday. Her next hearing is currently slated for April.
