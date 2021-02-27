Entertainment

Daisy Ridley Claps Back at Ted Cruz After He Subtly Insulted Her ‘Star Wars’ Character

By February 27, 2021 at 5:07 pm
It seems like Ted Cruz can’t stay away from the spotlight. On the heels of a very public* scandal, Cruz is now drumming up some more controversy for himself. But now he’s inserting himself into some pre-existing drama.

This time, Rafael Cruz decided to share his opinion on a recent dispute in the Star Wars universe. Yes, you read that right.

Ted Cruz–who has had his fair share of celebrity feuds— decided to pick a fight with Star Wars actress, Daisy Ridley.

The drama started when Cruz tweeted about the ongoing conflict between Disney and “The Mandalorian” actress, Gina Carano.

As background, Disney fired Carano from the hit show after she shared various controversial, far-right opinions on social media. Her posts included anti-mask rhetoric, Q-Anon conspiracies, and promoting false election fraud rumors. Oh, and she also compared being a conservative in Hollywood to being a Jew in Nazi Germany.

Since Carano’s firing, many conservative figures have publicly come to her defense. One of them being Ted Cruz.

Recently, Rafael tweeted out: “Texan Gina Carano broke barriers in the Star Wars universe: not a princess, not a victim, not some emotionally tortured Jedi. She played a woman who kicked ass & who girls looked up to. She was instrumental in making Star Wars fun again. Of course Disney canceled her.”

For those who aren’t well versed in the Star Wars universe, Cruz’s tweet seemed to be throwing subtle shade at the character of Rey–a female Jedi in the most recent Star Wars trilogy. Sure, you could call Rey “emotionally tortured”…or you could call her a normal person who expresses normal feelings. *Shrug*

Anyway, Daisy Ridley–the actress who played Rey–soon caught wind of the diss when an interviewer brought it to her attention.

The interviewer than asked if Ridley had any response to her character being classified as an “emotionally tortured Jedi”.At first, Ridley seemed visibly surprised that Cruz shaded her character. But she quickly regained her composure–as well as her wit.

“I am very happy to be an emotionally tortured Jedi who doesn’t leave their state when it’s having a terrible time,” she quipped.

Looks like Cruz had to learn the hard way not to mess with the Force.

A Ted Cruz Piñata Exists And People Want One So Bad

Culture

A Ted Cruz Piñata Exists And People Want One So Bad

By February 24, 2021 at 1:19 pm
abcpartyhq / Instagram

Sen. Ted Cruz has reached peak infamy with a piñata in his honor. People have been turned into piñatas over the years for both good and bad reasons. The Cruz piñata serves as a reminder of the senator’s attempt to flee the brutal Texas winter crisis.

A Texas party store is selling piñatas of Sen. Ted Cruz and people are into it.

Piñatas are always the centerpiece of a fun party and they are even more exciting when they are topical. One party shop in Texas is riding on the wave of local and national news criticizing Sen. Cruz to cash in.

Last week Sen. Cruz was caught boarding a United flight to Cancún, Mexico to escape the winter storm devastating Texas. As millions of Texans survived without water and power, the Cruz family booked a Mexican getaway to warmer weather and reliable electricity.

At first, Sen. Cruz tried to blame his daughters for fleeing Texas as his constituents suffered from the weather. He soon changed his story and claimed that he realized he had made a mistake as soon as he sat down on the plane waiting to depart from Houston.

Finally, after days of speculation, someone came forward and leaked text messages from Sen. Cruz’s wife, Heidi. Turns out, according to the texts, that the Cruz family was actively planning a vacation to avoid the snowstorm. According to the texts, the Cruz family was trying to convince neighbors and friends to join them so they can get out of their freezing house. The criticism amplified when it was reported that the Cruz family left the family dog behind as they fled to Mexico.

People are eager to get their hands on a Sen. Cruz piñata.

Families have been in quarantine for almost a year and they are hitting a wall. Now that the weather is starting to warm up, it is no surprise that people would want to have something to do together outdoors. Seems that a lot of people would like a piñata party to celebrate the bad weather slowly moving out.

There are even some people asking for different people made as piñatas.

You never know unless you ask, right? Never hurts to try to make your own request to better your birthday. It seems that the party store is able to make various different piñatas. The party store made a piñata after Sen. Bernie Sanders’ famous mitten moment at President Biden’s inauguration.

PinatapoliticsTed CruzTexas

A Woman Saves A Dog During The Texas Snow Storm Using Tortillas

Entertainment

A Woman Saves A Dog During The Texas Snow Storm Using Tortillas

By February 23, 2021 at 11:47 am
San Antonio, TX - Lost Dogs, Cats & Pets / Facebook

Texas recently dealt with one of the worst winter storms in its history. Millions were left without water and power for days and Sen. Ted Cruz was caught up in a scandal after being caught going on a Mexican vacation. One pup is catching everyone’s attention after being rescued thanks to tortillas.

One lucky dog in San Antonio was saved from the cold by a caring woman with tortillas.

Kristina Salinas-Labrador was out buying tortillas for her family on Thursday when she spotted a dog in the freezing cold in San Antonio, Texas. Instead of driving by, Kristin stopped her car and spent 30 minutes luring the dog to the warmth of her car using tortillas. Kristin told the WOAI reporter that he stopped to save the dog’s life because he was skinny and could likely die from the cold weather that crippled much of Texas.

According to her interview with WOAI, Kristin saved the dog because she felt like helping during the hard times Texans are facing.

“Dogs, they don’t know what’s going on; cats, pets, they don’t know what’s going on,” Kristin told the reporter. “So, we try to help them out – one dog at a time. I’m hoping the next person will stop, too, and help the different strays.”

This isn’t the first time that Kristin or her wife have picked up a stray animal.

Nicole Salinas-Labrador, Kristin’s wife, told NBC News that the dog’s name is now Taco. Nicole admitted that she and her wife often stop for stray dogs and cats when they see them while out and about. Nicole joked that her wife used her “Mexican ways” to get the dog in the car, according to NBC News.

The couple is taking care of Taco until they can find a forever home for the sweet pup.

Credit: San Antonio, TX – Lost Dogs, Cats & Pets / Facebook

“Hello everyone! Thank you for sharing and for your interest! He was scanned for chip and he doesn’t have one. And no one has still claimed him,” Nicole wrote in a comment under the Facebook post. “He is with me and my family for now. He is getting fully vetted today and making sure he is in perfect health. Anyone that is interested in adopting him feel free to PM me. This process will def take some time.. I do extensive background checks to make sure any stray that is in my care goes to the absolute best forever home. Any questions feel free to message me.”

animalDogLGBTQ+Texaswinter