New Trailor Teases Meghan And Prince Harry’s Interview With Oprah— ” no subject that’s off-limits”

No doubt the world is curious about the future of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The Royal couple has spent much of quarantine like the rest of us, living a low-key life and taking part in quite a bit of Zoom calls. Still, they’ve also managed to maintain public attention and curiosity at one of the largest scales. Since last March, the couple has moved from the UK to Los Angeles, launched the non-profit organization Archewell Inc., officially retired from the Royal family, and announced a second pregnancy.

Now, after a much talked-about resignation from Royal life, the couple are taking part in a “tell-all” interview with the one and only Oprah Winfrey.

The first look at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey aired over the weekend.

CBS Presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special in one week. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/WCyoHDMCaP — CBS (@CBS) March 1, 2021

On Sunday, CBS teased a few clips from Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special during 60 Minutes.

“I just want to make it clear to everybody there is no subject that’s off-limits,” Winfrey says in the newly-aired clip. Later she asks Meghan, “Were you silent or were you silenced?” and “Almost unsurvivable sounds like there was a breaking point.”

At one point, Prince Harry comments that in regards to his relationship with Meghan, his “biggest concern was history repeating itself.” This is likely a reference to the death of his mother, Princess Diana, who passed away in 1997 after being chased down by paparazzi. “I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side,” Harry went onto share in the clip. “Because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her, going through this process by herself all those years ago.”

“It has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other,” he can be seen saying in another clip of the interview while sitting next to Meghan.

While we don’t see their responses, the clips show Winfrey asking Meghan and Harry a series of personal questions.

At one point the interviewer comments that there is “no subject that’s off-limits” in the discussion, and later added, “you’ve said some pretty shocking things here.”

Last week, Prince Harry spoke about his recent decision to step away from Royal life in a lengthy interview with James Corden’s “Late Late Show.”

“We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health,” Harry said during one segment with Corden. “I was like, this is toxic. So I did what any husband and what any father would do.”

