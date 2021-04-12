Nick Cannon and Latina DJ Abby De La Rosa Announce That They Are Expecting Twin Boys

Entertainment

Updated October 19, 2020.

Mariah Carey’s personal life has always been about as elusive as the chanteuse’s voice itself. Throughout her decades-long career, fans of the singer have wondered about the men who fall at her feet. From her two marriages to different engagements, even a mysterious potential romantic tête-à-tête with Eminem, Carey has had a life filled with all kinds of loves and relationships but for the most part, kept her lips sealed about them.

Now, the singer is opening up about them in her new book.

For her new book, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the songstress has been doing a tour of interviews filled with reflective questions.

Speaking to The Guardian, Carey opened up about her childhood, marriages, and decades of racism. She also addressed that iconic J.Lo moment.

Reiterating Carey’s notoriously “shady put-downs,” Haley Freeman of the Guardian dared to ask about the iconic “I don’t know her” moment that occurred when she’d been asked almost two decades ago about Jennifer Lopez.

Lopez, the Guardian points out is not even mentioned in Carey’s memoir despite the fact that the brow-raising moment was spurned by a fallout that occurred when a sample Carey had wanted to use on her single, Loverboy appeared on Lopez’s I’m Real. In her memoir, Carey refers to Lopez as a “female entertainer (whom I don’t know)” and prompted a question from Freeman about “her official position” on never having heard of Lopez.

According to the Guardian, Carey responded with “a pause, then stifled laughter.”

“Oh my gosh, can you hear that music in the background? It’s Sam Cooke! It’s fantastic!” Care giggled in response, according to the Guardian who responded. “Not only has Carey not heard of Lopez, she cannot even hear questions about her, it seems.”

But there’ is one thing Carey has left out of her memoir: her old group mates.

You might remember, that at the height of her career, Carey had a music label. Ultimately the label, Crave Records, only lasted a year much to the chagrin of the girl group Allure which was signed to Mariah’s Crave Records in 1997. The group of four singers was established in the early ’90s but believed they’d achieved a massive break when their new label signed them up for collaborations with artists like Nas, LL Cool J, and more. The girl group had one song that did really well, the song “All Cried Out” peaked at #4 on the Billboard charts bu. Soon after, unfortunately, Crave Records fell apart and without Mariah‘s help, the group didn’t achieve much success.

Recently, the group took to Instagram to addressed the fact that they had not been even mentioned in Carey’s memoir about her life.

‘So we were presented with this and asked how we felt… here it is! For years we’ve always taken the high road. When it came to our career. Dealt with people having their own opinions about what went down with us and Mariah. Hearing rumors that one of us assaulted her. People saying we were bitter. At the end of the day we have and will always feel strongly about principle. You had a label and we were your first act. We remember people always saying, ‘You guys were like the wall paper at crave.’ Shared moments and trusted you with our lives while also spending time with you and you sharing with us. Never did we ever compromise that. We’ve always stayed Quiet and been nice about everything although we didn’t receive the same back. One thing that’s sickening is being treated as if we never existed. How does anyone blatantly lie and totally disregard people who were a huge part of your life and your career..between us and 7 Mile… that’s all anyone ever talked about. Rest In Peace to Glynis ,’ they wrote in a post to Instagram.

“Never even cared to even see how we were after everything was said and done. We would have Been ok with you never mentioning the label at all….we were close to you …like sisters…but to actually mention the label and completely disregard us and our accolades and what we brought to the table as your “FIRST ARTISTS” is a slap in the face…” the group explained. “The only sweet deal left from crave was a conquest with one of your artist? Wow…talk about priorities! Good to know! Lol UNREAL! We were Crave! Congratulations…You Played yourself!!!! DRUUUUMROOOOOLL..HERE COME THE Lambs… no matter what our story is our story! Nothing changes! The truth is the truth!’”

The singer also shared in her memoir how her marriage with Cannon fell apart.

In her new book, Carey recalls how she never planned on being a mother before she finally met Cannon and his ″perpetual teen spirit.” At the time the “We Belong Together” singer says that she was not in any way experiencing baby fever but her feelings changed soon after the two artists got together. ″Our desire to have children became a force of nature and why we got married so quickly,” Carey wrote in her book.

Carey and Cannon got together while shooting her music video for her song “Bye Bye” and married two months later in The Bahamas. Just a few years after, Carey gave birth to their fraternal twins, Moroccan and Monroe, on April 30, 2011. In 2014, the couple announced that they had called it quits and finalized their divorce in 2016.

Carey described meeting Cannon during the Teen Choice Awards when he presented her with a surfboard award.

In her book, she recalled that she had heard the comedian had ″all these nice things″ to say about her. Soon after he told her ″With a genuine beaming smile and a flame in his eyes… ‘If you give me a chance, I’ll prove all of it is true,’″ Carey wrote describing it as ″A cute moment—very.”

Carey explained that unlike her first marriage with Tommy Mottola, she and Cannon shared a power dynamic that “felt even″ and shared that Cannon made her feel “safe.”

″He was a good guy. He was faith-based. He was ambitious,″ she wrote. ″He had been in the entertainment industry for a long time, so he understood the madness. He paid attention to me.”

Ultimately Carey says that the divorce took two years to finalize because ″honestly, I think Nick and I could have worked it out between the two of us, but egos and emotions got inflamed (which can translate into many billable lawyer hours, and ultimately it did)… It was tough. We both wanted to make sure everything was cool for our family. We will always be family, and we make it work.″

Fortunately, according to Carey’s book, the two remain amicable these days and manage to co-parent their children with love.

Earlier this month, in an exclusive clip from The Oprah Conversation, Carey revealed that a relationship with New York Yankee Derek Jeter in the late ’90s led her to leave her ex Tommy Mottola.

Speaking about Jeter, Carey described him as a “catalyst” in her decision to leave Mottola after being married to him for five years.

“Before you divorced Tommy Mottola, you met Yankee baseball player Derek Jeter, and you say he served a very high purpose in your life,” Oprah observes in her interview with Carey which calls on her upcoming memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey. “This was one of those situations of the right person at the right place and the right time. What was it about Derek? He got his own song too, right?”

Responding to Oprah’s question, Carey admits “He got his own song. He got a few songs. He was a catalyst that helped me get out of that relationship because I believed that there was somebody else,” she explained “It was the racial situation, his mom is Irish, his dad is Black. But he was also very ambiguous looking to me. I didn’t know who he was, we met and I’ve written songs about it.”

“And honestly, I don’t think it was like, ‘Oh my gosh, he was the love of my life,'” Carey went onto admit. “Like, at the time I did, because I didn’t think I would ever meet anybody who wouldn’t- What’s the word? I used the word, I just thought about this last night. Not looked down on but feel superior to me because of the fact that I’m not one way or another in most people’s minds, and they have preconceived notions, whatever… But he was a catalyst. And I think that it was beautiful.”

Carey revealed that Jeter’s biracial family changed how she felt about her own.

“And they changed my viewpoint that ‘Oh, it’s because of the biracial situation that my family is so screwed up,’ as opposed to ‘it’s them.’ And yes, those things did play a huge part in their dysfunction. But it was healthy for me to see a functional family that basically kind of looked like mine, but didn’t feel like mine,” she admitted. “And he was also living his dream job and doing his dream job. I believe we connected in that way.”

Last month, Carey told Vulture in an interview that she wore a “buttery leather Chanel skirt” the first time she kissed Jeter.

“I can never forget that moment,” she explained. “I mean, it’s not like it was some intensely deep, intellectually stimulating — again, it was a great moment, and it happened in a divine way because it helped me get past living there, in Sing Sing, under those rules and regulations.”

Carey’s new book, which comes out at the end of this month, follows her “her meteoric rise to music superstardom” and the struggles she faced as a result.

“It took me a lifetime to have the courage and clarity to write my memoir. I want to tell the story of the moments,” Carey shared in a July post on Instagram. “The ups and downs, the triumphs and traumas, the debacles and the dreams that contributed to the person I am today.”

The Meaning of Mariah Carey will debut on shelves on Sept. 29.

