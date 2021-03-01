Entertainment

New Trailor Teases Meghan And Prince Harry's Interview With Oprah— " no subject that's off-limits"

No doubt the world is curious about the future of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The Royal couple has spent much of quarantine like the rest of us, living a low-key life and taking part in quite a bit of Zoom calls. Still, they’ve also managed to maintain public attention and curiosity at one of the largest scales. Since last March, the couple has moved from the UK to Los Angeles, launched the non-profit organization Archewell Inc., officially retired from the Royal family, and announced a second pregnancy.

Now, after a much talked-about resignation from Royal life, the couple are taking part in a “tell-all” interview with the one and only Oprah Winfrey.

The first look at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey aired over the weekend.

On Sunday, CBS teased a few clips from  Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special during 60 Minutes.

“I just want to make it clear to everybody there is no subject that’s off-limits,” Winfrey says in the newly-aired clip. Later she asks Meghan, “Were you silent or were you silenced?” and “Almost unsurvivable sounds like there was a breaking point.”

At one point, Prince Harry comments that in regards to his relationship with Meghan, his “biggest concern was history repeating itself.” This is likely a reference to the death of his mother, Princess Diana, who passed away in 1997 after being chased down by paparazzi. “I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side,” Harry went onto share in the clip. “Because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her, going through this process by herself all those years ago.”

“It has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other,” he can be seen saying in another clip of the interview while sitting next to Meghan.

While we don’t see their responses, the clips show Winfrey asking Meghan and Harry a series of personal questions.

At one point the interviewer comments that there is “no subject that’s off-limits” in the discussion, and later added, “you’ve said some pretty shocking things here.”

Last week, Prince Harry spoke about his recent decision to step away from Royal life in a lengthy interview with James Corden’s “Late Late Show.”

“We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health,” Harry said during one segment with Corden. “I was like, this is toxic. So I did what any husband and what any father would do.”

Chilean Filmmaker Pablo Larraín Is Making a Movie About Princess Diana Starring Kristen Stewart

Chilean Filmmaker Pablo Larraín Is Making a Movie About Princess Diana Starring Kristen Stewart

By January 28, 2021 at 5:38 pm
A first-look photo of Kristen Stewart playing Princess Diana in the upcoming movie “Spencer”, directed by Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín, have surfaced. And the internet is shook. And for good reason.

The internet is abuzz with excitement over the uncanny resemblance between the late Princess Diana and “Twilight” alum, Kristin Stewart.

In this biopic, the thrust of the story will be centered on the dissolution of Diana’s marriage to Prince Charles.

According to the production company, the synopsis is as follows: “December, 1991: The Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different.”

In a previous interview with Deadline, Larraín explained the (somewhat unconventional) casting choice of Kristin Stewart.

“To do this well, you need something very important in film, which is mystery,” Larraín said. “Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile an ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need. The combination of those elements made me think of her.”

And while many fans of Diana are skeptical of how Kristen Stewart will approach this iconic character, Larraín seems to have a great amount of confidence in her. “The way she responded to the script and how she is approaching the character, it’s very beautiful to see” he said. “I think she’s going to do something stunning and intriguing at the same time.”

Pablo Larraín initially made a splash in Hollywood with his English-language debut, “Jackie”–the 2016 biopic of Jacquelin Kennedy-Onassis.

That film, too centered on a beloved and troubled public female figure. He previously made numerous acclaimed Spanish-language films, including the Gael García Bernal vehicles, “No” and “Neruda”.

This time, Larraín explained that he was attracted to this particular story because of its unorthodox heroine. “We all grew up, at least I did in my generation, reading and understanding what a fairy tale is,” he told Deadline.

“Usually, the prince comes and finds the princess, invites her to become his wife and eventually she becomes queen. That is the fairy tale. When someone decides not to be the queen, and says, I’d rather go and be myself, it’s a big big decision, a fairy tale upside down.”

Notably, interest in Princess Diana’s life has picked up in recent months.

Not only did the latest season of “The Crown” heavily feature a young, troubled Princess Diana in the throws of emotional distress, but spectators have not been able to held but notice the parallels between Princess Diana and Meghan Markle–both of whom had a fraught relationship with both the Royal Family and the British press.

It is also worth noting that the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death will be coming up next year in 2022. We hope “Spencer” does her justice.

Meghan Markle Reveals She Had a Miscarriage Earlier This Year

Meghan Markle Reveals She Had a Miscarriage Earlier This Year

By November 25, 2020 at 9:14 am
In a heartbreaking essay titled “The Losses We Share” written for The New York Times, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, revealed that she had a miscarriage earlier this year. It was not public knowledge that she was pregnant.

The essay describes where she was and what she was doing the moment it happened.

“It was a July morning that began as ordinarily as any other day: Make breakfast. Feed the dogs. Take vitamins. Find that missing sock. Pick up the rogue crayon that rolled under the table. Throw my hair in a ponytail before getting my son from his crib,” she wrote.

“After changing his diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right. I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

Markle went on to describe the “almost unbearable grief” that she and her husband, Prince Harry, experienced in the aftermath of her miscarriage.

“Sitting in a hospital bed, watching my husband’s heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine, I realized that the only way to begin to heal is to first ask, “Are you OK?”

The essay goes on to talk about the trauma of loss that so many have experienced in 2020–first through the coronavirus pandemic, then through witnessing on onslaught of racial violence in a tumultuous summer, then through an acrimonious, divisive election cycle.

“This year has brought so many of us to our breaking points,” she wrote. “Loss and pain have plagued every one of us in 2020, in moments both fraught and debilitating.”

She ended the piece on a hopeful note, describing the bittersweet unity that humankind is experiencing in the face of such shared hardships.

“We are adjusting to a new normal where faces are concealed by masks, but it’s forcing us to look into one another’s eyes–sometimes filled with warmth, other times with tears. For the first time, in a long time, as human beings, we are really seeing one another. Are we OK? We will be.”

Meghan Markle’s is now part of the growing movement of female public figures destigmatizing pregnancy loss.

In September, Chrissy Teigen revealed on social media that she was going to the hospital due to pregnancy complications. Hours later, she shared with the world: “Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real?”

Teigen went on to write an essay on Medium about why she took pictures of her pregnancy loss experience and chose to share them with the world: “I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren’t for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like,” she said. “These photos are only for the people who need them.”

Teigen went on to ask women who have had similar experiences to hers to not be afraid of sharing their stories with the world: “The worst part is knowing there are so many women that won’t get these quiet moments of joy from strangers. I beg you to please share your stories and to please be kind to those pouring their hearts out. Be kind in general, as some won’t pour them out at all.”

