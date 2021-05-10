Entertainment

Ryan Dorsey Penned An Emotional Mother’s Day Tribute to Naya Rivera On Instagram

By May 10, 2021 at 4:17 pm
While Mother’s Day is a happy and joyous occasion for so many people, it can be a tough day for others. For many people who have lost their mothers, Mother’s Day is a sad reminder of what they’ve lost. Naya Rivera’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, made that apparent when he posted a heart wrenching tribute to the mother of his child on Instagram.

On Sunday, Ryan Dorsey took to Instagram to celebrate the woman that gave birth to their son, Josey.

Dorsey posted a candid photo of Naya Rivera and Josey sitting and smiling in front of a bowl of ice cream. “We can’t say the word happy but we’ll say thank you for being a mother & giving me this sweet amazing boy,” he wrote in the caption. He hash-tagged the post #MothersDay. This year was the first time that Ryan Dorsey and his son spent Mother’s Day without Naya Rivera.

Naya Rivera’s friends and fans flooded Dorsey’s posts with comments and well-wishes. Jenna Ushkowitz, who played Tina on “Glee” added a flurry of heart emojis to Naya Rivera’s Mother’s Day tribute. Heather Morris, who played Santana’s girlfriend, Brittany, on “Glee”, wrote: “This broke me [heart emojis] I love you.”

This isn’t the first time Ryan Dorsey opened up about the grief he’s been experiencing since Naya Rivera unexpectedly died last July from a boating accident.

On January 12th–Naya Rivera’s birthday–Dorsey also posted a tribute to Rivera on his Instagram page. “Just as surreal as it is real that you’re gone. If that makes sense, but none of this still makes any sense,” he wrote. “34…I could just hear you saying ‘Ah, I’m old AF now!’ Ha…Rest easy old lady.”

Last September, Dorsey also opened up about how difficult it was to raise a young child who is actively grieving the death of his mother. Dorsey explained how he has had to help his son cope with the death of his mother. “You tell him [his mother is] an angel now and she’s with God and she’s in heaven, and he says ‘I wanna go there. How do I get there?’” Dorsey explained in a candid Instagram video. “I wouldn’t wish that upon any of your ears to have to hear that. To hear those words come out of the sweetest soul you know.”

9 Essential Items For First-Time Moms

Fierce

9 Essential Items For First-Time Moms

By May 6, 2021 at 12:18 pm
SERGIO FLORES / Contributor

With the quarantine baby boom, it’s likely that you’ve got at least one new mama on your Mother’s Day gift list this year! If you’re last minute shopping for the mamas in your life, we’ve got your back! Recently we checked in with the mitú staff about firs time mom essentials and got the best responses that were also pretty obvious.

Check them out below!

Burp Cloths

Grow by Gerber Store

Get them here for $9.99

Bibs

 Simka Rose Store

Get them here for $19.98

Pre-done Swaddles (featuring velcro)

upsimples Store

Get them here for $9.99

Windy

FridaBaby Store

Get it here for $12.74

Gloves for babies

American Trends

Get them here for $7.99

Diaper Geenie

GROWNSY Store

Get them here for $29.99

High Contrast Black and White Baby Books

Wee Gallery Store

Get some here for $15.99

Babysitter Giftcards

PickMe

Make your own!

Get materials here for $29.95

Snot Suckers

Watolt

Get them here for $39.99

giftsMomsMother's DayMotherhoodnew moms

Show Mom How Much You Love Her With These Sweet Mother’s Day Gifts

Culture

Show Mom How Much You Love Her With These Sweet Mother’s Day Gifts

By May 3, 2021 at 11:15 am
mitú

Mother’s Day is just one of the days in the year when we show our mom how much we love her. She gave us life and isn’t shy about reminding us. Why not make this day a little special with a nice gift? Here’s a little guide to get you started. Use code momdaywam2021 for a discount on all of your mom merch!

Love You Mom Mug | $14.99 – $17.99

mitú

There was nothing more dreadful than not being able to find something. You just knew that when you asked your mom for help that it came with a lot of strings attached. The mere idea of mom searching and finding it sent us into a wild frenzy trying to find it before she got to the room.

This mug is the perfect reminder of those mildly scary moments of missing remotes and socks. Now, as an adult, you can all look back and laugh because it isn’t that scary anymore, right? 😨

Nadie Me Ayuda En Esta Casa | $24.99

mitú

You can’t forget this absolute classic. This shirt is one of the most relatable gifts you can give your mother. She is always doing everything for everyone and no one wants to help. This shirt will show that you acknowledge that you don’t do enough and appreciate just how hard she works.

Now, this doesn’t mean you can stay not helping. Let this be the start of you changing some of your own practices and helping your mom around the house. it is never too late.

Mom, Ma, Ama, Madre, Mujer Mug | $19.99

mitú

A nice little mug with mom in all the ways we say it is just a nice addition to your mom’s coffee mug collection. It will definitely bring a smile to her face every time she sees it because it just shows how much you are thinking of her.

Pregúntale A Tu Papá Tee | $24.99 – $26.99

mitú

How many times have you heard your mom say this? It is never when you need to find something because dad never knows where to find stuff. That is just a cold hard fact about life in a Latino household. This was always posed to you when you asked mom to go to a sleepover or anything that required approval.

This will not only make your mom laugh, but dad will chuckle as well. After all, he knows that his word is only as good as his vieja will let it be. Lol.

Best Amá Ever Mug | $14.99 – $17.99

mitú

Let your mom brag all the time, any time. This mug is perfect for her to take to work so that everyone in her office sees that she is, indeed, the best amá ever. I’m sure that people will think that their mom is the best but you know that your mom is the best. This will soon be the ultimate status symbol.

Quiero Nietos Unisex Tee | $24.99 – $27.99

mitú

We all know that mom (and dad) can’t wait to have nietos to spoil endlessly. This shirt will give them a physical way to constantly remind you that they can’t wait for those little ones. You might regret giving her a shirt that she can wear every time you go to visit her but she will love it. Maybe it is just a quick laugh but we all know that she will wear it to manifest her nietos.

Esta Casa No Es Hotel Poster | $16.99 – $19.99

mitú

Help your mom decorate the house with her own sense of humor. The poster will give your mom a reference to point to when people ask her for too much. Like, learn the house. Find your own towels. Get your own juice. Room service and hotel-level work is not happening in this house. You got legs, arms, and claim to be a grown up.

Happy anniversary to all of the mothers, abuelas, tías, and mother figures in the world.

