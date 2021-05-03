Entertainment

Lupita Nyong’o Says She Is Not Excited to Film ‘Black Panther 2’ Without Chadwick Boseman

By May 3, 2021 at 7:36 pm
Photo via Getty Images

The Marvel highlight reel for future movies dropped on Monday. The three-minute video gave Marvel fans a peak into what is to come in the near future. One of the most highly-anticipated Marvel movies on the horizon is Black Panther 2. But fans know that installment is sure to be drastically different after the passing of Chadwick Boseman.

Ryan Coogler, the director of “Black Panther“, has already stated that Marvel has no intentions of recasting the role of T’Challa. However, Lupita Nyong’o–who played Nakia in the first installment–will be reprising her original role.

Recently, Afro-Mexican actress Lupita Nyong’o revealed in an interview that she is not excited to return to the world of Wakanda without Chadwick Boseman.

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Nyong’o explained her complicated feelings about Black Panther‘s second installment, which will be called “World of Wakanda”.

“People will ask me, ‘Are you excited to go back?’ Excitement isn’t the word,” she explained. “I feel like I’m in a very pensive and meditative state when it comes to Black Panther 2. His passing is still extremely raw for me.” According to Yahoo Entertainment, Nyong’o’s voice became audibly emotional. “And I can’t even begin to imagine what it will be like to step on set and not have him there.”

Lupita Nyong’o went on to say that “World of Wakanda” will be a sort of tribute to the “light” of Chadwick Boseman.

“We have a leader in [director Ryan Coogler], who feels very much like we do, who feels the loss in a very, very real way as well. And his idea, the way which he has reshaped the second movie is so respectful of the loss we’ve all experienced as a cast and as a world. So it feels spiritually and emotionally correct to do this,” she said.

Nyong’o went on to say that she looks forward to “getting back together and honoring what he started with us and holding his light through it. Because he left us a lot of light that we’re still going to be bathing in. I know that for sure.”

When Chadwick Boseman passed away in August of last year, Nyong’o wrote a touching and heartfelt tribute to the late actor on her Instagram page.

“When we came together to make Black Panther, I remember being struck by his quiet, powerful presence,” she wrote. “He had no airs about him, but there was a higher frequency that he seemed to operate from. You got the sense that he was fully present and also somehow fully aware of things in the distant future. As a result, I noticed that Chadwick never seemed rushed! He commanded his time with ease.”

She continued, saying that Boseman was “absorbent. Agile. He set the bar high by working with a generosity of spirit, creating an ego-free environment by sheer example, and he always had a warm gaze and a strong embrace to share.”

As of now, Black Panther 2, which will be called “Wakanda Forever”, is set to be released in July of 2022.

The Definitive List of Latinos in the ‘Star Wars’ Universe

The Definitive List of Latinos in the ‘Star Wars’ Universe

By December 23, 2020 at 1:25 pm
BY  | December 23, 2020 AT 1:25 pm
Credit: felineastronaut/Twiiter; theguyinthechair18/Instagram; Star Wars/Twitter

Recently, news broke that beloved Mexican-American director Robert Rodriguez is set to executive producer Disney+’s new Star Wars series, The Book of Boba Fett. This news broke at the same event that Disney announced that Rosario Dawson will be getting her own Star Wars series on Disney+, a Mandalorian spinoff entitled Ahsoka.

Pair these events with Pedro Pascal headlining The Mandalorian, and it appears that Disney is making some real and concerted effort to hire Latino talent.

And the pattern didn’t just start this year. Since the franchise’s reboot in 2015, Disney has consistently hired Latinos to take part in Star Wars Universe in front of and behind the camera.

In light of this, we’ve compiled a definitive list of all of the Latinos that have been involved in the Star Wars Universe. Take a look below!

1. Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron

Credit: MayThe4rceBWYou/Twitter

Guatemalan-American actor Oscar Isaac was one of the first Latinos to set off Disney’s streak of hiring Latino talent for the Star Wars franchise. Isaac (nee Óscar Isaac Hernández Estrada) played Poe Dameron, a fighter pilot who rose in the ranks to become General of the Resistance. He appeared in all three movies of the Star Wars reboot trilogy: The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker.

2. Pedro Pascal as Mando

Credit: theguyinthechair18/Instagram

Chilean-American actor Pedro Pascal plays the titular character in The Mandalorian (his true name is a spoiler), a solitary bounty hunter who travels to the “outer reaches” of the galaxy in order to protect Baby Yoda.

3. Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano

Credit: Star Wars/Twitter

This season, Rosario Dawson played Ahsoka Tano in The Mandolorian–an alien of the Togruta race who is also a Jedi knight and army commander. It was also recently announced that the actress of Cuban and Puerto Rican descent would be headlining a spinoff series on Disney+ entitled Ahsoka.

4. Diego Luna as Cassian Andor

Credit: felineastronaut/Twitter

Mexican actor Diego Luna played Rebel Alliance soldier Cassian Andor in 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Luna will also star in his own standalone series revolving around Cassian Andor on Disney+ called Andor.

5. Lupita Nyong’o as Maz Kanata

Credit: sw_holocron/Twitter

Mexican-born actress Lupita Nyong’o played alien pirate queen Maz Kanata via motion capture in all three of the Star Wars reboot trilogy: The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker.

6. Benicio Del Toro as DJ

Credit: ComicBookNOW/Twitter

Boricua actor Benicio Del Toro played the villainous hacker DJ in The Last Jedi.

7. Jimmy Smits as Senator Bail Organa

Credit: ComicBookNOW/Twitter

Brooklyn-born Boricua actor Jimmy Smits played Bail Organa in two of the Star Wars prequel movies, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith as well as reprising his role in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

8. Horatio Sanz as Mythrol

Credit: TheSWU/Twitter

Although you might not recognize him through such heavy character makeup, Chilean-America comedian Horatio Sanz played Mythrol, a wanted fugitive that was carbon-frozen by Pascal’s character in the first episode of The Mandolorian.

9. John Leguizamo as Gor Koresh

Credit: TheRoninNews/Twitter

Again, you’d be hard-pressed to recognize John Leguizamo amidst all the heavy alien makeup, but the Colombian-American actor played the character Gor Koresh in The Mandolorian–boastful forager of the Abyssin alien race.

10. Robert Rodriguez

Credit: Getty Images

As we reported above, Robert Rodriguez is a legendary Mexican-American director who helmed a popular episode of The Mandolorian entitled “The Tragedy”. He is now set to executive produce a new Disney+ Star Wars series called The Book of Boba Fett.

11. Adria Arjona

Credit: adriaarjona/Instagram

Puerto Rican actress Adria Arjona has not officially appeared in any Star Wars properties yet, but it was recently announced that she will be appearing in Diego Luna’s Star Wars spinoff series Andor as a yet-to-be-named character.

12. Pablo Hidalgo

Credit: pabloarteche/Twitter

Pablo Hidalgo is the definition of behind-the-scenes talent. The Chilean-Canadian LucasFilm creative executive is in charge of keeping narrative and creative cohesion between all of the stories within the Star Wars Universe. In essence, he is the definitive Star Wars expert.

Chadwick Boseman’s Role As T’Challa In ‘Black Panther’ Will Not Be Recast In The Sequel

Chadwick Boseman’s Role As T’Challa In ‘Black Panther’ Will Not Be Recast In The Sequel

By December 16, 2020 at 8:38 pm
Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images for Disney

Chadwick Boseman’s role of T’Challa in “Black Panther” will not be recast in honor of the cator’s legacy. Boseman died unexpectedly of cancer earlier this year sending shockwave of grief through Hollywood and his fanbase.

Disney is honoring Chadwick Boseman by not recasting his role in the sequel to “Black Panther.”

According to NBC News, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige told investors that the company had no plans to recast Boseman’s role in the superhero sequel. There has been speculation about what Disney would do about the historic role. At one point, executive producer Victoria Alonso had to deny rumors that a virtual double was being used to fill Boseman’s role on the movie.

“I wanted to acknowledge the devastating loss of a dear friend and member of the Marvel Studios family. Chadwick Boseman was an immensely talented actor and an inspirational individual who affected all of our lives professionally and personally. His portrayal of T’Challa the Black Panther is iconic and transcends iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel’s past,” Feige said, according to reports. “It’s for that reason that we will not recast the character. However, to honor the legacy that Chad helped us build through his portrayal of the king of Wakanda, we want to continue to explore the world of Wakanda and all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film. Writer/director Ryan Coogler is hard at work on the sequel now, and we’ll bring the film to you in theaters July 8, 2022.”

The MTV Movie and TV Awards: Greatest of all Time honored Boseman with the “Hero for the Ages” award.

“The second you first saw him onscreen or had the opportunity to meet him in person, his energy and intensity was undeniable,” Robert Downey Jr. said as he and Don Cheadle gave tribute to Boseman. “There was something different and special about Chadwick Boseman. Mr. Boseman truly embodied what it meant to be a superhero. His impact as a groundbreaking leading man, as an icon on screen… it won’t be quantified by the box office records he broke but by the legion of fans who will celebrate him for many years to come.”

Boseman, who died of cancer at age 43, was not just a hero on screen.

Boseman’s death added a devastating loss in the middle of a deadly pandemic. The death was a surprise to many as Boseman kept his cancer a secret. Fans and co-stars paid tributes to Boseman because of the importance he made in Hollywood representation.

The sweet honor to the late actor was received with love and respect from fans.

Continue to rest in peace, sweet Chadwick.

READ: Lupita Nyong’o Penned A Heartbreaking Tribute To Black King Chadwick Boseman

