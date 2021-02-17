Entertainment

A Mother Was Arrested For Leaving Her Kids To Go To Work At Little Caesars, Now Moms Are Rallying Behind Her

By February 17, 2021 at 4:38 pm
TURNBULL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE.

A recent report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that nearly 2.3 million women in the United States have been forced to leave the workforce as a result of the current pandemic. For many, their reasons for being forced out of work have come as a result of closed schools and a lack of child care. The new statistics underline that Black women and Latinas have been hit particularly hard by the economic crisis with over 1 in 12 Black women ages 20 and over and almost 1 in 11 Latinas remaining unemployed this January.

It’s no wonder that women and mothers are being forced to go to extremes to ensure their children have roofs over their heads and food to put in their mouths.

Recently, one Ohio mother was arrested on charges of child endangerment after facing little options regarding child care.

Twenty-four-year-old Shaina Bell was arrested recently after police officers arrested her leaving her young children in a motel room while going to work at her job at Little Caesars.

According to WFMJ-TV, Liberty Township police wet to a local Motel Six after 6 p.m. on Feb. 11 and found two of Bell’s kids alone in a room. Bell’s 10-year-old told police at the time that the moter was at work and was meant to return by 10 p.m. Bell told officers that she had asked someone to check on her children every hour while she was away. 

Bell was charged with two counts of child endangerment. The charges count as a first-degree misdemeanor which carries a possible maximum sentence of six months in jail and fines of up to $1,000.

In response to the arrest, supporters put together a GoFund Me account with a $5,000 goal.

The page describes Shaina as a single mother to three young children.  “She works hard and she loves her family very much,” notes the page. “On Thursday February 11, 2021 Shaina was arrested at her job and taken to jail for leaving two of her children (ages 10 and 2) alone in their hotel room while she went to work. She was released the next day but found herself in the need of immediate housing.”

“This is a sad story. Arresting single parents in cases like this only furthers the goalpost for them,” one GoFundMe donor commented on the fundraiser page. “An arrest can mean a loss of job & income, court fees, time away from work and barriers for future employment. I hope this young lady is able to get on her feet and get housing for her and her children.”

As of Wednesday morthing, the GoFundMe page has already brought in over $100,000 in donations.

Bell pled not guilty to the charges against her, according to Vice and she was released from jail last Friday. Her next hearing is currently slated for April. 

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

Maluma Invited Fans To A Meet And Greet But Now It’s Being Called A Covid-19 Super Spreader Event

Entertainment

Maluma Invited Fans To A Meet And Greet But Now It’s Being Called A Covid-19 Super Spreader Event

By February 4, 2021 at 6:42 pm
BY  | February 4, 2021 AT 6:42 pm
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Maluma is one of the world’s biggest pop stars, so it should be no surprise that when he invites fans to a meet-and-greet, thousands of people would show up.

And that’s exactly what happened at his latest meet-and-greet in Miami, which is now being called a potential Covid-19 super spreader event after police were forced to shut down the event since so few people were following health measures.

Maluma incited a mob of his fans at a Miami meet-and-greet.

If Maluma was in my neighborhood, I probably would have been the first in line to go to his meet-and-greet. But now, thanks to Covid, his massive fandom might just prove to be deadly, after fans gathered for a Miami event to promote his latest EP.

Papi Juancho took to Instagram to alert his fans that he’d be making an appearance at a gallery pop-up, making sure to include in parentheses: ‘Wear masks.’ As soon as he arrived, fans swarmed his car as he stood up through the sunroof to greet fans which were lined up for blocks.

He greeted around 160 fans outside the gallery, before they were let inside the gallery 10 at a time, where social distancing was enforced. But with more than 1,000 people still in line, the Miami Police Department had to step in to shut down the event, as it violated Covid-19 emergency orders.

“We don’t know why they canceled it, we’ve been here for three hours” a young fan told Telemundo Miami, adding that the line was “really long.”

Maluma was in Miami promoting his latest EP, 7DJ.

Credit: maluma / Instagram

Maluma, who’s promoting the recently released visual album “7 Días en Jamaica,” partnered with fellow Colombian artist Federico Uribe, who made art for the album using pieces of plastic. The artwork, which will be auctioned off with 100% of the proceeds going to environmental non-profits, was on display at the gallery

Maluma announced his EP last week on Instagram, sparking pregnancy rumors as he cuddled up to a woman’s stomach, which was scribed in marker with ‘#7DJ.’ 

‘It’s my sixth child… For the people who thought I was going to be a dad. This is my new baby, 7 Días En Jamaica. This is a project that I’ve been working on for a long time.’

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
COVID-19fansMalumapandemic

These Are The Five Emerging Coronavirus Variants That Worry Health Experts The Most

Things That Matter

These Are The Five Emerging Coronavirus Variants That Worry Health Experts The Most

By February 1, 2021 at 10:46 am
BY  | February 1, 2021 AT 10:46 am
Luis Alvarenga/Getty Images

As soon as the latest strain of coronavirus that caused COVID-19 infection burst onto the world stage in late 2019, medical experts and scientists knew it was bad. However, most in the medical community also thought the virus was stable and would resist mutations – which could buy us time while we develop treatments and vaccines.

Researchers were only partly right. The virus is definitely bad—but it is not so stable after all. Ever since jumping from animals to humans, the virus has been undergoing rapid shifts in mutations leading to several new variants of the original virus in recent months.

The COVID-19 virus is rapidly mutating and presenting challenges for researchers and our vaccine roll out.

Since the pandemic began, new viral versions of the virus have been popping up in communities around the world, and in some cases have outcompeted the existing variants. Although improved surveillance and sequencing efforts might partly explain why these variants are appearing now, some repetition in their patterns suggest the mutations are not random.

“What we’re seeing is similar mutations arising in multiple places,” Adam Lauring, a virologist at the University of Michigan, told Scientific American. “That’s pretty suggestive that these mutations are doing something.”

Most of these mutations in the virus seem to help the virus transmit more rapidly and evade the body’s immune system. In fact, in January, researchers reported for the first time that antibodies from individuals with COVID did not completely neutralize a variant first identified in South Africa. A few people who recovered from the disease also appear to have been reinfected with the mutant virus.

But which variants of the virus have scientists most worried and why?

SPAIN

The 20A.EU1 variant, first identified in Spain, contains a mutation called A222V on the viral spike protein. The spike is a component of SARS-CoV-2 that binds to a receptor on human cells called ACE2, and this attachment helps the virus get inside those cells and infect them.

This spike protein is also what is targeted by human antibodies when they fight back against the infection. Over the course of several months, the 20A.EU1 variant became the dominant one in Europe. Epidemiologists never saw any evidence that it was more transmissible than the original, however. Researchers believe that when Europe began lifting travel restrictions last summer, the variant that was dominant in Spain spread across the continent.

U.K.

Scientists in the U.K. had been watching the B.1.1.7 variant for some time before announcing in December that it might be at least 50 percent more transmissible than the original form. That announcement was based on data that showed the virus rapidly spreading throughout the nation. And it led to international travel bans and stronger lockdown measures in the U.K.

South Africa

The B.1.351 variant appeared around the same time as B.1.1.7 in the U.K., and it spread quickly in South Africa to become the dominant version in that country. But scientists are most concerned about its E484K mutation which may help the virus evade the immune system and vaccines.

A lab also found that some antibody cocktails, such as one currently being tested by the drug and biotech companies Regeneron and Eli Lilly, may be less effective against mutations present in the B.1.351 variant.

Brazil

In January researchers reported they had detected two new variants in Brazil, both descendants of a somewhat older common ancestor variant. Although they share mutations with other newly discovered versions, they appear to have arisen independently of those variants.

Vaccines are so far still potent against these strains but we must be vigilant.

So far researchers haven’t seen any major concerns among the vaccines made by by Moderna and Pfizer and their ability to protect against COVID-19 infection. However, Moderna has begun developing a booster shot specific to new variants. Because these two vaccines are more than 90 percent effective, a slight drop in effectiveness would still make them worth using, experts say.

“I’m optimistic this won’t compromise the [COVID vaccines], but obviously, it’s something we’ve got to watch closely,” Lauring told Scientific American. In coming years, he adds, companies may need to retool these vaccines and administer updated versions, much in the same way that flu vaccines are revised each year.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19healthcarepandemic