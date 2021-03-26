Entertainment

Oscar de La Hoya Announces That He Is Officially Coming Out of Retirement, Will Start Boxing Again in July

By March 26, 2021 at 9:32 pm
Photo via Getty Images

On Friday, boxing world champion and Olympic gold medalist Oscar de la Hoya announced that he officially coming out retirement.

The announcement that Oscar de La Hoya was coming out of retirement came at a press conference hosted by boxing and MMA enthusiast, Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Dogg teased the big announcement saying, “I smell something golden. You smell it?” before Oscar de la Hoya arrived on stage to reveal his big news.

“July 3, I’m making my comeback,” he said before dramatically dropping the mic and exiting the stage. Based on their reaction, the audience seemed excited about the news.

Oscar de la Hoya has been teasing his return to boxing for a while now.

Rumors of de la Hoya boxing again had been circulating for months. In August of last year, the Golden Boy revealed to ESPN that he did, indeed, have plans to come out of retirement.

“The rumors are true, and I’m going to start sparring in the next few weeks,” he said. “It’s a real fight. I miss being in the ring, I love boxing. Boxing is what gave me everything I have today, and I just miss it.”

Oscar de la Hoya’s last boxing match was in 2008 against Filipino world champion Manny Pacquiao.

The 2008 fight was a major loss for de la Hoya and he stopped the fight after the eighth round. After that loss, de la Hoya famously said: “I don’t have it anymore.”

At the peak of his career, Oscar de la Hoya was the top-rated fighter in the world. Since he retired from boxing, he has spent most of his energy building Golden Boy Promotions, a boxing and mixed martial arts promotion firm. He is the first Hispanic-American to own a national boxing promotional firm.

The former world champion also founded the Oscar de la Hoya foundation, which aims to “help improve the quality of life for the community in his hometown of East Los Angeles.”

De la Hoya isn’t worried about his performance, because he believes he has passion on his side. “These [young] guys are in it just for the money — that’ll be the big difference,” he told ESPN. “I will fight for the glory, and these guys only fight for the money. And guess what? The glory will always win.”

As of now, there is no word on who the Golden Boy will be fighting, although he previously said that he will fight “any top guy out there”. We’ll see how it goes!

Snoop Dogg Said “WAP” Is Too Sexual And Offset Isn’t Having Any Of It, Says “We Should Uplift Our Women”

Fierce

Snoop Dogg Said “WAP” Is Too Sexual And Offset Isn’t Having Any Of It, Says “We Should Uplift Our Women”

By December 14, 2020 at 11:42 am
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Ever since Cardi B’s and Megan Thee Stallion’s anthem “WAP” hit the airwaves (or streaming services), it’s been the target of a very vocal anti-WAP brigade.

From a very long list of Republican lawmakers and evangelical leaders to Fox News hosts, many conservatives have made it very clear they’re shocked and angered by two women singing about their “wet ass pussies.”

However, few of us could have expected who else would add their name to the list of anti-WAPers, especially given his own history of sexually explicit lyrics. Thankfully, several major voices have come out in defense of the hit song and pointed out the very real and very wrong double standard that exists for female rappers.

Snoop Dogg seems to criticize “WAP” for being too sexual but quickly faces a backlash for his comments.

Snoop appeared on the talk show Central Ave to talk about what can easily be called this year’s anthem “WAP,” and well he didn’t have much praise for it. He basically said it was too sexual, “Let’s have some, you know, privacy, some intimacy where he wants to find out as opposed to you telling him.”

He added, “That’s your jewel of the Nile. That’s what you should hold onto. That should be a possession that no one gets to know about until they know about it… I just don’t want it that fashionable to where young girls feel like they can express themselves like that without even knowing that that is a jewel that they hold onto until the right person comes around.”

All of which is very rich coming from the rapper who once rapped “Bitches ain’t shit but hoes and tricks, Lick on these nuts and suck the dick.” One of just many many lines from a very successful career built around what many may call sexist, sexual, and misogynistic lyrics.

Cardi B’s husband quickly came out to defend the empowering anthem when asked for his comment.

When asked by TMZ for his reaction to Snoop’s comments, Offset said, “I love Snoop man, but she grown. I don’t get in female business,” he told the interviewer. “I hate when men do that. I don’t do that.”

And being aware of the gross double standard that exists for female rappers, Offset also opened up the discussion to the larger issue at hand. He suggested that male rappers can talk about many things without getting called out in the same way female rappers do. He told TMZ, “It’s a lot of women empowerment, don’t shoot it down. We’ve never had this many artists that’s female artists running this shit. They catching up to us, passing us, setting records.”

Rightfully so though, Offset also wanted it known that he wasn’t hating on Snoop. “I don’t want to seem like I’m dissing at Snoop,” he said. “At the same time, I say all men should stay outta women business.”

As for Snoop, well he’s responded with his own comments to the apparent backlash.

Seeming to acknowledge the growing controversy surrounding his original comments, Snoop posted to Instagram to clarify what he meant.

He wrote, “Stop wit the bullshit press. I love Cardi B and Meg music, period, point blank and they know that I’m in full support of the female MC movement so stop trying to make me a hater. That song 6x platinum. Talk about that.”

In the original Central Ave interview, he also attempted to clarify his response to “WAP.” He said that his objection may be connected to his age, saying “Now when I was young – 21, 22 – I may have been with the movement. I probably would’ve been on a remix.”

Logan Paul Made a Lewd Comment About Jose Canseco’s Daughter After the Ex-MLB Star Challenged Him to a Fight

Entertainment

Logan Paul Made a Lewd Comment About Jose Canseco’s Daughter After the Ex-MLB Star Challenged Him to a Fight

By December 2, 2020 at 5:46 pm
Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

Jose Canseco continues to stir the pot. But this time, he decided to pick a fight with two of the most controversial personalities on the internet: Logan and Jake Paul, otherwise known as “the Paul Brothers”.

Jake Paul is a YouTube star who has recently dipped his toe into celebrity boxing. In the past, he’s fought other YouTubers like KSI and AnEsonGib, but this weekend he fought against pro basketball player Nate Robinson. The match took place before the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight. Jake Paul ended up winning by knockout, and thus, his name began to trend on the internet.

It was because of Jake Paul’s win that ex baseball player Jose Canseco decided to challenge the YouTuber to a fight.

Jake Paul is known for being a YouTube personality but he is also known for being highly annoying. His sense of humor skews towards a younger audience who likes to watch Jake perform offensive “pranks” and an overly-machismo act.

And we all know Jose Canseco (unfortunately). The Cuban-American former MLB star is just as famous for his rocky personal life as his home run stats. He has been embroiled in controversies surrounding his drug-use and multiple domestic violence charges. Since his retirement from baseball, he has dipped his toe into both boxing and MMA fighting. And apparently, he has a high regard for himself.

Since Jake Paul won his fight against Nate Robinson so handily, Canseco decided he would bring the Paul brothers down a notch. On Sunday, he tweeted out: “I will fight anyone of the Logan [sic] Brothers they have enough for anyone with any type of talent yet or fighting skills”…Whatever that means.

Translation: Canseco was challenging either or both of the Paul brothers to a boxing match.

Never one to back away from free publicity, Jake’s brother Logan Paul jumped into Canseco’s thread and used the opportunity to drag Canseco’s daughter into the petty argument. He tweeted back: “no problem. i love smashing cansecos”. For those of you who didn’t know (which is pretty much all of us), Logan Paul was previously reported to be romantically involved with Canseco’s daughter, Josie Canseco.

Naturally, Jose Canseco didn’t take too kindly to Logan Paul speaking crudely about his daughter.

“Okay since you like smashing Canseco Logan get ahold of my agent Mike Maguire let’s get this done,” he fired off in a tweet storm. He followed that up with: “Logan Paul our fight will be definitely way more entertaining than the Tyson fight cuz at least we know one of us is going to get knocked out” and “And by the way no headgear needed for this fight I have a hard head.”

No word on whether or not this fight will come to fruition. We’re guessing, however, that it won’t.

