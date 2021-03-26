Oscar de La Hoya Announces That He Is Officially Coming Out of Retirement, Will Start Boxing Again in July

Fierce

Ever since Cardi B’s and Megan Thee Stallion’s anthem “WAP” hit the airwaves (or streaming services), it’s been the target of a very vocal anti-WAP brigade.

From a very long list of Republican lawmakers and evangelical leaders to Fox News hosts, many conservatives have made it very clear they’re shocked and angered by two women singing about their “wet ass pussies.”

However, few of us could have expected who else would add their name to the list of anti-WAPers, especially given his own history of sexually explicit lyrics. Thankfully, several major voices have come out in defense of the hit song and pointed out the very real and very wrong double standard that exists for female rappers.

Snoop Dogg seems to criticize “WAP” for being too sexual but quickly faces a backlash for his comments.

Offset defends Cardi B after Snoop Dogg criticises ‘WAP’ over sexual lyrics https://t.co/Ml42psiKUJ — Independent Arts (@IndyArts) December 14, 2020

Snoop appeared on the talk show Central Ave to talk about what can easily be called this year’s anthem “WAP,” and well he didn’t have much praise for it. He basically said it was too sexual, “Let’s have some, you know, privacy, some intimacy where he wants to find out as opposed to you telling him.”

He added, “That’s your jewel of the Nile. That’s what you should hold onto. That should be a possession that no one gets to know about until they know about it… I just don’t want it that fashionable to where young girls feel like they can express themselves like that without even knowing that that is a jewel that they hold onto until the right person comes around.”

All of which is very rich coming from the rapper who once rapped “Bitches ain’t shit but hoes and tricks, Lick on these nuts and suck the dick.” One of just many many lines from a very successful career built around what many may call sexist, sexual, and misogynistic lyrics.

Cardi B’s husband quickly came out to defend the empowering anthem when asked for his comment.

Offset speaks on “WAP”, Snoop Dogg’s commentary and men staying out of women’s business.



I know that’s right. pic.twitter.com/H4rWq5aQDa — Fan Account | #BLM (@BardiUpdatess) December 13, 2020

When asked by TMZ for his reaction to Snoop’s comments, Offset said, “I love Snoop man, but she grown. I don’t get in female business,” he told the interviewer. “I hate when men do that. I don’t do that.”

And being aware of the gross double standard that exists for female rappers, Offset also opened up the discussion to the larger issue at hand. He suggested that male rappers can talk about many things without getting called out in the same way female rappers do. He told TMZ, “It’s a lot of women empowerment, don’t shoot it down. We’ve never had this many artists that’s female artists running this shit. They catching up to us, passing us, setting records.”

Rightfully so though, Offset also wanted it known that he wasn’t hating on Snoop. “I don’t want to seem like I’m dissing at Snoop,” he said. “At the same time, I say all men should stay outta women business.”

As for Snoop, well he’s responded with his own comments to the apparent backlash.

Snoop Dogg on the content in Cardi B and Meg’s “Wap:”



"Let's have some, you know, privacy, some intimacy where he wants to find out as opposed to you telling him."https://t.co/85Jq2k3F2N — XXL Magazine (@XXL) December 13, 2020

Seeming to acknowledge the growing controversy surrounding his original comments, Snoop posted to Instagram to clarify what he meant.

He wrote, “Stop wit the bullshit press. I love Cardi B and Meg music, period, point blank and they know that I’m in full support of the female MC movement so stop trying to make me a hater. That song 6x platinum. Talk about that.”

In the original Central Ave interview, he also attempted to clarify his response to “WAP.” He said that his objection may be connected to his age, saying “Now when I was young – 21, 22 – I may have been with the movement. I probably would’ve been on a remix.”

