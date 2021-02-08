Entertainment

Lil Uzi Got A $24 Million Diamond Pierced To His Forehead And Twitter Has Thoughts

By February 8, 2021 at 3:16 pm
Prince Williams / Getty

While us normies wait in anticipation for our country’s leaders to make up their minds about our stimulus checks, the wealthy aren’t at all bashful about flashing their wealth and riches. From spending tons of money on covid tests to shelling out money for private parties in a pandemic they’re spending it all.

Of course, we know it’s none of our business how people choose to spend their money, still, we can’t help but raise our eyebrows at the latest spending decision one rapper Lil Uzi Vert recently made.

Last week, Rapper Lil Uzi Vert unveiled a brand-new forehead piercing featuring an insane pink diamond.

When Uzi tweeted back on January 30, that he had been saving up for a natural pink stone worth a total of $24 million since 2017 we were of course surprised. At the time, Uzi told fans that he’d been saving up for a diamond that was “10 almost 11 carats.”

Last Wednesday, Uzi shared a video of the new piercing, revealing that he’d put it smack in the middle of his forehead.

“Beauty is pain,” Uzi posted about the image and fans were quick to note that the forehead piercing looked slightly off-centered.

Uzi was quick to point out that while the diamond may appear to be off-center it always looks that way for now because of swelling. “Y’all keep talking about it’s off, it still has a long bar in it so it can move ‘cause of the swelling,” he explained in a post shared to his Instagram Story. “When it goes down, it gon’ be right there.”

According to an interview with Yahoo and Luis Garcia, the vice president of the Association of Professional Piercers, Uzi did receive a pierce, contrary to the implant theory that some fans have suggested.

“It looks like he has what we would call a vertical bridge piercing, as in the bridge of the nose. That would be an actual piercing with a staple shape barbell that enters at one point, exits at another, and then the big diamond attaches to that bar on the front,” Garcia tells Yahoo Life. “It’s a piercing, while obviously not super common in typical circles, it’s fairly common in piercing circles. …Definitely not with a giant $24 million diamond on it. But it’s something that gets done.”

Garcia says that the style of piercing could cause some problems for the rapper in the future.

“With such a big piece, the weight of it, day to day life like washing your face, sleeping, rolling around, wearing a hoody, it’s just gonna be so easy to get that thing snagged. That’s really where the main concern is,” Garcia told Yahoo. “The chances of it working out are slim.”

So, why didn’t Uzi just put his diamond on a ring?

When asked why he didn’t just put the stone on a ring and call it a day, Uzi said he was “literally tryna turn into a diamond.”

Of course, fans also had jokes to make.

Welp, it’s all To Be Determined on whether or not Lil Uzi’s forehead piercing ends up sticking but here’s hoping it definitely does not get snatched!

Maluma on The Weeknd's Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'Hawái Remix Was Missing'

Latidomusic

Maluma on The Weeknd’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘Hawái Remix Was Missing’

By at 1:52 pm
BY  | February 8, 2021 AT 1:52 pm
theweeknd / maluma / Instagram

One of The Weeknd’s recent collaborators, Maluma, watched his Super Bowl halftime show performance from home instead of from the stage. Fans were sad that there was no surprise guest but the show went on. After The Weeknd ended up having zero special guests, the Colombian superstar offered a hilarious response.

Maluma joked about being left out of the Super Bowl Halftime show.

“Very strong [show], but the #HawáiRemix was missing,” Maluma wrote in Spanish with a crying face emoji.

Even though The Weeknd said days before that there would be “no special guests,” fans were still holding out hope that other artists would appear in some capacity. Maluma was rumored because The Weeknd scored a big hit with him late last year when they teamed up for the Spanglish remix of “Hawái.”

Rosalía was another rumored guest.

Fans were really hoping for Spanish pop star Rosalía to be a guest, but that did not happen. She joined The Weeknd last year for a Spanglish remix of his year-long Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hit “Blinding Lights.” She presumably watched his set from home too.

The Weeknd did the Super Bowl solo.

It seems that The Weeknd is the man of his words and made his solo show everything it could be. Not even French duo Daft Punk appeared onscreen during “Starboy” or “I Feel it Coming.” After putting in $7 million dollars of his own money into his set, The Weeknd did what he had to do in his red After Hours suit.

One of the moments going viral online is The Weeknd’s disorienting performance of “I Can’t Feel My Face.” He was caught up in a flurry of men running around in surgical bandages. That was a nod to his look at the start of his After Hours album era last year.

Another poignant moment was The Weeknd’s performance of “The Hills.” He was joined in the stadium’s bleachers with a choir of all Black men. The Weeknd also performed his latest single “Save Your Tears” in a stunning, stripped-back interlude.

Read: Surprise! Maluma’s baby is his new album ‘7 Days in Jamaica’ (Listen)

HalftimeMalumaMusicSuper BowlThe Weeknd

Selena Gomez drops 'Baila Conmigo' Video with Rauw Alejandro, Reveals Latin EP Release Date

Latidomusic

Selena Gomez drops ‘Baila Conmigo’ Video with Rauw Alejandro, Reveals Latin EP Release Date

By February 1, 2021 at 10:47 am
BY  | February 1, 2021 AT 10:47 am
rauwalejandro / selenagomez / Instagram

Selena Gomez teams up with Rauw Alejandro for her new Spanish-language single “Baila Conmigo.” The pop superstar also premiered the music video on Jan. 29 and revealed when fans can expect her first Latin music EP Revelación.

Selena Gomez’s Revelación EP is coming in March.

“Baila Conmigo” is the second single from Gomez’s upcoming EP Revelación. It follows the lead single “De Una Vez” that was released earlier this month. Revelación will drop on March 12. Gomez also revealed the cover art for the project where she looks ravishing in red.

On “Baila Conmigo,” Gomez teams up with rising Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro. She wrote the song with him, Boricua hitmaker Tainy, who also produced the track, and Tainy’s NEON16 collective.

“Baila” hits harder than “De Una Vez” with a slow-wind reggaeton beat. Gomez and Alejandro trade verses about sharing a moment together on the dance floor. The chemistry between the two is tangible on this flirty and hypnotic duet. They’re the dream team that we didn’t know we needed.

Most of the “Baila Conmigo” music video takes place in Brazil.

For the “Baila Conmigo” music video, Gomez teamed up with Brazilian director Fernando Nogari. She and Rauw Alejandro actually don’t appear in it that much. Reflecting this current reality of going remote in the time of COVID-19, both singers are shown singing their parts on TV screens. They soundtrack the story of a couple’s blossoming romance in Brazil. It’s the dancing that brings them together.

“With ‘Baila Conmigo,’ I want to get everyone dancing,” Gomez said in a statement. “The video portray the sense of isolation we are all experiencing right now and how the music truly does connect us all no matter where we are in the world.”

READ: Selena Gomez Releases New Spanish-Language Single ‘De Una Vez’ and Teases Full Spanish Album: ‘I’m Targeting My Heritage’

Musicrauw alejandroSelena Gomeztainy