Cardi B and Candace Owens Reignite Their Feud on Twitter After Owens Calls Cardi a ‘Cancer’ on Black Culture

Entertainment

Photos via Getty Images

Cardi B and Candace Owens have a long and storied history together. The two outspoken women haven’t exactly been the best of friends over the years. The conservative media personality has often gone after Cardi’s hypersexual music and persona.

Cardi B and Candace Owens’ rivalry started last year when Candace Owens called Cardi an “illiterate rapper“. Since then, there has been no love lost between the two women.

On the heels of Cardi B’s raunchy Grammys performance, Candace Owens took to Fox News to complain about the effect that Cardi’s music is having on America’s culture.

Yaaaayyyyyyy WE MADE FOX NEWS GUYS !!! Wap wap wap https://t.co/g7AX947RMb — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2021

“Virtually what we were looking at last night was a lesbian sex scene being simulated on television,” Owens told host Tucker Carlson. “And this is considered feminist.”

Owens went on to describe Cardi B’s performance as a “destruction of American values and American principles.”

And she didn’t end there. She continued: “You’re actually actively trying to make children aspire to things that are grotesque,” she said. “We are celebrating perversity in America.”

Owens hammered it home by saying that parents should be “terrified” that I his is the direction that our society is heading towards.”

Well, if Candace Owens thought that the criticism would hurt Cardi’s feelings, she was dead wrong. The next day, Cardi took to Twitter to celebrate the fact that she “made Fox news”.

Matter fact I’m just going to thank Candy. She put my performance on Fox News giving it more views that boosted the views on YouTube and is counting towards my streams and sales 😜 STREAM UP AND WAP .REMEMBER GROWN PARENTS ONLY YOU CAN MONITOR WHAT YOUR KIDS WATCH NO1 ELSE. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2021

As part of her thank you speech, Cardi B thanked Candace Owens (whom she calls “Candy”) for “put[ting] my performance on Fox News, giving it more views that boosted the views on YouTube and is counting towards my streams and sales.”

I don’t work for Fox News, Belcalis, nor do I take issue with you having success.

I take issue with you being used to encourage young women to strip themselves of dignity.

Men typically treat women how they treat themselves.

You know that. https://t.co/1BZQOVTR6t — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 16, 2021

Owens quickly hit back, Tweeting: “I don’t work for Fox News, Belcalis, nor do I take issue with you having success. I take issue with you being used to encourage young women to strip themselves of dignity. Men typically treat women how they treat themselves. You know that.”

Presumably, Owens was referring to the fact that Offset has cheated on Cardi in the past.

And just like Cardi, she wouldn’t take Candace Owens’ clapback lying down. Instead, she brought Melania Trump into the ring.

I don’t know why candy is so bothered by WAP.I was just inspired by our former First Lady 😔. Anyways congrats on your new show I hope you speak more about WAP I need it to reach a new Audience to go 6x platinum.Any exposure will help .Love you candy 😘STREAM UP. pic.twitter.com/xX03q6YosN — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2021

“No! Candy, men treat women on how a woman allows a man to treat them,” she wrote. “I mean look at Melania, she was a porn star. However, she didn’t allow Trump to treat her as [such] or shame her for her past. And [he] made her into a First Lady & the mother of his child,” she wrote.

And to top it off, she accompanied this tweet with a nude photo of Melania Trump from her modeling days (one that we will not post here). She followed that post up with a Tweet saying that “W.A.P.” was “inspired by our former First Lady”.

In response, Owens accused Cardi of being “obsessed” with the Trump family while saying that Melania Trump has “evolved” while Cardi has not.

I’m obsessed she’s my idol 😍 She showed me I can be naked perform wap and still be a First Lady one day ! ….wait so only White women can be naked and show their sexuality and evolve in their 30s but I can’t ? Wow America is soo unfair .To think this was the land of the free. https://t.co/f36x5a7H3H — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2021

Then the escalated and became heated and incredibly personal. Owens called Cardi a “cancer” on Black culture, and added that there’s “no person in America who can look you in the face and honestly say they wish they’re daughters turned out like you.”

In response, Cardi posted a video of Candace Owens bragging about making a sandwich for her husband. “I’m making my husband a sandwich, of course. Because that’s what a woman should do. Be making her husband a sandwich when she’d nine months pregnant and barefoot.”

And black women should be more like you? 🤨After all the fighting for equality and freedom they should be submissive to a white a man after years of abuse & rape making them a sandwich while pregnant cause in your words “ that’s what a woman should do”? Interesting https://t.co/4BxuhbA3iw pic.twitter.com/ZiAoV8p4Oz — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2021

At this point, the gloves were obviously off. Cardi B asked Candace: “And black women should be more like you?”

It was around this time that onlookers saw that Cardi B and Candace were actually truly heated.

It’s not a sin but claiming “That’s what a woman supposed to do set us women Black or white to hundreds of years back. You have your own show and voice because women fought for years for us to be free to do what we please NOT to be in a kitchen being submissive to a man . https://t.co/EwLVNCeCx8 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2021

“If you think making your husband a sandwich is a sin, but popping your vagina into another woman’s vagina in front of the world is power— you are a lost soul,” wrote Candace Owens.

Cardi B hit back: “It’s not a sin, but claiming ‘That’s what a woman supposed to do’ set us women, Black or white, to hundreds of years back. You have your own show and voice because women fought for years for us to be free to do what we please. NOT to be in a kitchen being submissive to a man.”

As of now, the feud doesn’t seem like it will be ending anytime soon. Head over to the rapper’s Twitter page to see the full feud between Cardi B and Candace Owens.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com