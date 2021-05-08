Entertainment

Upcoming Video Game ‘Aztech Forgotten Gods’ Will Be Adapted Into a Feature Film

By May 8, 2021 at 9:59 pm
Screenshot via YouTube

If you’ve ever been disappointed in the lack of Latino representation in video games, you’re in luck. A new video game is about to come out that puts Latino characters front and center. And not only that, but the game will focus on an ancient Indigenous culture–Aztec, to be exact. That game will be called “Aztech Forgotten Gods”.

Aztech Forgotten Gods” is an upcoming video game that is a “revisionist historical telling of Aztec history.” Set in an alternate future, “Aztech” imagines a world where Europeans never colonized Mesoamerica.

Much like Wakanda in “Black Panther”, “Aztech Forgotten Gods” takes place in an advanced civilization. In this civil “the Aztec empire was never conquered, and flourished into a hyper-advanced, cutting-edge civilization.”

Per Deadline: “The Aztec Empire’s capital, Tenochtitlan, has thrived for centuries as a stone metropolis, technologically elevated yet heavily rooted in the ways of those indigenous to the land. That is, until supernatural beings suddenly start to converge on the ancient city, duping those who live there by masking themselves as ancient Aztec gods…Their goal is to enslave the inhabitants.”

Fortunately, a badass heroine named Achtli is there to save the day. This fierce Latina “leads the opposition and uncovers the mystery behind these beings.”

“Aztech Forgotten Gods” was created by Latino writer and video producer Guillermo Vizcaíno. Vizcaíno wanted to blend the “rich history behind the Aztecs” with an “an anime-inspired futuristic story”. The video game will be available on all major gaming platforms later this summer.

Soon after the video game “Aztech Forgotten Gods” was announced, Latina producer Yvette Yates Redick got on board. She saw the video game as a potential franchise in a market that lacks such a Latino project. “As a Latina producer and with roots in Chihuahua, Mexico, I am proud to be collaborating with Lienzo, and bringing to light the legends and rich history of Mexico with Aztech,” Yvette Yates Redick said to Deadline.

No word on when they movie will be released. But, the producers’ plan to adapt the story into a film, a spinoff series and an anime film. We can’t wait to see all of it!

 

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

FIFA21 Releasing ‘El Chavo Del Ocho’ Uniforms To Honor The Icon For Limited Time

Entertainment

FIFA21 Releasing ‘El Chavo Del Ocho’ Uniforms To Honor The Icon For Limited Time

By December 10, 2020 at 9:20 pm
BY  | December 10, 2020 AT 9:20 pm
@EASPORTSFutbol / Twitter

“El Chavo del Ocho” is one of the most iconic shows in the Spanish-language world. The tv show spawned some of the most beloved characters, including the namesake of the show. FIFA21 is getting in on the fun of highlighting the character to honor its 50 years of touching lives.

You can wear a special Chavo del Ocho uniform in FIFA21.

“El Chavo del Ocho” is one of the most culturally important shows in the Spanish-speaking world. The Mexican sitcom gifted us Chavo del 8 and Chilindrina and we are all better for knowing those characters. The show, which ran for almost nine years, is still celebrated and loved today.

The uniforms are available for only a very short time.

FIFA 21 players can access the uniform between Dec. 10 to 13. The outfit isn’t outright free. Players have to accomplish three challenges and will then be granted access to the Chavo del Ocho kit. Who wouldn’t want a chance to play in the Chavo del Ocho kit?

Soccer players who wear the kit in the game are excited to be part of the celebration.

Who wouldn’t want a chance to be part of video game history. It isn’t every day that a video game version of yourself gets to wear an outfit that gives praise to one of the greats. If there was ever a highlight in life, this would definitely be one of them.

Some are thinking of it as a sweet homage to Chespirito.

Roberto Mario “Chespirito” Gómez y Bolaños is responsible for some of Mexico’s most important characters. The actor brought several characters to life on the television but none more iconic than Chavo del Ocho. If it were not for Chespirito, we would have never got to see Chapulin Colorado fight off the bad men or Chavo del Ocho interactions with La Chilindrina.

Who else is getting excited about the debut of these kits?

READ: Snapchat Added A ‘Chavo Del Ocho’ Filter And People Across The Internet Are Happy AF

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
El Chavo del OchoFIFAsoccervideo games

An Artist Is Sharing Images Of Frontline Workers Reimagined As Aztec Figures And It’s Pretty Powerful

Fierce

An Artist Is Sharing Images Of Frontline Workers Reimagined As Aztec Figures And It’s Pretty Powerful

By May 19, 2020 at 7:59 pm
BY  | May 19, 2020 AT 7:59 pm
qetzaart/ Instagram

Jorge Garza has stunned us again.

The Instagram artist first captured our attention with his comic books and horror-related pieces a few years ago and some renderings of some of our favorite celebs in the style of Aztec art. Typically Garza’s Instagram posts highlight pop icons and superheroes but his posts as of late have gone beyond the likes of caped idols and gone for straight-up modern-day heroes: frontline workers.

That’s right, Garza’s latest post highlights essential workers.

Garza’s Aztec posts about frontline workers highlight just about everyone who is being forced to continue to operate in the grave conditions that have come with the current Coronavirus pandemic.

Like this special depiction of a respiratory therapist.

And this post featuring a postal service worker.

If you didn’t already know, US Postal Service workers are risking their lives every day to ship us mail. As of April 1200 cases of coronavirus were reported in the system. 

Just look at this frontline grocery store worker.

Apparently you can pick this piece up at Garza’s store as a sticker or art print.

And this stunning piece dedicated to frontline cook workers.

Foodservice providers have been deemed essential workers as well and are showing up every day to work, despite the risks, to feed us.

We just adore this amazing piece about the other heroes feeding America.

Here’s hoping that the grocery store workers reporting to duty receive paid vacation off (at the least) when this is all done. Fortunately, it appears Garza’s latest Aztec pieces are an ongoing work in progress. So stay tuned for more of his work!

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
*NewsArtAztecSocial Mediatrending