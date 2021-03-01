Entertainment

We’re Finally Getting a First Look at What the Disney+ ‘Proud Family’ Reboot Will Look Like

By March 1, 2021 at 8:28 pm
Photo via Disney+

In case you haven’t heard, The Proud Family–the classic cartoon of the early 2000s–is being rebooted on Disney+. And before you get worried, the characters will be voiced by the original cast. Obviously, we’re also hoping that the original theme song remains (you can’t beat early-aughts Destiny’s Child).

The original animated series was trailblazing for having a young Black girl, Penny Proud, as its main character–a rarity at the time. Also, the rest of the characters were, refreshingly, almost all people of color.

Last week, Disney+ revealed a first look at the new series, which will be called “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”.

The first look trailer gave fans a look at what the creators have called the new “family tree”. The rebooted cast will be full of old favorites–like Dijonay Jones and Zoey Howzer.

In addition, the show will not be leaving out the Prouds’ next-door neighbors and frenemies, the Boulevardez family. That means we’ll be seeing a lot more of Felix, Sunset, and Lacienega Boulevardez. (Fun fact: Felix Boulevardez was voiced by Carlos Mencia–no word yet on whether the comedian will be returning for the reboot.)

One of the most exciting additions to the cast of characters is a character named Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, voiced by Keke Palmer.

According to reports, Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins is the adopted daughter of a mixed race family. Moreover, Maya will also be both “woke” and an activist who “isn’t afraid to use her voice for good.” Sounds very 2021.

Naturally, the Twitterverse has quite a lot to say about the “Proud Family” reboot.

Although most people roll their eyes at the news of a reboot, in this case, the general reception to “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” was positive.

This person is happy that they didn’t completely switch up the animation style of the original show.

We’re glad that the new show is sticking to hand-drawn animation. We’re also glad that the characters don’t look radically different.

This person was glad that there is a reboot that has non-white characters as the protagonists.

Unfortunately, a lot of the projects that are currently being rebooted are shows from a bygone era where non-white people were rarely center stage.

This person is stoked that the series’ creators decided to stick with the original voice actors–with the added benefit of Keke Palmer.

Yes, the woman who voices Sunset Boulevardez (Maria Canals-Barrera) also played Theresa Russo on “Wizards of Waverly Place” and Demi Lovato’s mom on “Camp Rock“.

Sofia Vergara Will Be Starring In a Gender-Swapped ‘Zorro’ TV Series Reboot Produced By Robert Rodriguez

Entertainment

Sofia Vergara Will Be Starring In a Gender-Swapped ‘Zorro’ TV Series Reboot Produced By Robert Rodriguez

By December 18, 2020 at 3:56 pm
BY  | December 18, 2020 AT 3:56 pm
Photos: Jason Merritt; Gary Miller/Getty Images

Just when you thought you’d heard it all, news of Sofia Vergara playing Zorro’ TV Series comes out, and you have to start questioning everything.

That’s right–recently the news broke that Vergara will be starring in a “Zorro” TV series where she’ll be playing a female version of the legendary masked vigilante.

According to the press release, the Colombian beauty will be playing the character of Sola Dominguez, an “underground artist who fights for social justice as a contemporary version of the mythical Zorro’ TV Series.” The plot will thicken as Dominguez’s “life is threatened by several criminal organizations after she exposes them.” So…it sounds like the series will also be set in modern times? Interesting.

The character of “Zoro” was created by Johnston McCulley in 1919. The legend follows a masked, caped crusader (alias: Don Diego de la Vega) in Alta California who defends Indigenous and poor Californians from the heartless and exploitative ruling class.

The wildly popular character started off appearing in the pages of pulp fiction books before making his big-screen debut in 1920. Since then, the character has been played by everyone from Douglas Fairbanks to Antonio Banderas to Christian Meier.

This time around, the reboot is being produced by Mexican-American Robert Rodriguez of “Machete” and “Spy Kids” fame.

According to reports, the pilot will be directed by Robert Rodriguez’s sister, writer-director Rebecca Rodriguez. So that means the main creative team is made up of Latinos and will be spearheaded by a woman. This sounds like a super exciting project!

This isn’t the first time that Rodriguez and Vergara have partnered up professionally. The duo previously teamed up for 2013’s Machete Kills in which Vergara played a deadly and seductive brothel owner.

This isn’t the first time that Robert Rodriguez has been attached to a Zorro movie. He was initially set to direct 1999’s version, The Mask of Zorro, starring Antonio Banderas, but ended up shelving that project due to creative differences.

We hope that Rodriguez can truly execute his vision this time around! We love to see Latinos as a creative force in front of and behind the camera.

Keke Palmer Made History By Becoming The First Black VMAs Host In 33-Years

Entertainment

Keke Palmer Made History By Becoming The First Black VMAs Host In 33-Years

By August 31, 2020 at 3:36 pm
BY  | August 31, 2020 AT 3:36 pm
Frazer Harrison / Getty

Since her appearance at Black Lives Matter protests, just about everyone knows that Keke Palmer is a whole mood. She’s proving to be a history maker too.

Over the weekend, the 26-year-old actress became the first Black woman to host the VMAs in thirty-three years. For her appearance, she paid tribute to Black people, the movement, and Chadwick Boseman.

All while stunning in vintage Versace.

During her hosting duties, Palmer kicked off the show with her most powerful Black Lives Matter message yet.

Dressed in a feather-fringed art deco gown Palmer took to the digital stage with an impassioned speech about the power of music to make cultural change. “This is incredible. I can’t believe MTV asked me to host. I don’t know if I was their first choice or the only one brave enough to do it during COVID,” Palmer joked. “Either way, I got the job!”

“As rough as it’s been, there have been incredible moments of inspiration that have given my generation hope,” she went onto continue. “We’ve seen heroes going above and beyond, whether they drive a delivery truck, work at a grocery store, or serve on the front lines in a hospital. And with the Black Lives Matter movement, we’ve seen our generation step up, take to the streets, and make sure our voices will be heard. Enough is enough!”

Speaking about the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake, Palmer said his murder was “yet another devastating reminder that we can’t stop.”

“We can never tolerate police brutality. Or any injustice. We must continue the fight to end systemic racism,” Palmer explained saying that it is “time to be the change we want to see.”

“Music has that power. Music can help us heal,” she went onto share. “It’s all love, and that’s what tonight is about.”

Before officially kicking off the show, Palmer dedicated the show to the memory of Chadwick Boseman.

“Before we get into the music tonight, we need to talk about the devastating loss of Chadwick Boseman, an actor whose talent and passion is a true inspiration to all the fans he touched and everyone he encountered,” Palmer said. “We dedicate tonight’s show to a man whose spirit touched so many. He is a true hero. Not just onscreen but in everything he did. His impact lives forever.”

Over the weekend, Palmer became the first woman of color to host the show since 1986. Back then -MTV VJ Downtown Julie Brown co-hosted the show.

