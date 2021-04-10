Entertainment

The Cast of ‘Glee’ Along With Demi Lovato Paid Tribute to Naya Rivera At the GLAAD Awards

By April 10, 2021 at 11:21 pm
Photo via Getty

On Thursday, the cast of “Glee” paid tribute to Naya Rivera at the GLAAD Media Awards. Rivera was a once-in-a-lifetime talent the touched so many lives personally and through the screen while she was alive. But perhaps none of Naya’s roles were as impactful as Santana Lopez was.

This year, GLAAD decided to take time to honor the impact Naya Rivera had on LGBTQ representation onscreen.

During a time when LGBTQ represenation onscreen was rare, Santana Lopez was groundbreaking for being both queer and Latina. Santana went from a shut-off closeted cheerleader to an out-and-proud lesbian woman. This was a story arc many queer kids had never seen before.

Demi Lovato introduced the cast of “Glee” with a touching speech. She described how honored she was (and still is) to have played Santana’s girlfriend, Dani, on the show.

“I don’t have to tell you that this year was a tough, tough year,” Lovato said. “A particular moment of heartbreak stands out for me: losing my friend Naya Rivera. I will always cherish the chance I got to play Naya’s girlfriend, Dani, on ‘Glee.’”

“The character Naya played, Santana Lopez, was groundbreaking for closeted queer girls — like I was at the time,” she went on. “And her ambition and accomplishments inspired Latina women all over the world.”

Then, dozens of former “Glee” cast members gathered via Zoom to pay tribute to Naya Rivera.

The tribute featured former “Glee” actors like Darren Criss, Jane Lynch, Matthew Morrison, Amber Riley, Heather Morris, Harry Shum Jr., Jenna Ushkowitz, Chris Colfer, and Kevin McHale. There were also many others.

“Naya would be honored to receive this recognition,” read the statement. “When Naya was told that Santana would be a lesbian she called me to let me know and I asked her how did she feel about that and she said ‘I feel great about it!'”

“This year marks the tenth anniversary that Naya’s character, Santana Lopez, came out on ‘Glee’,” said Dot-Marie Jones, who played Coach Beast on the Fox series.

“Santana basically got disowned by her family. And as alot of us know, that’s a feeling too many LGBTQ kids know too well,” continued Chris Colfer, who played Kurt Hummel.

The loving tribute then ended with a written statement from Naya Rivera’s mother Yolanda Previtire, who couldn’t make it to the call.

“Little did we know that she would impact so many people in the LGBTQ community. Her desire was to always be an advocate to those who did not have a voice.

“She continued: “I don’t believe that she realized how important she was to this world. I am grateful that my eldest daughter helped to change the landscape of how we view and see each other.”

“Her desire was to always be an advocate to those who did not have a voice,” the message read, in part. “I don’t believe that she realized how important she was to this world. I am grateful that my eldest daughter helped to change the landscape of how we view and see each other.”

Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande Cast a Spell With Magical "Met Him Last Night" Duet

Entertainment

Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande Cast a Spell With Magical “Met Him Last Night” Duet

By April 7, 2021 at 1:23 pm
BY  | April 7, 2021 AT 1:23 pm
DDLOVATO / ARIANAGRANDE / INSTAGRAM

Demi Lovato teamed up with fellow superstar Ariana Grande on her new album Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over. The pop powerhouses join forces for the duet “Met Him Last Night.”

This is Demi’s first album since her hospitalization for a drug overdose.

Dancing with the Devil marks Lovato’s first album since her 2018 hospitalization for a drug overdose. As the album’s title alludes to, throughout the 19 songs she explores battling with her inner demons. In the music video for the title track, Lovato reenacts the night of her drug overdose. She and Grande come face-to-face with one of the devils in “Met Him Last Night.”

Ariana wrote “Met Him Last Night” for Demi and, fortunately, they recorded it together.

“[Ariana has] always been super supportive of me and my career, and it’s so awesome to have a friend like her in the industry,” Lovato told Apple Music about the collaboration. “She started writing this song and immediately thought of me, so when she gave it to me, I was like, ‘We should just sing this together.'”

Grande wrote “Met Him Last Night” with Stanaj, Dominican-American songwriter Xavi, and her TBHits, the producer behind “Thank U, Next” and “7 Rings.” Lovato and Demi trade verses about toxic lovers that they’re hung up on.

“I seen the devil, yeah I met him last night / One conversation, now he’s spending the night,” they sing together.

The vocal power, the beautiful harmonies, and finally hearing Demi and Ariana together makes this spellbinding song all the more magical.

Lovato has a number of all-women collaborations on her Dancing With the Devil album. She also teams up with rap star Saweetie in “My Girlfriends Are My Boyfriends” and Miley Cyrus’ sister, Noah Cyrus, in “Easy.”

Demi Lovato Recreates Her 2018 Drug Overdose In New Music Video For 'Dancing With the Devil'

Entertainment

Demi Lovato Recreates Her 2018 Drug Overdose In New Music Video For ‘Dancing With the Devil’

By April 3, 2021 at 5:03 pm
BY  | April 3, 2021 AT 5:03 pm
Screenshot via YouTube

As you probably know, Demi Lovato has been in the news recently for discussing her trauma, addiction struggles, and 2018 overdose in her YouTube documentary series, “Dancing With the Devil”.

The YouTube series was named after a song of the same name that describes Demi’s spiral into addiction and subsequent brush with death.

“Dancing With the Devil” starts off with words that many addicts say to themselves: “It’s just a little red wine, I’ll be fine.” But by the second verse, Lovato is mentioning “white lines” and “glass pipes” (i.e. cocaine and crystal meth).

The confessional song continues: “I was dancing with the devil, out of control/Almost made it to Heaven, it was closer than you know/Playing with the enemy, gambling with my soul/It’s so hard to say no, when you’re dancing with the devil.”

In a powerful creative decision, Demi recreated her near-death 2018 heroine overdose in the music video for “Dancing With the Devil”.

The music video for “Dancing With the Devil” starts off with Demi Lovato in a hospital bed. Lovato’s blood is filtered through various tubes. The video then flashes to Demi drinking heavily in a bar. The outfit she wears is the same outfit that she wore the night of her overdose.

For viewer’s of Demi’s documentary series of the same name, the following scenes are all too familiar. We see a faceless drug dealer pass Lovato a bag of drugs. The next scene shows Demi passed out in bed while the drug dealer looks on. From the documentary, we know that the unnamed drug dealer sexually assaulted Lovato while she was heavily intoxicated. He then left her “for dead” as she was overdosing in her bed.

The video recreates Demi Lovato’s 2018 overdose with meticulous detail.

It’s obvious that Lovato and her team put a lot of thought into the staging of this video. Savvy viewers can see that Lovato hired look-alike actors to portray all the people that were around her that fateful 2018 day.

Although all of the actors remain faceless, it’s obvious who they’re meant to be. We see people that resemble her assistant, her mother, and her sister, throughout the video. All of these people were interviewed on-camera for her documentary series. At one point, we even see first-responders attempting to resuscitate Demi while she’s OD’ing in bed.

Demi Lovato took to Twitter to confess how difficult it was to shoot a video that hit so close to home.

“Creating the music video for #DancingWithTheDevil was not the easiest shoot I’ve ever done,” she wrote. “I create my art to heal, and to inspire others. I’m here today and I’m happy you are too.”

