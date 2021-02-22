Entertainment

HBO Documentary Series Examines How The Public Let Woody Allen Get Away With Molestation Accusations

By February 22, 2021 at 3:00 am
Ron Galella / Getty

Dylan Farrow’s name has been tightly linked to the story she has been telling since 1992.

For three decades her account of being molested by her adoptive father, director Woody Allen, while in her mother Mia Farrow’s attic in Connecticut and molested her when she was seven years old has not wavered. She first told the story at the time of the incident to therapists, then she told police, and years later in 2014, she wrote an oped to the New York Times and again in 2017 for the Los Angeles Times. In 2018 she spoke about the incident in a televised interview with CBS and now she’s telling the same story, which many have cast doubt on in a four-part documentary from HBO titled Allen v. Farrow.

Allen v. Farrow investigates the abuse allegations and subsequent custody battle that gravely affected Farrow’s career but has only recently begun to create problems for Allen.

The new documentary series aired its first episode which examined the ways in which Allen’s behavior toward Dylan struck family, friends, and even a psychiatrist as inappropriate. The episode details how Allen took up an obsessive interest in Dylan after her adoption.

“I was always in his clutches,” Dylan remembered in the first episode. “He was always hunting me.” Dylan goes onto recall instances in which Allen would “direct” her on how to suck his thumb and what to do with her “tongue.” At one point a family friend backs up this behavior saying she’d seen Dylan doing this one time while other family members and acquaintances said they’d also witnessed Allen’s oddly sexual treatment of Dylan.

Allen has always denied the allegations brought forth by Dylan and has largely gotten away from the stain of such claims to continue his career based on the “woman scorned” trope.

Allen has proven to be the exception to the #MeToo movement in Hollywood despite many who claim to support the efforts to end sexual abuse in the industry. Prominent actresses like Scarlett Johansson, Blake Lively, Kate Winslet, Cate Blanchett, and even Selena Gomez worked with Allen in the decades after he was accused of abuse. Gomez starred alongside Timothée Chalamet in Allen’s 2017 film A Rainy Day in New York, which was eventually shelved by the movie’s production company, Amazon Studios after Dylan reiterated her claims in the 2017 op-ed.

Since the 90s, Allen has maintained that Farrow, his former partner of 12 years, conducted a smear campaign against him after she discovered his affair with her 21-year-old adopted daughter, Soon-Yi Previn.

At the time of their tumultuous divorce, which came as a result of the affair, Allen claimed that Dylan had been coached by Farrow. In response to the documentary, Allen denied interview requests for the documentary and described it after the fact as a “hatchet job riddled with falsehoods” and a “shoddy hit piece.”

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

Cuban Gossip Blogger Perez Hilton Says He ‘Regrets’ the Cruel Way He Used to Write About Britney Spears

Entertainment

Cuban Gossip Blogger Perez Hilton Says He ‘Regrets’ the Cruel Way He Used to Write About Britney Spears

By February 17, 2021 at 6:04 pm
BY  | February 17, 2021 AT 6:04 pm
Photos via Getty Images

Recently, there has been quite the reckoning over how the media and society treated Britney Spears in the early 2000s. A scandalous New York Times documentary premiered earlier this month that gave a new perspective on the media’s treatment of Britney Spears.

The documentary, entitled “Framing Britney Spears”, chronicles the media’s inhumane and unethical coverage of the fragile popstar in her darkest moments.

And one media figure in particular is catching a lot of heat for his past behavior: Cuban-American gossip blogger Perez Hilton.

At one point in the documentary, viewers see a 2005 clip of Perez Hilton (born Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr.) seemingly taking delight in Britney’s pain. “Thank you, Britney Spears,” he says while appearing on a talk show. “Being bad is good for my business.”

The clip seemed to spark the public’s collective memory of Perez’s excessive cruelty towards Spears in the glory days of his blog.

Many recognized Perez as the symbol of the 2000s culture of cruelty that drove Britney Spears towards her breaking point.

At the peak of his popularity, Perez would publish blog posts accusing Britney of being an “unfit mother”. Right after Heath Ledger died he sold t-shirts that read: “Why couldn’t have it been Britney?” He would criticize her body, her looks, her mental health, her music, and her parenting skills ad nauseum.

As Wesley Morris, a culture critic from the New York Times and someone who was interviewed in the documentary, put it: “There was too much money to be made off of her suffering.”

Both viewers of the documentary and Britney fans alike took to Twitter to denounce Perez and demand he apologize.

Perez appeared on “Good Morning Britain” on Monday to express his “regret” for his actions, while also seeming to defend his past behavior.

via Good Morning Britain

Having the audacity to wear a Britney Spears t-shirt, Perez said: “I regret a lot or most of what I said about Britney as I’m sure Piers [Morgan] would if he were here, the things he’s said in the past. Thankfully, hopefully, many of us get older, we get wiser.”

Perez then went on to compare his experience to that of Diane Sawyer’s–someone who also caught flack for her disrespectful interview tactics with a young Spears. “You know, somebody that was talked about in this documentary briefly, Diane Sawyer–respected journalist, a good woman–but many people were painting her out to be a villain,” he said.

“I think a lot of fans and folks just want to blame this person and that person and…it’s not as simple as that. There are real mental health issues at play with Britney Spears.”

Possibly. But it’s also possible that her mental health issues might not have spiraled so out of control if vicious bloggers like Perez Hilton would’ve just left her alone.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
Britney Spearsdocumentaryperez hilton

The Trailer for the Documentary Series ‘Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine’ Just Dropped and We Can’t Look Away

Entertainment

The Trailer for the Documentary Series ‘Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine’ Just Dropped and We Can’t Look Away

By February 3, 2021 at 7:00 pm
BY  | February 3, 2021 AT 7:00 pm

Looks like Tekashi 6ix9ine can’t stay away from the spotlight. Or rather, the spotlight can’t stay away from Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Showtime just dropped a trailer for it’s new documentary, Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine, that will document the rise and fall of Tekashi 6ix9ine–hip-hop’s most hated player.

According to Showtime, the three-part series will depict Tekashi 6ix9ine’s “epic rise to notoriety” through exclusive access to the controversial rapper.

According the press release, the interviews were conducted after 6ix9ine’s release from jail in April, 2020. Per Showtime “director Karam Gill (Ice Cold, G-Funk) examines the culture of manufactured celebrity through 6ix9ine’s mastery of social media.”

Based on the sound bites that were played throughout the trailer, viewers will be treated to an insightful peek into 6ix9ine’s psyche.

The documentary seems to be pedaling the narrative that it was 6ix9ine’s masterplan all along to become the most hated rapper in hip-hop history.

The trailer is peppered with outrageous statements from 6ix9ine, like “Superheroes always die. Villains never die. I wanna be a villain,” and “I think if I was to die today, I would be a legend.” When an of-camera voice asks him: “Famous or infamous?”, 6ix9ine responds: “Infamous.”

There are also numerous talking heads throughout the trailer who call 6ix9ine everything from “the worst person on earth” to “a genius”. One commentator claims at that, at one point point, Tekashi “had the whole city wanting to kill him.”

In case you missed it, Tekashi 6ix9ine, aka Daniel Hernandez, rose to prominence through his outrageous antics and public feuds. Oh. He also made some music.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was part of the first wave of the “Sound Cloud rap explosion”. He burst onto the scene with his first commercial single, “Gummo” in 2017, and then it seemed like he was everywhere.

Before long, he was teaming up with rap giants like Nicki Minaj, releasing the mega-hit song “Fefe” with the female rapper. The song ended up charting at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, officially cementing him as a rapper to be reckoned with.

But very quickly, 6ix9ine controversial personal life overtook his professional success. He started making headlines for everything from shootings, assault and violence, sexual assault, and even charges of “child sexual performance”.

It all came to a head when 6ix9ine was arrested in 2018 on conspiracy to murder and armed robbery charges.

During his trial, he notoriously gave up the names of tons of fellow Blood gang members. He also notably brought up Cardi B’s name during trial, even though the two have allegedly never even met. His status as a “snitch” put a virtual target on his back in the hip-hop community.

At one point in Supervillain‘s trailer, Tekashi compares himself to the Joker, saying: “He’s the bad guy, but you just fall in love with him.”

…We’re still waiting for the love part.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
documentaryhip-hopShowtimeTekashi69