‘Pose’ Will Be Ending After Its Upcoming 3rd Season and Fans Are Crushed

By March 6, 2021 at 5:20 pm
Photo via Getty Images

Sad news for “Pose” fans. The series’ creator, Steven Canals, took to social media on Friday to announce that the groundbreaking show’s upcoming third season will be its last.

According to Canals, the decision was one the creative team made voluntarily.

“It was a very difficult decision for us to make,” said the Bronx-born writer of Puerto Rican descent. “But this has been an incredible journey and we have told the story we wanted to tell–the way we wanted to tell it.”

“Pose” centers on New York City’s drag “ballroom culture” of the ’80s and ’90s–the underground queer scene that was made up of chosen “families” of dancers and models. The series was innovative for its trailblazing diverse cast, made up mostly of Black, Latinx, queer, and trans performers.

The show was the star-making vehicle for Latinx queer and trans performers like Mj Rodriguez, Indya Moore, and Angel Bismark Curiel.

According to Variety, the third and final season will take place in 1994 and focus on Rodriguez’s character, Blanca, as she “struggles to balance being a mother with being a present partner to her new love, and her latest role as a nurse’s aide.” The third season will also explore the devastating impact of the AIDS epidemic through Billy Porter’s Emmy-Winning character, Pray Tell.

According to Steven Canals, “Pose” was the type of show he had always been dying to see on TV, but one that Hollywood wasn’t in the habit of producing.

“’Write the TV show you want to watch!’ That’s what I was told in 2014 while completing my MFA in screenwriting,” Canals said in an additional statement. “At the time we weren’t seeing very many Black and Latinx characters — that happened to also be LGBTQ+ — populating screens. And so I wrote the first draft of a pilot the ‘younger me’ deserved.”

In likewise bittersweet statements, the rest of “Pose”‘s creative team bid farewell to the show that was life-changing to so many people.

“My life has been forever changed because of ‘Pose,’ a drama series that centered around trans and queer people, people living with HIV/AIDS, and Black and Latinx people – without trepidation or apology,” executive producer Janet Mock wrote in a statement.

She continued: “It’s left an indelible mark on our culture, modeling that a TV show can be successful and entertaining while also casting authentically, hiring LGBTQ talent in front of and behind the camera, and moving people living on the margins to centerstage.”

“‘Pose’ has been one of the creative highlights of my entire career,” said series writer and co-creator Ryan Murphy.

“To go from the beginning of my career in the late 90s when it was nearly impossible to get an LGBTQ character on television to Pose — which will go down in history for having the largest LGBTQ cast of all time — is a truly full circle moment for me.”

Now that “Pose” has proved it is possible, hopefully there will now be more shows that aren’t afraid to center queer people of color as the center of their own narratives. The newest season of “Pose” will premiere on May 2nd, with the final episode airing on June 6th.

By June 23, 2020 at 3:59 pm
BY  | June 23, 2020 AT 3:59 pm
Netflix / YouTube

Representation in media is something that is often taken for granted.

Representation in media is crucial. Seeing positive examples of yourself reflected in media is something that many people don’t have. Representation in the media does more than offer a new storyline. It validates someone else’s life experience. Showing the transgender experience is the latest big push in Hollywood for a more accurate representation of the country.

Another benefit of accurate and diverse representation in media is being able to expose people to different people. According to a study by GLAAD, 80 percent of Americans claim not to know anyone who is trans. Documentaries like “Disclosure” and shows like “Orange Is the New Black” and “Pose” break that barrier.

As discussed in the trailer, the scope of trans visibility in media has increased exponentially in recent years. The landscape of television has changed tremendously and trans people are playing trans characters to tell trans stories.

One of the most celebrated examples of trans representation in mainstream media is FX’s “Pose.” The show is an unapologetic look at the lives of trans and queer people of color in the late 1980s and early 1990s New York City. It brings ballroom culture to an audience like never before. For one of the first times in history, people watching the show can see trans people of color leading the narrative about their experiences and history.

Before now, trans and queer people had few moments of representation in media and most are in a negative light. As you hear in the documentary, many of the trans actors have played trans characters but they are usually dead or the prostitute. It is a reflection of what society sees these people as and that message is transmitted to anyone who is watching the show.

You can now stream “Disclosure” on Netflix. The documentary is sure to change the way you see trans lives and trans representation in media.

By June 9, 2020 at 5:15 pm
BY  | June 9, 2020 AT 5:15 pm
Photo by Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for Billboard

The cast and crew of “Pose” have a message for the NAACP: Black Trans Lives Matter. The creators and performers took to social media to call on the organization to do the work after receiving a generous donation from The Walt Disney Company, the parent company of FX.

The cast and crew of FX’s “Pose” want the NAACP to reaffirm that Black Trans Lives Matter.

The Walt Disney Company pledged money to help the Black Lives Matter movement and a portion of that money is going to the NAACP. The Walt Disney Company owns the Fox Networks Groups which includes FX, the production company behind “Pose.”

The show is an incredible telling of the Black and Afro-Latinx trans and queer experience in the late 1980s and the early 1990s New York City. The show is making history for the representation of Black and Afro-Latinx trans lives during the HIV and AIDS epidemic.

Indya Moore is using their Twitter account to educate people on how to rally for Black trans lives.

First, Moore called out a lack of care for Black trans lives by the NAACP. Black trans women experience a high level of violence as a community. Every year, Black trans women are murdered for being trans at higher rates than are reported. This is because in many cases people are deadnamed and misgendered when the deaths are reported.

Furthermore, Moore is using this moment to address how non-Black people should address Black trans lives.

Indya Moore is a trans, nonbinary, Afro-Tainx who uses they, their, them pronouns. As a trans person, Moore has shared advice on Twitter to better inform white people about addressing transphobia and homophobia. Namely, Moore wants people to know that the whole construct of homophobia and transphobia in Black communities is a result of white colonialism.

Some indigenous groups acknowledged multiple genders and sexual orientations. White colonizers spread their beliefs while conquering lands and forcibly converting indigenous people to their religions.

Moore argues that it is important for white people to understand the roots of the issue before critiquing something forced on the Black community.

There are several places people can go to learn how to be a better ally to the Black Lives Matter cause. Many highlight the need for allies to understand that they are there to support the cause and the people in the fight. It isn’t about forcing your own views of how the movement should go into the mix. Moore makes the same argument when it comes to white or queer white people protesting the Black trans lives.

In 2018, 26 trans people were killed in the U.S. and the Human Rights Campaign mentioned two deaths of trans women who were in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody shortly before dying. A large number of the trans people murdered in 2018 were Black trans women.

If you would like to donate to help Black trans people in the Black Lives Matter fight, you can check out any of these organizations: The Marsha P. Johnson Institute, Homeless Black Trans Women Fund, Black Trans Travel Fund, Trans Justice Funding Project, The Transgender District, and Gay and Lesbians Living in a Transgender Society.

