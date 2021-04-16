Billy Porter Reflects On The Privilege To Get Back To Work During The Pandemic

Entertainment

The pandemic has left us hyper-focused on cleanliness and hygiene. This new normal has expanded to envelope everything in life, like work. Billy Porter, in partnership with Clorox® Scentiva®, spoke with mitú about working post-quarantine and a sweepstakes to help people upgrade their homes.

Billy Porter is grateful to have been able to get back to work after an uncertain year of quarantine.

The pandemic shut down nearly every aspect of life over the past year. This includes production on television shows and movies while we waited to learn how the virus spread. Porter was one of the entertainers who had to wait to see what his job looked like. Covid protocols and disinfecting practices allowed him to get back to what he loved.

“My momma in the church always said that cleanliness is next to godliness so I’m trying to be as spiritually hive minded as I possibly can,” Porter says. “Keeping myself clean, keeping my space clean. Keeping my life clean and in order. It is a blessing and a gift to be able to get back to work in this time.”

Porter acknowledges that his ability to work during this time is something that so many people are unable to relate to. He recognizes the privilege he has in being able to go back to filming the final season of “Pose.”

The show is such a powerful moment of representation for queer and trans people of color.

Trans and queer people of color have long been ignored by both mainstream media and within the LGBTQ+ community. “Pose” was a time for the community to truly shine while telling the story of a generation that fought for their lives.

Porter is grateful to have the chance to be one of the players making the stories come to life. When he first started acting, the idea of a show like “Pose” was impossible.

“I also am grateful that I get to be a vessel to tell the story of the generation of people who were my friends whose legacy I get to lay out for the world and on whose shoulders I stand,” Porter says. “It was so great to go back post-quarantine to the set.”

You can join the #YasClean sweepstakes to get some cash to renovate your home.

Click here to enter the Yas Clean sweepstakes and you can win an addition $5,000 for a charity as well.

