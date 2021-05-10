Ryan Dorsey Penned An Emotional Mother’s Day Tribute to Naya Rivera On Instagram
Photo via dorseyryan
While Mother’s Day is a happy and joyous occasion for so many people, it can be a tough day for others. For many people who have lost their mothers, Mother’s Day is a sad reminder of what they’ve lost. Naya Rivera’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, made that apparent when he posted a heart wrenching tribute to the mother of his child on Instagram.
On Sunday, Ryan Dorsey took to Instagram to celebrate the woman that gave birth to their son, Josey.
Dorsey posted a candid photo of Naya Rivera and Josey sitting and smiling in front of a bowl of ice cream. “We can’t say the word happy but we’ll say thank you for being a mother & giving me this sweet amazing boy,” he wrote in the caption. He hash-tagged the post #MothersDay. This year was the first time that Ryan Dorsey and his son spent Mother’s Day without Naya Rivera.
Naya Rivera’s friends and fans flooded Dorsey’s posts with comments and well-wishes. Jenna Ushkowitz, who played Tina on “Glee” added a flurry of heart emojis to Naya Rivera’s Mother’s Day tribute. Heather Morris, who played Santana’s girlfriend, Brittany, on “Glee”, wrote: “This broke me [heart emojis] I love you.”
This isn’t the first time Ryan Dorsey opened up about the grief he’s been experiencing since Naya Rivera unexpectedly died last July from a boating accident.
On January 12th–Naya Rivera’s birthday–Dorsey also posted a tribute to Rivera on his Instagram page. “Just as surreal as it is real that you’re gone. If that makes sense, but none of this still makes any sense,” he wrote. “34…I could just hear you saying ‘Ah, I’m old AF now!’ Ha…Rest easy old lady.”
Last September, Dorsey also opened up about how difficult it was to raise a young child who is actively grieving the death of his mother. Dorsey explained how he has had to help his son cope with the death of his mother. “You tell him [his mother is] an angel now and she’s with God and she’s in heaven, and he says ‘I wanna go there. How do I get there?’” Dorsey explained in a candid Instagram video. “I wouldn’t wish that upon any of your ears to have to hear that. To hear those words come out of the sweetest soul you know.”
Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com