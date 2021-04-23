Entertainment

Singer-Songwriter Kany García Speaks Out Against Conversion Therapy in Puerto Rico

By April 23, 2021 at 7:26 am
JOCELYN TROCHE

As the Puerto Rican government is debating a bill on conversion therapy, Kany García is speaking out against the controversial practice. The Boricua singer-songwriter wrote an open letter to the senators in favor of Senate Bill 184, which would help end conversion therapy on the island.

Kany is one of Puerto Rico’s most-decorated artists.

García is one of the Puerto Rico’s top artists. She’s won six Latin Grammy out of a career 20 nominations. In March, she was also nominated for her third Grammy Award for her latest album Mesa Para Dos.

This year Kany celebrated five years since coming out.

On Valentine’s Day 2016, García revealed that she was in a relationship with her partner, Jocelyn Troche. The couple is still going strong with Troche appearing in last year’s “Lo Que En Ti Veo.” She and García share beautiful moments in the video. At November’s Latin Grammy Awards, there was a big wave of artists in the LGBTQ+ community in the major categories, including García, Ricky Martin, Pablo Alborán, and Jesse y Joy’s Joy Huerta.

She’s telling Puerto Rican senators to pass Senate Bill 184 in her letter.

Since coming out, García has remained at the forefront of queer issues in Puerto Rico. The passage of Senate Bill 184 seeks to prohibit conversion therapy. The controversial practice has long harmed LGBTQ+ communities. It’s thought of as a way to rid them of their queer gender or sexual identities.

“Puerto Rico deserves that every girl and boy, every young woman and young man can be who they want to be and love who they want to love,” García wrote in her letter. “This measure has nothing to do with religion and everything to do with the protection of Puerto Rican children and youth.”

García speaks from her own experience. “I am an example of how to be faithful to who you are. I am a woman who deeply loves her partner and who is loved by her family and by our people. There is nothing to change. There is nothing to repair. There’s nothing to heal. We have to give the same opportunity that I have had, to be who I am, to all our children and youth.”

García further writes that the bill should be passed as-is without any amendments. According to Al Día news, Popular Democratic Party Senators Gretchen Hau, Elizabeth Rosa Velez, and Migdalia Gonzalez have filed several amendments to Senate Bill 184 as of Wednesday. Puerto Rico’s governor Pedro Pierluisi has indicated that he’s ready to override the senators if necessary.

Rising Star Chesca Talks Career Beginnings, Being a Latina in the Music Industry, Performing at Jimmy Kimmel and More

Latidomusic

Rising Star Chesca Talks Career Beginnings, Being a Latina in the Music Industry, Performing at Jimmy Kimmel and More

By April 19, 2021 at 10:34 am
Courtesy of Chesca

Puerto Rican singer Chesca is the definition of a hustler. She started as the vocalist for her dad’s cover band in Puerto Rico and became her own manager booking shows in places like China and Greece. The world is hers for the taking and she is going for it.

Chesca is ready for global stardom and she’s taking it one step at a time.

During our interview here at Latido Music by mitú, Chesca opened up about how a tragic accident at 11 years old changed her life, how music literally saved her, and the sacrifices she’s had to make to be where she is today.

Watch the full interview below:

Chesca is aware that being a Latina in the music industry isn’t easy but feels compelled to share her story and everything she’s had to do to get here. She would pretend to be her own manager and publicist at the beginning of her career. Chesca would book herself shows around the world where she would get to perform her own original songs. One of her songs actually got picked up by the radio in China, which is a market not many Latin stars even imagine entering, especially not when they’re just starting their careers.

“With everything that I’ve been through, I have a voice, and I have a story to tell that can motivate so many young women, that’s what keeps me going,” Chesca says.

While she had some success performing in English, she felt that she needed to go back to her roots and start doing music in Spanish. The stars aligned, and Chesca was signed by Saban Music Group, and currently has some high-profile collaborations under her belt. She’s behind the viral hit like “Te Quiero Baby (I Love You Baby),” which blew up on TikTok and led her to perform at the Latin Billboards last year with Pitbull.

Chesca most recently performed at the 2021 Latin AMAs red carpet and received a nomination for Best New Latin Artist at the 2021 iHeart Radio Music Awards.

After our conversation with Chesca, it’s clear that she’s making the right moves at the right time to make a name for herself in the industry, and we can’t wait to see what’s next for her career.

Arthur Hanlon and Venezuelan Singer Nella Talk Recording HBO Special ‘Piano y Mujer’

Latidomusic

Arthur Hanlon and Venezuelan Singer Nella Talk Recording HBO Special ‘Piano y Mujer’

By April 15, 2021 at 1:48 pm
WARNER MEDIA / NELLAROJASM / INSTAGRAM

World-famous pianist Arthur Hanlon is premiering his HBO Latino special Piano y Mujer this Friday. The Detroit-born musician will be teaming up with Latina artists like Venezuela’s Nella, Puerto Rico’s Kany García, and Colombia’s Goyo. The collaborations are already available on Hanlon’s album of the same name. Hanlon and Nella talked with Latido Music about recording Piano y Mujer and a few of their career highlights.

Hanlon fuses his jazz sound with his love of Latin music.

Hanlon is an Irish-American musician who has made an impact in the Latin music world thanks to his incredible piano-playing skills. Previously, he’s collaborated with artists like Luis Fonsi, Juanes, Marc Anthony, Lunay, and Prince Royce.

“It’s the rhythms more than anything,” Hanlon tells mitú about his fascination with Latin music. “That was the main attraction for me. La bachata, la salsa, and la merengue. There’s so much piano in those genres. For me, it was like a marriage made in heaven.”

“You can tell how much Arthur is passionate about Latin rhythms,” Nella adds. “It’s like he was born in Latin America. It’s a beautiful thing to play with [Arthur] because you also have the influence from the Anglo world, which I love.”

Hanlon also teamed up with Ozuna for a stellar collaboration.

Most recently, Hanlon featured on Puerto Rican superstar Ozuna’s Aura album. It was a feature on the most important song on the album, the title track, and he didn’t know about it until the eleventh hour.

“It was a great vibe,” Hanlon says. “He sent me an idea about a mirror called espejo. I just took that idea and I tried to play a mirror [on the piano] is what I did. I sent it back to him and I never heard anything back. I swear to God the night before, it was like, ‘Dude, it’s the title track. It’s not espejo anymore. It’s called ‘Aura.” That was cool.”

Nella is a Latin Grammy winner.

Nella is one of the women that’s featured in Hanlon’s Piano y Mujer album and HBO special. She’s in the company of García, ChocQuibTown’s Goyo, Spanish singer Natalia Jimenez, and Evaluna Montaner, the daughter of Argentine icon Ricardo Montaner. Nella rose to prominence after winning the Latin Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2019.

“My music doesn’t exactly follow the radio format,” Nella says. “I was like, ‘I’m very glad to be nominated. I’m not expecting anything.’ When I heard my name, that was freaking crazy I’ve got to admit. It makes me so happy and proud to know that an album that was made with roots [in Venezuela] and vanguardia was recognized by The [Latin Recording] Academy. It was obviously a before and after in my life.”

Nella recently received a co-sign from Juan Luis Guerra.

A recent high in Nella’s career includes featuring on a song with Dominican icon Juan Luis Guerra. When she was a reference vocal in the song “Mi Guitarra” by Javier Limón, Guerra decided to keep her voice on there.

“When Juan Luis Guerra returned the song back to Javier, he didn’t delete my voice,” Nella says. “He kept my voice and did harmonies with my voice. It was such a beautiful and humble thing for him to do that he didn’t need to. It was a great honor to be chosen by him.”

For Piano y Mujer, Hanlon worked with Nella on songs that spoke to her Venezuelan roots.

Hanlon arranged the music for Piano y Mujer with Venezuelan producer Motiff. Hanlon played piano on two songs that are personal to Nella. The first one is “Caballo Viejo,” a popular folk song in Venezuela.

“I’ve listened to it since I was a baby and it’s been in my blood, but I’ve never performed it,” Nella says. “It was such a great opportunity to do this for the first time. It’s always beautiful for me to sing a little bit of my roots.”

Hanlon and Nella also worked together on “Me Llaman Nella.” That song was the lead single from Nella’s debut album Voy that helped her win her Latin Grammy.

“I always dreamed about having a remix of that song and there you go,” Nella says. “People got to know me [with that song] because it also tells my story. That’s going to be like my ‘Don’t Stop Believin” by Journey. That song that you’re going to sing your whole freaking life. It was beautiful to hear with a different rhythm that respected the melody and the essence of the song.”

Hanlon and Nella also told us about who they want to collaborate with next.

As for what’s next, Hanlon says that he’s working on something that will hopefully make Colombian icon Carlos Vives’ Cumbiana Dos album. Nella reveals that she wants to work with more women. At the top of her list is Mayra Andrade, who hails from Cape Verde. Nella’s next album will be released on April 30.

Hanlon’s Piano y Mujer special airs on HBO Latino this Friday at 10 p.m. EST/PST. The show will be available to stream on HBO Max afterward.

