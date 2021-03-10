Entertainment

Cardi B Is the First Female Rapper to Have a Diamond Song With ‘Bodak Yellow’

By March 10, 2021 at 9:02 pm
Cardi B continues to show the world that she is unstoppable. The “WAP” singer’s career has been marked with groundbreaking firsts, like having the longest-running No. 1 song by a female rapper (before Lizzo toppled that in 2019).

Now, four years after its release, “Bodak Yellow” is officially certified diamond. This makes Cardi B the first female rapper to have a diamond single.

A record is certified diamond when a song has gone 10-times platinum and sold 10 million units.

The fan account @BardiUpdatess posted a video of Cardi discovering that “Bodak Yellow” was officially certified diamond. In the video, a member of Cardi’s team reveals the diamond certification plaque to Cardi, who seems incredulous. “For real? For real?” she repeatedly asks.

A day before the announcement, Cardi posted a video teasing the reveal, telling her fans they were in for some big news.

“So, I’ve been rehearsing all day today. I’m really stressed out, my body’s aching… they telling me like, ‘Oh, you gotta go meet up with Atlantic [Records] execs. I’m like, ‘Yo, I’m f—–g tired. I don’t want to talk about no Grammys; I don’t want to talk about no album.'”

She continued: “Then, I still got drove to a restaurant. Then, I’m here and I just got this crazy surprise. I think you guys are gonna find out tomorrow.”

She finished the video by thanking her fans. “I just wanna say thank you guys so much because without you guys this wouldn’t happen. This really made my day and really uplifted me for this crazy performance. I know you guys are gonna be really, really happy.”

After the news was announced, Cardi posted a “How it started vs. How it’s going” meme on Instagram, documenting the years-long journey up to this moment.

In the post, we see a early-20s Cardi dancing to the freshly-made “Bodak Yellow” single, reveling in the sound of her new song. The next slide shows RIAA certification. The third slide shows her seeing her Diamond certification for the first time.

Cardi captioned the post with an emotional message to her fans. “How it started, how’s its going,” she wrote. “Thank you everyone that sent me beautiful congrats on Bodak going Diamond. A couple of years ago I didn’t even understand what going diamond means or meant, I just wanted to win and break in. This record changed my life.”

She also took to Twitter to tell her fans that she’s still processing the incredible news.

She wrote: “I need a moment guys… I’ll talk to you guys tomorrow and I’ll be reposting. I’m too emotional to see all these beautiful tweets.”

Here’s to Cardi B’s next diamond record! We’re sure the future will hold many more.

