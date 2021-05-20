Entertainment

Selena’s ‘No Me Queda Más’ Hits Different And Its Backstory Explains Why

By May 20, 2021 at 10:57 am
It’s been two weeks since season two of Selena: The Series premiered earlier this month. By now many fans have already binged the second half of the late singer’s story which revived a slew of emotions from long-time fans and newbies.

There was ecstatic shock when a young Beyoncé met the singer, tender family moments, and of course sadness when hearing “Dreaming of You.” However, what always remains is the melancholia that with each retelling is the faint possibility for an alternate ending.

Fond memories of a cultural icon who felt like a family member haven’t ceased as dedicated fans actively keep her memory alive. Whether it be on Twitter or TikTok, the Queen of Tejano’s fanbase have a lot of thoughts about the series.

For some, the series felt like another reason to relive the late singer’s influential legacy. But others were critical of the adaptation, hoping it would deliver a more intimate look into the singer’s life. Commentary around who gets to tell Selena’s story began to rise as adoring fans wished to know her better; especially from widowed husband Chris Perez’s perspective.

Nevertheless, fans still enjoyed the newer tidbits that were revealed. As the late singer’s career and her untimely passing continued to unfold in the second season, one tender moment within the series stood out to fans; the origins of “No Me Queda Más.”

“No Me Queda Más” already hits different, but fans can’t get over the song’s backstory.

In a scene from episode six, Selena (Christian Serratos) is in the studio recording the bolero as songwriter Ricky Vela (Hunter Reese Peña) and her sister Suzette (Noemi Gonzalez) watch her. Vela’s face is noticeably somber, though he tries to remain stoic as Selena continues singing.

Tenderly, a newly married Suzette places her hand on his shoulder and compliments him on the song. “Who knew you had it in you,” she tells him. Heartbroken, a single tear falls down Vela’s cheek as he struggles to smile.

Immediately Selena catches on as an oblivious Suzette leaves the studio. Singing with conviction, Selena comfortingly gazes at Vela who wipes away his tears as the lyrics offer reassurance.

Aside from Chris and Selena’s love story, other romantic feelings brewed within the band.

Ricky Vela joined Selena y Los Dinos in 1985 as a songwriter and keyboard artist, having remained with the band until Selena’s passing. In this time he is credited for having written or co-written some of Selena’s classic hits like “La Llamada,” “Fotos y Recuerdos,” and “El Chico del Apartment 512.”

It has also been confirmed by Abraham Quintanilla III, Selena and Suzette’s father, that Vela had feelings for Suzette. In a 1994 Billboard interview, Quintanilla spoke about Vela as a “shy person, an introvert.” Aware of Vela’s feelings for his daughter Quintanilla attempted to get him to admit his feelings to her, but he wouldn’t.

“I know Ricky liked her because he would tell me,” Quintanilla told Billboard. “And I would kid around with Ricky and say, ‘Hey, Ricky, you like her? Talk to her!’ and he wouldn’t do it.”

In 1993, Suzette married Bill Arriaga whom she recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. The song, written in 1994, appeared on “Amor Prohibido,” Selena’s fourth studio album. At one point the song almost didn’t make it onto the album, but it’s safe to say we’re all happier that it did.

Fan reactions to “No Me Queda Más” empathized with Vela’s sentiments.

Telling the story of unrequited love, “No Me Queda Más” is perhaps one of the most relatable songs for anyone who has been in a situationship or friend-zoned. Heartfelt and sincere, the song’s lyricism perfectly encapsulates the emotional defeat and best wishes for that special someone.

As if the song wasn’t emotional enough, it now hits different as fans reacted to the scene on social media.

The scene has also circulated on TikTok as fans shared their reactions to the scene’s revelation.

@monicascustomcreations

This was so sad!! 🥺😭 #selena #selenanetflix #netflix #selenaquintanilla #selenafan #fypシ #parati #selenaseries #selenaseriesonnetflix

♬ original sound – ✨Monica ✨

“For anyone who has had to stand by and watch a love like that get married or be happy with someone else hits hard,” commented kataritmaloca154. “I will NEVER be able to hear this song the same…,” commented lizzzie91.

Some fans even praised the scene for the acting performances and the song’s English translation. “Kudos to the translator who translated the lyrics but still made them poetic. I hate when translators take out the emotion in music so it’s literal,” commented katisflipphone.

As if it couldn’t get any sweeter, Vela continues to remain close with the Quintanilla family. Brb, going to go listen to the song for the billionth time and cry some more!

Latidomusic

Exclusive: Joe Ojeda Talks New Single “Dueña De Tu Cama,” Selena Memories And Los Dinos’ Legacy

BY  | May 12, 2021 AT 11:37 am
Tejano legend Joe Ojeda is stepping into the spotlight with his new single “Dueña De Tu Cama.” He reunites with his former Selena y Los Dinos bandmate Chris Pérez and rising Mexican stars Victoria La Mala and Yorch. In an exclusive interview with Latido Music, Ojeda talks about his new collaboration, his memories of Selena, and the Los Dinos legacy.

It’s been 40 years since Selena y Los Dinos signed their first record contract.

Ojeda is most known as the keyboard player in Selena’s band Los Dinos. It’s coming on 40 years since Selena y Los Dinos signed their first record contract with Freddie Records in 1981. Selena is now in the history books as one of the most successful Latin music acts of all time.

“Time flies,” Ojeda tells mitú. “It’s been a great journey being a part of Selena y Los Dinos. Just having the opportunity to be onstage with Selena, and to get this point where I’m at right now. I’m very thankful.”

Selena used to prank Joe Ojeda and Los Dinos on the tour bus.

From his time in Los Dinos, Ojeda has so many memories of Selena. He remembers her always laughing onstage and having that same energy off the stage. “She would still be laughing and cracking jokes,” he says. “She would always light up the room.”

One personal memory Ojeda shared was that Selena often played tricks on Los Dinos right before a show. According to him, she was quite the jokester. Ojeda smiles and laughs as he recalls the story.

“When we were on the bus tired, she would hide our stuff, our luggage, and our shoes,” Ojeda says. “I’d be like, ‘Man, I can’t find my shoes. Pete [Astudillo], can I borrow some of your other shoes?’ She wouldn’t tell me where she hid the stuff until like five minutes before going on stage. She would just crack up and be like, ‘Here are your shoes.’ I would be like, ‘Really, Selena? Now I’m wearing Pete’s big old shoes.’ She was full of life. She’s an angel.”

Joe Ojeda says Selena’s positive attitude rubbed off on him.

Selena’s carefree spirit is something that Ojeda has embraced over the years. That’s part of her legacy that he carries with him into his solo career.

“She was always laughing,” he remembers. “I never saw her pissed off or mad. That’s something I reflect on. [That] I take with me. I try not to get mad over the simple things. If anything, if things don’t go your way, just laugh. Laughter is a beautiful thing.”

Joe Ojeda teamed up with Chris Pérez for Victoria La Mala’s “Nuestra Tierra.”

Over the decades, Ojeda has maintained a great relationship with his former Los Dinos bandmate Pérez. Through Chris, he met Victoria La Mala and Jorge Eduardo, who goes by Yorch. Ojeda and Pérez excited fans last month when they released the empowering single “Nuestra Tierra” with their new collaborators.

“We got excited because the message is personal to Victoria La Mala and Jorge Eduardo,” Ojeda says. “[The song] talks about immigrants. It talks about what they go through. Trying to come to this side to find a better life. It’s a sacrifice. Even though we are on this side, we still represent our people, los paisanos.”

Joe Ojeda’s sessions with Victoria, Chris, and Yorch led to his debut single.

As Victoria La Mala told us last week, the writing sessions for “Nuestra Tierra” led to more songs from the four artists, including “Tenme Miedo” on her Soy Mala EP. Another track that came out of the session was Ojeda’s debut single “Dueña De Tu Cama.” Pérez plays guitar on the sensual bop with a cumbia edge.

“The cumbia beat is a very contagious beat that can adapt to any other types of beats,” Ojeda says. “It’s got a cumbia feel. It’s got a pop feel. It’s got an urban feel. It turned out to be a good song when you combine it and mix all those elements together.”

Joe Ojeda is good friends with the actor who plays him on Selena: The Series.

Ojeda promises that there are more songs on the way. The music video for “Dueña De Tu Cama” will follow soon. Right now, Carlos Alfredo, Jr. can be seen playing Ojeda in Netflix’s Selena: The Series. Ojeda reveals that the actor contacted him shortly after getting the role.

“Carlos Alfredo, Jr. is awesome,” Ojeda says. “He reached out to me before the first series. We just connected. He’s a very humble guy. He’s an awesome soul.”

Joe Ojeda is thankful for the support from the Selena fans.

https://twitter.com/selenasmedia/status/1388971786742779912?s=20

Ojeda mentions that Selena fans have kept her legacy alive through the years. He’s grateful for the support they give him and the former Los Dinos members.

“The Selena fans are the greatest fans,” Ojeda says. “I’m doing this because I love music and I love all the fans. They always supported Selena. They support us. They support Los Dinos. To me, that’s deep. That’s a blessing.”  

Entertainment

Yes, Beyoncé Really Did Run Into Selena Quintanilla At A Mall Back In The Day

BY  | May 6, 2021 AT 3:26 pm
Part 2 of Netflix’s “Selena: The Series,” is currently streaming, which means fans of the late Tejano singer are getting a chance to learn more about her origin stories. In the second part of the series, fans can expect to see more of the icon’s tragically brief but beautifully successful life. The new episodes chronicle Selena Quintanilla’s rise as a superstar and will no doubt make fans of the singer feel a deep sense of love for her.

Particularly when it comes to one episode in particular!

Part 2’s episode 6, called “Lo Más Bello,” sees the lives of two superstars collide.

The endearing episode sees Selena, played by Christian Serratos, on a shopping trip to an outdoor mall with her mother and sister. It’s then that the young singer catches the eye of a young girl who is also with her mother and sister.

Perhaps it’s real seeing real, but in either case in this episode, the young girl stops to gaze at Selena. She’s star-struck. In the episode, the young girl’s mother asks who she’s looking at and the girl replies, “Selena, a famous singer. Be quiet!”

Knowing that her daughter is a singer herself, the mother encourages her to introduce herself. Of course, the young girl is too shy to say hello but she does wave.

When Selena walks away, the young girl’s mother reveals a fun twist when she says “Beyoncé Knowles, you better learn not to be afraid of people if you ever want to be famous too.”

Like we said…

Real recognizing real.

Selena
While it might seem like the producers took creative liberty, it turns out they actually didn’t. And it makes sense. Fans of Selena and Beyoncé know that the two singers are Texan-icons.

In a recent interview for MTV Trés, Beyoncé revealed that she actually did see Selena, in the Galleria Mall in Houston. “I didn’t say much to Selena because I wasn’t a celebrity,” Beyoncé said in an interview for MTV Trés back in the day. “I just saw her and said hello and kept it moving. Definitely growing up in Texas I heard her on the radio, and I think listening to her album, even though I didn’t know exactly what she was saying, it helped me in the studio with my pronunciation.”

Fans of the Texan starlets might also remember how Beyonce, in a 2007 interview with People en Español, spoke about her love of Selena.

At the time, Beyoncée was celebrating her re-release of six Spanish-language tracks. “I listened to Selena all the time” she recalled at the time of the interview. “She’s close to me because of where I’m from.”

Both “Selena: The Series” Parts 1 and 2 are streaming right now on Netflix! Check them out!

