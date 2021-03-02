Demi Lovato Pens a Powerful Instagram Post Condemning Diet Culture: ‘I Don’t Count Calories Anymore’

For many people, the past year has been a time for immense change–sometimes for the worse, sometimes for the better. It appears, however, that Demi Lovato has been using the pandemic to focus on positive growth.
On Monday, Demi Lovato shared a post to Instagram telling her fans that she “accidentally lost weight” by unsubscribing from diet culture.
On Instagram, Demi posted a video showing off her healthy-looking body accompanied by a lengthy text describing her food journey.
“Accidentally lost weight,” read the text. “I don’t count calories anymore, I don’t over-exercise anymore, I don’t restrict or purge. And I especially don’t live life according to diet culture…And I’ve actually lost weight. This is a different experience, but I feel full. Not of food, but of divine wisdom and cosmic guidance.”
She captioned the post: “I’m full of peace, serenity, joy, and love today.”
Demi posted the moving health update on the heels of National Eating Disorders Awareness Week, a time when she’s been posting a lot of information with her followers.
On Sunday, she educated her followers about orthorexia, a disorder in which the person affected has an “obsession with proper or ‘healthful’ eating.”
On Monday, Demi also posted a video decrying the widespread use of photo filters that distort a person’s natural appearance. Demi wrote: “Unrealistic beauty expectations with these filters got me like: ‘But can I always look like this?’ ‘My skin is not this smooth.’ ‘Wait, do I need a smaller nose?'”
She added: “Thank god I’m realizing this now and I’m sorry for using them without realizing how dangerous they were before. Thank god these weren’t around when I was 13, but also…how are teens supposed to learn how to accept themselves with this shit?”
Back in December, Demi gave her fans a peek into the beginning of her eating disorder recovery by posting a photo celebrating her stretch marks.
“I used to genuinely believe recovery from an eating disorder wasn’t real. That everyone was faking or secretly relapsing behind closed doors,” she wrote. “‘Surely she throws up here and there’, ‘She can’t POSSIBLY accept her cellulite’… those we’re just a few of the things that I used to tell myself growing up.”
She continued: “I’m so grateful that I can honestly say for the first time in my life – my dietitian looked at me and said ‘This is what eating disorder recovery looks like.'”
Luis Fonsi is kicking off 2021 with a new single. The Puerto Rican superstar premiered the music video for “Vacío” on Feb. 18 featuring rising Boricua singer Rauw Alejandro. The guys put a new spin on the classic “A Puro Dolor” by Son By Four.
Luis Fonsi throws it back to his románticas.
“I called Omar Alfanno, the writer of ‘A Puro Dolo,’ who is a dear friend,” Fonsi tells Latido Music. “I told him what my idea was [with ‘Vacío’] and he loved it. He gave me his blessing, so I wrote a new song around a few of those lines from ‘A Puro Dolor’ to bring back that nostalgia of those old romantic tunes that have been a part of my career as well. It’s a fresh production. It sounds like today, but it has that DNA of a true, old-school ballad.”
The world got to know Fonsi through his global smash hit “Despacito” with Daddy Yankee in 2017. The remix with Canadian pop star Justin Bieber took the song to new heights. That was a big moment in Fonsi’s music career that spans over 20 years.
There’s more to Fonsi than “Despacito.”
Fonsi released his first album, the fittingly-titled Comenzaré, in 1998. While he was on the come-up, he got the opportunity of a lifetime to feature on Christina Aguilera’s debut Latin album Mi Reflejo in 2000. The two collaborated on “Si No Te Hubiera Conocido.” Fonsi scored multiple Billboard Hot Latin Songs No. 1s in the years that followed and one of the biggest hits was “No Me Doy Por Vencido” in 2008. That was his career-defining romantic ballad.
“Despacito” remains the second most-viewed music video on YouTube with over 7.2 billion views. The hits did not stop there. Later in 2017, he teamed up with Demi Lovato for “Échame La Culpa,” which sits impressively with over 2 billion views.
He’s also appearing on The Voice next month.
Not only is Fonsi working on his new album, but also he’s giving advice to music hopefuls for the new season of The Voice that’s premiering on March 1. Kelly Clarkson tapped him as her Battle Advisor. In an exclusive interview, Fonsi talked with us about “Vacío,” The Voice, and a few of his greatest hits.
What was the experience like to work with Rauw Alejandro for “Vacío”?
Rauw is cool. He’s got that fresh sound. Great artist. Very talented. Amazing onstage. He’s got that great tone and delivery. I thought he had the perfect voice to fit with my voice in this song. We had talked about working together for awhile and I thought that this was the perfect song. He really is such a star. What he’s done in the last couple of years has been amazing. I love what he brought to the table on this song.
Now I want to go through some of your greatest hits. Do you remember working with Christina Aguilera for her Spanish album?
How could you not remember working with her? She’s amazing. That was awhile back. That was like 1999 or something like that. We were both starting out and she was putting out her first Spanish album. I got to sing a beautiful ballad called “Si No Te Hubiera Conocido.” I got to work with her in the studio and see her sing in front of the mic, which was awesome. She’s great. One of the best voices out there still to this day.
What’s one of your favorite memories of “No Me Doy Por Vencido”?
“No Me Doy Por Vencido” is one of the biggest songs in my career. I think it’s tough to narrow it down just to one memory. I think in general the message of the song is what sticks with me. The song started out as a love song, but it turned into an anthem of hope. We’ve used the song for different important events and campaigns. To me, that song has such a powerful message. It’s bigger than just a love song. It’s bringing hope to people. It’s about not giving up. To be able to kind of give [people] hope through a song is a lot more powerful than I would’ve ever imagined. It’s a very special song.
I feel the message is very relevant to the COVID-19 pandemic we’re living through.
Oh yeah! I wrote that song a long time ago with Claudia Brant, and during the first or second month of the lockdown when we were all stuck at home, we did a virtual writing session and we rewrote “No Me Doy Por Vencido.” Changing the lyrics, kind of adjusting them to this situation that we’re living now. I haven’t recorded it. I’ll do something with it eventually. It’s really cool. It still talks about love. It talks about reuniting. Like the light at the end of the tunnel. It has the hope and love backbone, but it has to do a lot with what we’re going through now.
What do you think of the impact “Despacito” made on the industry?
It’s a blessing to be a part of something so big. Again, it’s just another song. We write these songs and the moment you write them, you don’t really know what’s going to happen with them. Or sometimes you run into these surprises like “Despacito” where it becomes a global phenomenon. It goes No. 1 in places where Spanish songs had never been played. I’m proud. I’m blessed. I’m grateful to have worked with amazing people like Daddy Yankee. Like Justin Bieber for the remix and everyone else involved in the song. My co-writer Erika Ender. The producers Mauricio Rengifo and Andrés Torres. It was really a team effort and it’s a song that obviously changed my career forever.
What was the experience like to work with Demi Lovato on “Echáme La Culpa”?
She’s awesome! One of the coolest recording sessions I’ve ever been a part of. She really wanted to sing in Spanish and she was so excited. We did the song in Spanish and English, but it was like she was more excited about the Spanish version. And she nailed it! She nailed it from the beginning. There was really not much for me to say to her. I probably corrected her once or twice in the pronunciation, but she came prepared and she brought it. She’s an amazing, amazing, amazing vocalist.
You’re going to be a battle advisor on The Voice. What was the experience like to work with Kelly Clarkson?
She’s awesome. What you see is what you get. She’s honest. She’s funny. She’s talented. She’s humble and she’s been very supportive of my career. She invited me to her show and it speaks a lot that she wanted me to be a part of her team as a Battle Advisor for the new season. She supports Latin music and I’m grateful for that. She’s everything you hope she would be. She’s the real deal, a true star, and just one of the coolest people on this planet.
What can we expect from you in 2021?
A lot of new music. Obviously, everything starts today with “Vacío.” This is literally the beginning of what this new album will be. I’ve done nothing but write and record during the last 10 months, so I have a bunch of songs. Great collaborations coming up. I really think the album will be out probably [in the] third or fourth quarter this year. The songs are there and I’m really eager for everybody to hear them.
Demi Lovato is letting it all out. The trailer for her new YouTube docuseries “Dancing with the Devil” dropped yesterday, and it appears that the series will pull back the curtain on the singer’s near-fatal heroine overdose in 2018.
But one particular soundbite sent shockwaves through the internet. In the trailer, Demi reveals that she had three strokes and a heart attack from her overdose.
“My doctors said that I had five-to-ten more minutes,” Lovato candidly tells the camera. Another friend tells the camera that Lovato “should’ve died.”
The entire series looks explosive. The trailer makes it clear that the series won’t shy away from difficult subject matter like drug addiction, abuse, and trauma.
One of the questions a producer offscreen asks her is: “Are you entirely sober now?” The audience is left hanging for the answer as Lovato stares blankly back at the person who asked her the question.
Various people from Demi’s life, including her parents, her sister, and her best friends pop up throughout the trailer.
Her entourage seems to be just as surprised as the rest of us that they’re talking about such private and controversial subjects. “Are we talking about heroine? Are we doing that?” one of her friends asks the camera.
At one point, her stepfather, Eddie De La Garza, admits that his daughter is “good at making you believe she’s okay.” Her sister, Madison De La Garza, echoes something similar: “Demi’s good at hiding what she needs to hide.”
At a recent panel in which she discussed the documentary, Lovato expanded on the extent to which the overdose left a physical toll on her body.
Therapy has saved my life in so many ways, and I wouldn’t be where I am today without it. There’s so much going on in the world right now, so we need to be taking care of ourselves and those around us.
“I was left with brain damage, and I still deal with the effects of that today,” she revealed. “I don’t drive a car, because I have blind spots on my vision.”
“And I also for a long time had a really hard time reading,” she admitted. “It was a big deal when I was able to read out of a book, which was like two months later because my vision was so blurry.”
But after it all, Demi says that she is ultimately grateful for the side effects, because they serve as a reminder of the dangers of her previous lifestyle.
“I dealt with a lot of the repercussions and I feel like they are still there to remind me of what could happen if I ever get into a dark place again. I’m grateful for those reminders, but I’m so grateful that I was someone that didn’t have to do a lot of rehabbing. The rehabbing came on the emotional side.”
It appears that the docuseries won’t solely focus on Lovato’s struggles with addiction and drugs, however.
In the trailer, we see a clip of Lovato excitedly talking about her engagement to Max Ehrich and flashing her ring to the camera. Right after, we’re shown post-breakup Demi, who is disappointedly lowering her ring finger. Seems like the series will be a treasure-trove of information about Demi’s life.
The first two episodes of “Dancing with the Devil” YouTube Originals on March 23.