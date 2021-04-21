Entertainment

People Are Calling Demi Lovato Entitled For Threatening a Frozen Yogurt Shop

By April 21, 2021 at 5:39 pm
We can all agree that Demi Lovato has been through a lot. She had a rough childhood, a troubled adolescence, and an adulthood filled with addiction and eating disorders. But, going through a lot doesn’t excuse disrespectful behavior. And this time, the source of her wrath was…a frozen yogurt shop.

Earlier this week, Demi Lovato caught major heat for publicly calling out a small frozen yogurt chain for being “diet culture vultures.”

Lovato took to her Instagram to blast local LA fro-yo shop The Bigg Chill for having sugar-free and gluten-free frozen yogurt options.

“Finding it extremely hard to order froyo from @thebiggchillofficial when you have to walk past tons of sugar free cookies/other diet foods before you get to the counter. Do better please,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

She continued: “You can find a way to provide an inviting environment for all people with different needs. Including eating disorders—one of the deadliest mental illnesses only second to [opioid] overdoses. Don’t make excuses, just do better.”

As soon as Demi’s Instagram story went up, people were annoyed that Lovato was tagging a small chain with a lot less power and followers than her.

Demi also posted DM screenshots between her and the frozen yogurt shop, where some interpreted Demi as being rude to the business owners. The owners tried to defend themselves, saying that they were not “diet culture vultures”, but Demi refused to hear it.

“Not just that. Your service was terrible. So rude. The whole experience was triggering and awful,” she wrote back. “You can carry things for other people while also caring for another percentage of your customers who struggle DAILY just to even step foot in your store.”

To make matters worse, TMZ got their hands on some other screenshots between Demi Lovato and the frozen yogurt shop that showed Demi low-key threatening them.

“Don’t keep going with this,” the screenshots say. “You don’t want to mess with me. You’re in the wrong and the customer is always right. You already know this, listen to your customer and do better.”

Needless to say, it didn’t sit right with some people that Demi Lovato, a high-powered celeb, was using her power to possibly blackball a small business.

“Demi Lovato using her army of millions of followers to target a small business for daring to offer healthy ice cream options is really pathetic,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Imagine threatening a small business like that,” wrote another. “This is the real her and exactly why I don’t buy her victim narrative. ‘You don’t want to mess with me’ or what? You’re going to burn down someone’s business and livelihood??”

After the immense amount of backlash, Demi Lovato apologized. But some people felt that the apology was more “Sorry, Not Sorry” than from the heart.

Demi Lovato addressed the controversy in an Instagram video. “I’m sorry that I got the messaging wrong. I’m sorry that I may have disappointed some people,” she said.

“I’m not coming after a small business as someone with a lot of followers. That’s not what I’m doing here,” she continued. “I walked into a situation that didn’t sit right with me. My intuition said, ‘Speak up about this.’ So I did, and I feel good about that. What I don’t feel good about is…how the message has gotten misconstrued.”

But as of now, fans and casual followers alike aren’t convinced. “I fully wish her well in her mental health and eating disorder struggles,” wrote one Twitter user. “But even after the initial message and backlash…she kept going. And kinda threatened them. She’s came off as a rich, entitled Karen.”

Here’s to hoping Demi lives and learns for the better.

On Thursday, the cast of “Glee” paid tribute to Naya Rivera at the GLAAD Media Awards. Rivera was a once-in-a-lifetime talent the touched so many lives personally and through the screen while she was alive. But perhaps none of Naya’s roles were as impactful as Santana Lopez was.

This year, GLAAD decided to take time to honor the impact Naya Rivera had on LGBTQ representation onscreen.

During a time when LGBTQ represenation onscreen was rare, Santana Lopez was groundbreaking for being both queer and Latina. Santana went from a shut-off closeted cheerleader to an out-and-proud lesbian woman. This was a story arc many queer kids had never seen before.

Demi Lovato introduced the cast of “Glee” with a touching speech. She described how honored she was (and still is) to have played Santana’s girlfriend, Dani, on the show.

“I don’t have to tell you that this year was a tough, tough year,” Lovato said. “A particular moment of heartbreak stands out for me: losing my friend Naya Rivera. I will always cherish the chance I got to play Naya’s girlfriend, Dani, on ‘Glee.’”

“The character Naya played, Santana Lopez, was groundbreaking for closeted queer girls — like I was at the time,” she went on. “And her ambition and accomplishments inspired Latina women all over the world.”

Then, dozens of former “Glee” cast members gathered via Zoom to pay tribute to Naya Rivera.

The tribute featured former “Glee” actors like Darren Criss, Jane Lynch, Matthew Morrison, Amber Riley, Heather Morris, Harry Shum Jr., Jenna Ushkowitz, Chris Colfer, and Kevin McHale. There were also many others.

“Naya would be honored to receive this recognition,” read the statement. “When Naya was told that Santana would be a lesbian she called me to let me know and I asked her how did she feel about that and she said ‘I feel great about it!'”

“This year marks the tenth anniversary that Naya’s character, Santana Lopez, came out on ‘Glee’,” said Dot-Marie Jones, who played Coach Beast on the Fox series.

“Santana basically got disowned by her family. And as alot of us know, that’s a feeling too many LGBTQ kids know too well,” continued Chris Colfer, who played Kurt Hummel.

The loving tribute then ended with a written statement from Naya Rivera’s mother Yolanda Previtire, who couldn’t make it to the call.

“Little did we know that she would impact so many people in the LGBTQ community. Her desire was to always be an advocate to those who did not have a voice.

“She continued: “I don’t believe that she realized how important she was to this world. I am grateful that my eldest daughter helped to change the landscape of how we view and see each other.”

“Her desire was to always be an advocate to those who did not have a voice,” the message read, in part. “I don’t believe that she realized how important she was to this world. I am grateful that my eldest daughter helped to change the landscape of how we view and see each other.”

Demi Lovato teamed up with fellow superstar Ariana Grande on her new album Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over. The pop powerhouses join forces for the duet “Met Him Last Night.”

This is Demi’s first album since her hospitalization for a drug overdose.

Dancing with the Devil marks Lovato’s first album since her 2018 hospitalization for a drug overdose. As the album’s title alludes to, throughout the 19 songs she explores battling with her inner demons. In the music video for the title track, Lovato reenacts the night of her drug overdose. She and Grande come face-to-face with one of the devils in “Met Him Last Night.”

Ariana wrote “Met Him Last Night” for Demi and, fortunately, they recorded it together.

“[Ariana has] always been super supportive of me and my career, and it’s so awesome to have a friend like her in the industry,” Lovato told Apple Music about the collaboration. “She started writing this song and immediately thought of me, so when she gave it to me, I was like, ‘We should just sing this together.'”

Grande wrote “Met Him Last Night” with Stanaj, Dominican-American songwriter Xavi, and her TBHits, the producer behind “Thank U, Next” and “7 Rings.” Lovato and Demi trade verses about toxic lovers that they’re hung up on.

“I seen the devil, yeah I met him last night / One conversation, now he’s spending the night,” they sing together.

The vocal power, the beautiful harmonies, and finally hearing Demi and Ariana together makes this spellbinding song all the more magical.

Lovato has a number of all-women collaborations on her Dancing With the Devil album. She also teams up with rap star Saweetie in “My Girlfriends Are My Boyfriends” and Miley Cyrus’ sister, Noah Cyrus, in “Easy.”

