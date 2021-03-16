Entertainment

Cardi B and Candace Owens Reignite Their Feud on Twitter After Owens Calls Cardi a ‘Cancer’ on Black Culture

Cardi B and Candace Owens have a long and storied history together. The two outspoken women haven’t exactly been the best of friends over the years. The conservative media personality has often gone after Cardi’s hypersexual music and persona.

Cardi B and Candace Owens’ rivalry started last year when Candace Owens called Cardi an “illiterate rapper“. Since then, there has been no love lost between the two women.

On the heels of Cardi B’s raunchy Grammys performance, Candace Owens took to Fox News to complain about the effect that Cardi’s music is having on America’s culture.

“Virtually what we were looking at last night was a lesbian sex scene being simulated on television,” Owens told host Tucker Carlson. “And this is considered feminist.”

Owens went on to describe Cardi B’s performance as a “destruction of American values and American principles.”

And she didn’t end there. She continued: “You’re actually actively trying to make children aspire to things that are grotesque,” she said. “We are celebrating perversity in America.”

Owens hammered it home by saying that parents should be “terrified” that I his is the direction that our society is heading towards.”

Well, if Candace Owens thought that the criticism would hurt Cardi’s feelings, she was dead wrong. The next day, Cardi took to Twitter to celebrate the fact that she “made Fox news”.

As part of her thank you speech, Cardi B thanked Candace Owens (whom she calls “Candy”) for “put[ting] my performance on Fox News, giving it more views that boosted the views on YouTube and is counting towards my streams and sales.”

Owens quickly hit back, Tweeting: “I don’t work for Fox News, Belcalis, nor do I take issue with you having success. I take issue with you being used to encourage young women to strip themselves of dignity. Men typically treat women how they treat themselves. You know that.”

Presumably, Owens was referring to the fact that Offset has cheated on Cardi in the past.

And just like Cardi, she wouldn’t take Candace Owens’ clapback lying down. Instead, she brought Melania Trump into the ring.

“No! Candy, men treat women on how a woman allows a man to treat them,” she wrote. “I mean look at Melania, she was a porn star. However, she didn’t allow Trump to treat her as [such] or shame her for her past. And [he] made her into a First Lady & the mother of his child,” she wrote.

And to top it off, she accompanied this tweet with a nude photo of Melania Trump from her modeling days (one that we will not post here). She followed that post up with a Tweet saying that “W.A.P.” was “inspired by our former First Lady”.

In response, Owens accused Cardi of being “obsessed” with the Trump family while saying that Melania Trump has “evolved” while Cardi has not.

Then the escalated and became heated and incredibly personal. Owens called Cardi a “cancer” on Black culture, and added that there’s “no person in America who can look you in the face and honestly say they wish they’re daughters turned out like you.”

In response, Cardi posted a video of Candace Owens bragging about making a sandwich for her husband. “I’m making my husband a sandwich, of course. Because that’s what a woman should do. Be making her husband a sandwich when she’d nine months pregnant and barefoot.”

At this point, the gloves were obviously off. Cardi B asked Candace: “And black women should be more like you?”

It was around this time that onlookers saw that Cardi B and Candace were actually truly heated.

“If you think making your husband a sandwich is a sin, but popping your vagina into another woman’s vagina in front of the world is power— you are a lost soul,” wrote Candace Owens.

Cardi B hit back: “It’s not a sin, but claiming ‘That’s what a woman supposed to do’ set us women, Black or white, to hundreds of years back. You have your own show and voice because women fought for years for us to be free to do what we please. NOT to be in a kitchen being submissive to a man.”

As of now, the feud doesn’t seem like it will be ending anytime soon. Head over to the rapper’s Twitter page to see the full feud between Cardi B and Candace Owens.

Cardi B is not OKURR with Selena Gomez retiring from music. Gomez told Vogue that she was considering retiring from music and #WeLoveYouSelena started trending on Twitter.

For her Vogue Magazine interview, Selena Gomez revealed her frustrations with her music career: “It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously. I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?’ ‘Lose You to Love Me’ I felt was the best song I’ve ever released, and for some people it still wasn’t enough.”

While Selena is thankful for her fans and their support, “I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music.”

Cardi B, took to Twitter to defend Selena Gomez and praise her fellow “Taki Taki” singer in a series of tweets.

Women supporting women. Love to see it!

Selena Gomez’s new Spanish EP Revelación is finally here and it has features with Rauw Alejandro, Myke Towers, and DJ Snake.

While doing promo for Revelación, Selena Gomez also revealed to Rolling Stone India that she would love to work with Cardi B again, and honestly, we all need another Cardilena collab in our lives.

READ: Selena Gomez’s Top 5 Greatest Hits in Spanish Before ‘Revelación’

Zara has a home store – which may come as a surprise to many in the U.S. – and the brand is under fire for its tone deaf offerings. The company recently featured a very common object found in many Mexican households but at a shockingly high price.

And, of course, Mexican Twitter erupted with delightful memes that perfectly skewer the popular brand.

Mexican Twitter delivers some incredible memes in response to Zara’s new home collection.

The drama all started when word began to spread that Zara Home was selling a loofah sponge – better known as a zacate in Mexico – for $300 pesos (about $15 USD). The problem is it looked like the exact same zacates that one can find in a local market for $10-$15 pesos. So, of course, people were outraged and took to making memes to put the brand on blast.

Mexican Twitter basically launched its own Zara Home catalogue, sharing their own takes on products that Zara Home may launch next. The memes make reference to popular products of Mexican popular culture, such as comales, showers, the blankets that are stamped with animal figures, the stone laundry stations that, in Mexico, are still widely used.

Here are some of the best:

With water still being scarce in towns across the country, and even in the capital Mexico City, many residents rely on two buckets to keep their showers short and quick.

Keep in mind a few buckets would probably run you a few dollars but keeping in line with Zara’s tone deaf pricing, users priced this “Eco-Shower Kit” at $1,199 pesos or about $60 USD.

The iconic blanket printed with giant tigers.

How many of you grew up with one of these blankets on the bed? Or maybe even hanging from a wall like a piece of art? This giant comfortor comes in all styles and colors but the wildlife prints seem to be the most popular and are legit iconic. So they made the perfect addition to the parodied Zara Home collection with an asking price of $7,499 pesos, or about $375 USD.

Who wouldn’t want a pair of acupuncture sandals?

Umm…these definitely do not look comfortable but we’re pretty sure some giant corporation would appropriate them and sell them at crazy high prices anyway.

We could all use an eco-friendly table leveler.

You sit down to dinner and everything goes rolling to one side thanks to your wobbly table. Well, Zara Home may offer this eco-friendly table leveler made out of paper towel and they’re a relative steal at just $450 pesos – about $22 USD.

There’s even multi-use Tupperware.

If you’re not already reusing your plastic containers and jars from things you buy that the supermarket, well then you’re just doing life all wrong. And of course Twitter would mock Zara Home by adding a reused, branded plastic container.

And the ubiquitous stone laundry sinks found on so many rooftops.

These stone laundry sinks are super common across Mexico, often found up on a rooftop or just off the kitchen. They’re used to do laundry and although they’ve fallen out of fashion in many other countries, Mexico still has tons of them. So, of course, it had to be included in the Zara Home collection at nearly $28,000 pesos – or $1,400 USD.

