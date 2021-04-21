People Are Calling Demi Lovato Entitled For Threatening a Frozen Yogurt Shop

Entertainment

We can all agree that Demi Lovato has been through a lot. She had a rough childhood, a troubled adolescence, and an adulthood filled with addiction and eating disorders. But, going through a lot doesn’t excuse disrespectful behavior. And this time, the source of her wrath was…a frozen yogurt shop.

Earlier this week, Demi Lovato caught major heat for publicly calling out a small frozen yogurt chain for being “diet culture vultures.”

Demi Lovato calls out a Los Angeles frozen yogurt shop for its “harmful messaging” regarding their sugar free cookies and other diet foods. pic.twitter.com/6teLtOaITH — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 18, 2021

Lovato took to her Instagram to blast local LA fro-yo shop The Bigg Chill for having sugar-free and gluten-free frozen yogurt options.

“Finding it extremely hard to order froyo from @thebiggchillofficial when you have to walk past tons of sugar free cookies/other diet foods before you get to the counter. Do better please,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

She continued: “You can find a way to provide an inviting environment for all people with different needs. Including eating disorders—one of the deadliest mental illnesses only second to [opioid] overdoses. Don’t make excuses, just do better.”

As soon as Demi’s Instagram story went up, people were annoyed that Lovato was tagging a small chain with a lot less power and followers than her.

Demi Lovato using her army of millions of followers to target a small business for daring to offer healthy ice cream options is really pathetic. — chris evans (@chris_notcapn) April 20, 2021

Demi also posted DM screenshots between her and the frozen yogurt shop, where some interpreted Demi as being rude to the business owners. The owners tried to defend themselves, saying that they were not “diet culture vultures”, but Demi refused to hear it.

“Not just that. Your service was terrible. So rude. The whole experience was triggering and awful,” she wrote back. “You can carry things for other people while also caring for another percentage of your customers who struggle DAILY just to even step foot in your store.”

To make matters worse, TMZ got their hands on some other screenshots between Demi Lovato and the frozen yogurt shop that showed Demi low-key threatening them.

“The customer is always right”? Demi Lovato is insufferable. I feel bad for the employees who had to serve her that day. pic.twitter.com/U8lDKSXCHk — 💋🌹💋 (@BlueGworl) April 20, 2021

“Don’t keep going with this,” the screenshots say. “You don’t want to mess with me. You’re in the wrong and the customer is always right. You already know this, listen to your customer and do better.”

Needless to say, it didn’t sit right with some people that Demi Lovato, a high-powered celeb, was using her power to possibly blackball a small business.

“Demi Lovato using her army of millions of followers to target a small business for daring to offer healthy ice cream options is really pathetic,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Imagine threatening a small business like that,” wrote another. “This is the real her and exactly why I don’t buy her victim narrative. ‘You don’t want to mess with me’ or what? You’re going to burn down someone’s business and livelihood??”

After the immense amount of backlash, Demi Lovato apologized. But some people felt that the apology was more “Sorry, Not Sorry” than from the heart.

Demi Lovato addressed the controversy in an Instagram video. “I’m sorry that I got the messaging wrong. I’m sorry that I may have disappointed some people,” she said.

“I’m not coming after a small business as someone with a lot of followers. That’s not what I’m doing here,” she continued. “I walked into a situation that didn’t sit right with me. My intuition said, ‘Speak up about this.’ So I did, and I feel good about that. What I don’t feel good about is…how the message has gotten misconstrued.”

But as of now, fans and casual followers alike aren’t convinced. “I fully wish her well in her mental health and eating disorder struggles,” wrote one Twitter user. “But even after the initial message and backlash…she kept going. And kinda threatened them. She’s came off as a rich, entitled Karen.”

Here’s to hoping Demi lives and learns for the better.

