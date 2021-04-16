Entertainment

Billy Porter Reflects On The Privilege To Get Back To Work During The Pandemic

By April 16, 2021 at 12:58 pm
Getty Images / Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association

The pandemic has left us hyper-focused on cleanliness and hygiene. This new normal has expanded to envelope everything in life, like work. Billy Porter, in partnership with Clorox® Scentiva®, spoke with mitú about working post-quarantine and a sweepstakes to help people upgrade their homes.

Billy Porter is grateful to have been able to get back to work after an uncertain year of quarantine.

The pandemic shut down nearly every aspect of life over the past year. This includes production on television shows and movies while we waited to learn how the virus spread. Porter was one of the entertainers who had to wait to see what his job looked like. Covid protocols and disinfecting practices allowed him to get back to what he loved.

“My momma in the church always said that cleanliness is next to godliness so I’m trying to be as spiritually hive minded as I possibly can,” Porter says. “Keeping myself clean, keeping my space clean. Keeping my life clean and in order. It is a blessing and a gift to be able to get back to work in this time.”

Porter acknowledges that his ability to work during this time is something that so many people are unable to relate to. He recognizes the privilege he has in being able to go back to filming the final season of “Pose.”

The show is such a powerful moment of representation for queer and trans people of color.

Trans and queer people of color have long been ignored by both mainstream media and within the LGBTQ+ community. “Pose” was a time for the community to truly shine while telling the story of a generation that fought for their lives.

Porter is grateful to have the chance to be one of the players making the stories come to life. When he first started acting, the idea of a show like “Pose” was impossible.

“I also am grateful that I get to be a vessel to tell the story of the generation of people who were my friends whose legacy I get to lay out for the world and on whose shoulders I stand,” Porter says. “It was so great to go back post-quarantine to the set.”

A New Film Called 'Trans Los Angeles' Is Coming Out and It Features Mostly Queer, Latinx Talent

Entertainment

A New Film Called 'Trans Los Angeles' Is Coming Out and It Features Mostly Queer, Latinx Talent

By March 25, 2021 at 10:57 pm
BY  | March 25, 2021 AT 10:57 pm
Photos via Getty Images

If you’re afraid there is going to be a big “Pose”-shaped hole in your heart after the upcoming final season, then we might have some good news for you. A new movie called “Trans Los Angeles” might be just what the doctor ordered.

On Wednesday, Deadline announced that a new movie called “Trans Los Angeles” is officially in the works.

And if that wasn’t exciting enough, the cast of “Trans Los Angeles” will feature a range of LGBTQ Latinx talent, including Stephanie Beatriz, Carmen Carrera, and YaYa Gosselin. The movie is the vision of up-and-coming transgender writer/director Kase Peña.

According to Deadline, “Trans Los Angeles” will be an anthology film, made up of four four stand-alone shorts. Each segment will focus on a different character in a different part of Los Angeles and spotlight the different and varying lives of trans people.

One of the stand-alone shorts has buzz around it already. The anthology installment “Period” will star the aforementioned Latinx superstars Stephanie Beatriz, Carmen Carrera, and YaYa Gosselin.

Per Deadline, “Period” will center on a Latinx transgender woman named Vergara (Carmen Carrera) who has recently been released from LA County jail. Vergara “gets a part-time job taking care of a shy 12-year-old girl (YaYa Gosselin), while doing sex work on the side, to make ends meet.” However, things become complicated for Vergara because “sex work is what got her locked up in the first place.”

“Trans Los Angeles” will be, without a doubt, trailblazing. It is rare that Hollywood makes movies with transgender people as main characters and transgender artists inhabiting the roles. So far, Panavision, Light Iron Post, WarnerMedia, and Latino Lens are backing “Trans Los Angeles”. The WeHo Transgender Arts Initiative grant is also partially-funding the film.

Excited for the news, fans and fellow celebrities alike flooded the social media accounts of all of those involved, offering their endless support and congratulations.

“So happy for you!!!! 👏👏👏” wrote Eva Longoria. Another fan added “Can’t wait to see this, Carmen!! YOU GO GIRL!!!”. Writer/director Kase Peña commented: “It’s only the beginning. That’s all. ❤️🔥”

Last year, Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival selected Peña to participate in a Netflix’s Latinx Inclusion Fellowship Series. The fact that Peña was able to get such an ambitious project off the ground shows that it just takes a bit of effort on Hollywood’s part for more diverse stories to get made.

Carmen Carrera Pose Representation Matters Stephanie Beatriz Transgender

'Pose' Will Be Ending After Its Upcoming 3rd Season and Fans Are Crushed

Entertainment

'Pose' Will Be Ending After Its Upcoming 3rd Season and Fans Are Crushed

By March 6, 2021 at 5:20 pm
BY  | March 6, 2021 AT 5:20 pm
Photo via Getty Images

Sad news for “Pose” fans. The series’ creator, Steven Canals, took to social media on Friday to announce that the groundbreaking show’s upcoming third season will be its last.

According to Canals, the decision was one the creative team made voluntarily.

“It was a very difficult decision for us to make,” said the Bronx-born writer of Puerto Rican descent. “But this has been an incredible journey and we have told the story we wanted to tell–the way we wanted to tell it.”

“Pose” centers on New York City’s drag “ballroom culture” of the ’80s and ’90s–the underground queer scene that was made up of chosen “families” of dancers and models. The series was innovative for its trailblazing diverse cast, made up mostly of Black, Latinx, queer, and trans performers.

The show was the star-making vehicle for Latinx queer and trans performers like Mj Rodriguez, Indya Moore, and Angel Bismark Curiel.

According to Variety, the third and final season will take place in 1994 and focus on Rodriguez’s character, Blanca, as she “struggles to balance being a mother with being a present partner to her new love, and her latest role as a nurse’s aide.” The third season will also explore the devastating impact of the AIDS epidemic through Billy Porter’s Emmy-Winning character, Pray Tell.

According to Steven Canals, “Pose” was the type of show he had always been dying to see on TV, but one that Hollywood wasn’t in the habit of producing.

“’Write the TV show you want to watch!’ That’s what I was told in 2014 while completing my MFA in screenwriting,” Canals said in an additional statement. “At the time we weren’t seeing very many Black and Latinx characters — that happened to also be LGBTQ+ — populating screens. And so I wrote the first draft of a pilot the ‘younger me’ deserved.”

In likewise bittersweet statements, the rest of “Pose”‘s creative team bid farewell to the show that was life-changing to so many people.

“My life has been forever changed because of ‘Pose,’ a drama series that centered around trans and queer people, people living with HIV/AIDS, and Black and Latinx people – without trepidation or apology,” executive producer Janet Mock wrote in a statement.

She continued: “It’s left an indelible mark on our culture, modeling that a TV show can be successful and entertaining while also casting authentically, hiring LGBTQ talent in front of and behind the camera, and moving people living on the margins to centerstage.”

“‘Pose’ has been one of the creative highlights of my entire career,” said series writer and co-creator Ryan Murphy.

“To go from the beginning of my career in the late 90s when it was nearly impossible to get an LGBTQ character on television to Pose — which will go down in history for having the largest LGBTQ cast of all time — is a truly full circle moment for me.”

Now that “Pose” has proved it is possible, hopefully there will now be more shows that aren’t afraid to center queer people of color as the center of their own narratives. The newest season of “Pose” will premiere on May 2nd, with the final episode airing on June 6th.

Angel Bismark Curiel indya moore MJ Rodriguez Pose Queer Culture