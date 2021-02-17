Entertainment

Cuban Gossip Blogger Perez Hilton Says He ‘Regrets’ the Cruel Way He Used to Write About Britney Spears

Recently, there has been quite the reckoning over how the media and society treated Britney Spears in the early 2000s. A scandalous New York Times documentary premiered earlier this month that gave a new perspective on the media’s treatment of Britney Spears.

The documentary, entitled “Framing Britney Spears”, chronicles the media’s inhumane and unethical coverage of the fragile popstar in her darkest moments.

And one media figure in particular is catching a lot of heat for his past behavior: Cuban-American gossip blogger Perez Hilton.

At one point in the documentary, viewers see a 2005 clip of Perez Hilton (born Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr.) seemingly taking delight in Britney’s pain. “Thank you, Britney Spears,” he says while appearing on a talk show. “Being bad is good for my business.”

The clip seemed to spark the public’s collective memory of Perez’s excessive cruelty towards Spears in the glory days of his blog.

Many recognized Perez as the symbol of the 2000s culture of cruelty that drove Britney Spears towards her breaking point.

At the peak of his popularity, Perez would publish blog posts accusing Britney of being an “unfit mother”. Right after Heath Ledger died he sold t-shirts that read: “Why couldn’t have it been Britney?” He would criticize her body, her looks, her mental health, her music, and her parenting skills ad nauseum.

As Wesley Morris, a culture critic from the New York Times and someone who was interviewed in the documentary, put it: “There was too much money to be made off of her suffering.”

Both viewers of the documentary and Britney fans alike took to Twitter to denounce Perez and demand he apologize.

Perez appeared on “Good Morning Britain” on Monday to express his “regret” for his actions, while also seeming to defend his past behavior.

via Good Morning Britain

Having the audacity to wear a Britney Spears t-shirt, Perez said: “I regret a lot or most of what I said about Britney as I’m sure Piers [Morgan] would if he were here, the things he’s said in the past. Thankfully, hopefully, many of us get older, we get wiser.”

Perez then went on to compare his experience to that of Diane Sawyer’s–someone who also caught flack for her disrespectful interview tactics with a young Spears. “You know, somebody that was talked about in this documentary briefly, Diane Sawyer–respected journalist, a good woman–but many people were painting her out to be a villain,” he said.

“I think a lot of fans and folks just want to blame this person and that person and…it’s not as simple as that. There are real mental health issues at play with Britney Spears.”

Possibly. But it’s also possible that her mental health issues might not have spiraled so out of control if vicious bloggers like Perez Hilton would’ve just left her alone.

Looks like Tekashi 6ix9ine can’t stay away from the spotlight. Or rather, the spotlight can’t stay away from Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Showtime just dropped a trailer for it’s new documentary, Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine, that will document the rise and fall of Tekashi 6ix9ine–hip-hop’s most hated player.

According to Showtime, the three-part series will depict Tekashi 6ix9ine’s “epic rise to notoriety” through exclusive access to the controversial rapper.

According the press release, the interviews were conducted after 6ix9ine’s release from jail in April, 2020. Per Showtime “director Karam Gill (Ice Cold, G-Funk) examines the culture of manufactured celebrity through 6ix9ine’s mastery of social media.”

Based on the sound bites that were played throughout the trailer, viewers will be treated to an insightful peek into 6ix9ine’s psyche.

The documentary seems to be pedaling the narrative that it was 6ix9ine’s masterplan all along to become the most hated rapper in hip-hop history.

The trailer is peppered with outrageous statements from 6ix9ine, like “Superheroes always die. Villains never die. I wanna be a villain,” and “I think if I was to die today, I would be a legend.” When an of-camera voice asks him: “Famous or infamous?”, 6ix9ine responds: “Infamous.”

There are also numerous talking heads throughout the trailer who call 6ix9ine everything from “the worst person on earth” to “a genius”. One commentator claims at that, at one point point, Tekashi “had the whole city wanting to kill him.”

In case you missed it, Tekashi 6ix9ine, aka Daniel Hernandez, rose to prominence through his outrageous antics and public feuds. Oh. He also made some music.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was part of the first wave of the “Sound Cloud rap explosion”. He burst onto the scene with his first commercial single, “Gummo” in 2017, and then it seemed like he was everywhere.

Before long, he was teaming up with rap giants like Nicki Minaj, releasing the mega-hit song “Fefe” with the female rapper. The song ended up charting at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, officially cementing him as a rapper to be reckoned with.

But very quickly, 6ix9ine controversial personal life overtook his professional success. He started making headlines for everything from shootings, assault and violence, sexual assault, and even charges of “child sexual performance”.

It all came to a head when 6ix9ine was arrested in 2018 on conspiracy to murder and armed robbery charges.

During his trial, he notoriously gave up the names of tons of fellow Blood gang members. He also notably brought up Cardi B’s name during trial, even though the two have allegedly never even met. His status as a “snitch” put a virtual target on his back in the hip-hop community.

At one point in Supervillain‘s trailer, Tekashi compares himself to the Joker, saying: “He’s the bad guy, but you just fall in love with him.”

…We’re still waiting for the love part.

The new documentary “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It” premiered at the virtual Sundance Film Festival on Friday. As you can probably guess, the film focuses on the indomitable EGOT-winning icon Boricua.

According to the film’s director, fellow Boricua Mariem Pérez Riera, the movie is supposed to offer a stripped-down and intimate portrait of the real Rita Moreno.

“We always knew that we wanted this documentary to not be just a showreel of her career and how great she is,” Pérez Riera told NBC News.

“When I make or watch a documentary, I want to be able to know that person more than just what I already know, so it was very important for me to go deeper and to understand her as a human being.”

Pérez Riera also explains how she was attracted to 89-year-old Moreno as subject because she related to Moreno’s struggles with discrimination and insecurity.

“I related to all she was saying, her stories about discrimination, the insecurities she felt because of the way others perceived her, the complicated love relationships, and the constant need to work three times harder to prove to others that she is worthy,” the filmmaker said.

Much of the documentary focuses on Moreno’s struggle against a racist and sexist industry that repeatedly pigeonholed and underestimated her.

At the start of her career, Moreno was only cast in roles of ambiguously brown characters–Native American, Filipino, Hawaiian, and Thai.

“I wanted to turn the parts down, but that’s all that was offered and I had to make a living,” Moreno reveals in the film. “I was kind of stuck.”

The documentary also features dozens of interviews of Moreno’s friends, fans, and previous co-workers, including Morgan Freeman, Gloria Estefan, Eva Longoria, Justina Machado, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and her “West Side Story” co-star, George Chakiris. Many of them reflect on the impact Moreno made on Hollywood.

Although Moreno has always been proud of her Puerto Rican heritage, she struggled with her sense of self-worth in Hollywood.

“When I went to Hollywood, I really learned where I stood in the world, and it was so sad and frustrating,” Moreno explained in an interview with the LA Times while promoting the documentary.

“There is something so awful about, if you were a performer, asking your agent to submit you for something and the people won’t even see you because they think you’re too Spanish or something. It’s so frustrating and you want to run and knock their door down and say: ‘Look, let me read this scene for you. I’m good. I’m really good. Let me. Watch me. Listen to me.'”

“Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It” will air on PBS soon as part of their American Masters series. Details about premiere date and time TBD.

