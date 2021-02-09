Christina Milian Is Replacing Naya Rivera as ‘Collette’ in the Starz Show ‘Step Up’

Entertainment

It’s been five months since the tragic and untimely death of Glee star, Naya Rivera. Her death sent shockwaves across the world and left a gaping hole in the close-knit Glee cast.

Now, as the holidays are approaching, members from Glee are honoring her giving spirt by throwing a fundraiser in her honor to help those that Rivera truly cared about and helped through donations and volunteer work while she was still alive.

Naya Rivera’s giving holiday spirit is being kept alive by Glee cast members, who launched a charity drive in her honor.

A GoFundMe page was set up December 4 to raise money for Alexandria House, a non-profit that was close to Rivera’s heart. The Los Angeles non-profit provides safe and supportive housing for women and children in the process of moving from emergency shelter to permanent housing.

“The connection I feel with [Alexandria House] and the people who reside and work there has been the biggest blessing and made such a huge positive impact on myself and my son. We truly have found a home away from home through the time we spend volunteering there,” Naya Rivera said a few months before her death.

Kevin McHale, Heather Morris, Jane Lynch, Matthew Morrison, Jenna Ushkowitz, Dianna Agron and Chris Colfer, are among Rivera’s co-stars promoting the charity drive.

Rivera used to throw an annual Christmas party and toy drive, which she dubbed Snixxmas.

This is a lot of help! We're over $12k in 2hrs with a majority being smaller-sized donations. Every little bit adds up to something incredible! Thanks for donating!! #Snixxmasgivesback https://t.co/ZnpTZPiGup — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) December 4, 2020

“If you were lucky enough to know Naya, you know she threw some epic parties,” the page read. “Snixxmas was like Naya herself… sparkling, fabulous and one hell of a good time! But it wasn’t only glitz, glamour and gay apparel. Every holiday season, Naya found ways to give back.”

This will be the first Christmas without Rivera.

“Now more than ever it’s important that we keep the Snixxmas Spirit alive. We won’t be able to throw a big, fabulous party this year, but that doesn’t mean we can’t give back. We will be making a donation in Naya’s name to Alexandria House,” reads the GoFundMe page.

And the fundraiser would make Rivera proud as it’s truly helping those in need.

Hi everyone! Thanks to your ENORMOUS generosity we were able to meet our goal of $50k in less than a day. We have had over 2k donors from all around the world at an average of $24 per donation – we're all astounded and so thankful. This is a true testament to the strength of — Jenna Ushkowitz (@JennaUshkowitz) December 5, 2020

The page had an original goal of $50k, which was met in less than a day. The page has upped their goal to $100k and as of now has raised $78.5k.

The Snixxmas team encourages supporters that are unable to give a financial donation to “follow Naya’s lead” and donate their time.

“Find a local charity whose mission speaks to you and aligns with your beliefs and lend a hand this season. Start a toy drive in your community! Do what you can do to make a difference.”

The GoFundMe page included a message from Rivera’s family at the end:

“We are forever grateful to Naya‘s friends and colleagues for having the desire to put such a beautiful fundraiser together. Everyone will always be remembered and loved by her entire family. Naya loved Christmas and we are pleased to know that her Christmas parties left a lasting impression on all of our lives. This fundraiser is an extension of Naya’s love for families, children, and holidays. To honor her in this manner is evidence that her love for others is endlessly alive. On behalf of Naya and her son Josey, the family would like to donate items from her Jojo & Izzy clothing line. We appreciate all who continue to shine Naya’s love and light.”

The Glee actress accidentally drowned while out on a lake day with her 5-year-old son, Josey, in July of this year.

Rivera’s death sent shockwaves throughout the world. Her tragic death left a gaping hole in many of our hearts who came to love her from her portrayal of strong, queer characters – especially her performance on Glee.

Her body was found in Lake Piru, which is located outside of Los Angeles. She and her son had rented a boat for a day out on the lake but hours after renting the boat, authorities found her son alone in the boat and Rivera nowhere to be found. According to officials, the son said that he and Rivera went for a swim and that she didn’t get back on the boat. CNN reports that the child was wearing a life vest while an adult life vest was found on the boat.

