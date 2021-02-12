Entertainment

A Bruno Mars Catfish Seduced a Texas Woman Over Instagram and Scammed Her Out of $100k

By February 12, 2021 at 7:11 pm

When certain fans say that they’d do anything for their favorite celebrity, we usually assume they mean, in a manner of speaking. But in the case of one Bruno Mars fan, that sentiment couldn’t be more serious.

Recently, a 63-year-old Texas woman was swindled out of $100,000 by a catfish pretending to be Bruno Mars.

Yeah, folks. We’re serious. According to Houston authorities, an unnamed Texas woman sent multiple checks to her online lover–whom she believed to be Grammy-award-winning, multi-platinum artist, Bruno Mars.

According to legal documents, the woman created an Instagram page in 2018 in order to find “companionship”. She was soon thereafter contacted by another Instagram user who claimed to be Bruno Mars. The fraudster sent the woman what she believed was ample evidence–multiple texts and photos that “proved” he was on tour.

According to the Texas woman, she believed that her and Mars had “fallen in love” and developed a “meaningful relationship.” According to court documents, the Mars impersonator even promised to quit his 24k tour in order to be with her.

Once Catfish Bruno gained the woman’s trust, he asked her for $100,000 for “tour expenses.” And the woman complied.

First, the Bruno Mars imposter asked her for a $10,000 check via mail. When the woman sent that, the Mars imposter asked for an additional $90,000. The woman wrote that check as well.

The checks were sent to different accounts owned by two men: a man named Chinwendu Azuonwu and his accomplice, Basil Amadi.

It seems that at some point, the woman became aware that she was being scammed and then contacted the authorities. It was then that the police traced the bank accounts back to Azuonwu and Amadi. The men were then arrested and charged with multiple accounts of money laundering.

After the news broke about the Bruno Mars catfish, naturally, the internet had a few questions.

We get that this woman was lonely and in want of companionship, but there’s a line between desperation and delusion.

Many people were caught between pity and disbelief.

We understand that older people aren’t as tech-savvy, but some common sense would’ve told you that a multimillionaire doesn’t need money from a random lady in Texas.

Some people were calling for a deep-dive documentary, MTV “Catfish” style.

Ok, we’d 100% watch this. We want to know how faux-Bruno wooed her, how she convinced herself a rich celebrity needed money, and how she finally became savvy to the scam.

Another question being asked: who has a cool $100k just sitting around?

And how did the scam artists know to target someone so rich?! We hope she the police were able to recover the money, otherwise this woman is going to have a tough retirement.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

Missouri Woman Seen Holding Pelosi Sign Faces First Judge In Series Of Court Dates For Federal Charges

Things That Matter

Missouri Woman Seen Holding Pelosi Sign Faces First Judge In Series Of Court Dates For Federal Charges

By January 14, 2021 at 8:41 pm
BY  | January 14, 2021 AT 8:41 pm
homegrownterrorists / Instagram

Update January 21, 2021

A Missouri woman named Emily Hernandez had a court hearing in St. Louis after her involvement in the Capitol riots. Hernandez, 21, is facing several federal charges after participating in the deadly Capitol riot.

Emily Hernandez is facing the music after storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

According to KSDK, Hernandez, who is from Sullivan, Missouri, has been released without bond after her first hearing in St. Louis. She has been ordered to stay in the Eastern District of Missouri until her next court date in Washington. Part of the terms of her release is that she is not allowed to travel to Washington other than for her court date.

During the hearing, she was recorded saying, “I’m sorry, I’m nervous.”

Hernandez is facing the following federal charges: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct which impedes the conduct of government business, steal, sell, convey or dispose of anything of value in the United States, disruptive conduct in the Capitol buildings, parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol buildings.

Original: After a group of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Jan. 6, people immediately started identifying the intruders. Videos have been circulating and people are steadily contacting the FBI to expose them. Instagram page @homegrownterrorists is one of the leading forces in identifying the rioters.

On Jan. 6, people stormed our Capitol building and the American people are demanding justice.

Images of people storming the Capitol building and looting the offices of members of Congress startled people around the world. One of the safest places in the world was overrun by far-right Trump supporters attacking the democratic process. Americans are demanding justice and working together to identify and report as many people to the FBI that were at the Capitol.

The Instagram page is unapologetically encouraging followers to identify people at the Capitol.

Five people died as a result of the riot, two of them were police officers. The Instagram page, run anonymously, is encouraging people to share the photos to their stories to increase the reach. The account might not have any legal power, but it is having some success. There has been more than one person identified through the IG page that has led to people losing jobs and being arrested by the FBI.

The account has disappeared multiple times but always comes back.

The mystery person running the account has expressed concern over their safety. The account has been suspended by Instagram after being reported by multiple people. There has even been some talk about them receiving threats of violence via DMs.

The person who runs the account has mentioned it randomly on their stories but with no real detail. According to recent stories, the person behind the account doesn’t want to antagonize the people sending threats.

The owner of the account did say that they have been contacted by Instagram about the account.

A tweet from HomeGrownTerrorists caught Instagram’s attention and the account was reinstated. However, there was a backup account to keep functioning in case the original got deleted. IG and the account owner reached an agreement where they get to keep the main account and the backup account was permanently banned. No questions asked.

If you want to help or be connected to the cause, you can follow this page on Instagram.

There are a lot of people left to identify and the nation’s law enforcement is bracing for more violence. Capitols in all 50 states are on alert for possible attacks and the National Guard is being mobilized in big numbers for the inauguration. We are not out of the woods when it comes to the threats that have been made.

READ: After Last Week’s Riots, A Black Woman Has Been Appointed to U.S. Capitol Police Chief

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
CapitolFar-RightInstagramPresident Trump

One Instagram Page Is Exposing All Of The Gay Men Willfully Breaking Covid Guidelines To Party

Things That Matter

One Instagram Page Is Exposing All Of The Gay Men Willfully Breaking Covid Guidelines To Party

By January 13, 2021 at 8:31 pm
BY  | January 13, 2021 AT 8:31 pm
ARIANA DREHSLER / AFP via Getty Images

The pandemic has dragged on for almost a year and it is getting very exhausting. However, that doesn’t mean you get to just break Covid guidelines. Gaysovercovid, an Instagram page, is exposing all of the gay men posting clear violations to Covid guidelines and it’s just so shameful.

GaysOverCovid is masterfully shaming gays who think they are above Covid guidelines.

Covid has killed more than 1,976,000 people around the world. The virus has forced governments into lockdowns to save lives. However, some people have continued to party and gather and travel with no regard for the consequences of their actions. Health officials have been urging people to avoid nonessential travel, not gather, and follow basic guidelines to keep people safe.

The account is exposing the white privilege and hypocrisy of some healthcare workers.

The vaccine is currently in circulation but the vaccine only prevents you from getting severely ill from the virus. You are still able to contract and spread the virus. The end of 2020 was a real booming moment for the Instagram page as gay men flocked in mass to Puerto Vallarta and Brazil to ring in the New Year while flouting life-saving Covid guidelines.

A lot of the men exposed quickly make their social media accounts private.

Maybe it is because they are embarrassed that they are part of the spread problem. Or maybe they are doing some soul searching after their actions. Most likely, they think that making their accounts private long enough will give everything time to blow over so they can act like normal members of society when we are finally through this hard time.

The Instagram page has even helped to expose underground parties.

Covid is still killing people. Los Angeles, where many of these gay men live, is among one of the worst outbreaks in the nation. It is so important that people keep doing their part and being responsible. We are nearing the end of Covid with vaccination plans rolling out across the nation. Be patient. be responsible. Wear a mask. Don’t travel. Avoid crowds. Do the right thing.

READ: Music’s Biggest Night Is Officially Postponed As COVID-19 Wreaks Havoc On California

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
covidInstagramLGBTQ+Social Media